A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.

It was the morning of December 23, 1973. 17-year-old Rachel Trlica needed to head to the mall to finish some last-minute Christmas shopping. Rachel had a lot of responsibility for a young teenage girl and a lot of presents to buy. Even though she was still in high school, she had married an older man about six months before her disappearance, a 21-year-old man named Thomas Trlica. Rachel had also taken on the role of stepmother to his two young children. Obviously not a great situation for her, but times were different back then so it was just sort of accepted.

If you weren’t already sure that Rachel is still basically a child, well she kept young friends as well. She thought it would be nice to have some company on her shopping trip so she called her friend, 14-year-old Renee Wilson to see if she wanted to join her. Renee told her that she’d love to join if they could make a pit stop on the way at the Army Navy surplus store. She had a pair of jeans on layaway there that she needed to pick up. Renee also said she needed to be back home by 4 pm because she had plans to go to a Christmas party with her boyfriend that night.

Renee was dating a young man named Terry Moseley, who lived across the street from her grandmother. Remember, she’s only 14 years old so it’s a very sweet and innocent romance. Terry initially agrees to accompany Renee and Rachel to the mall, but at the last minute, he changes his mind and decides to hang out with a friend of his who was going to be having surgery soon. Terry has a 9-year-old little sister, named Julie Ann, who overhears the discussions about the mall and begs to go with Rachel and Renee in place of Terry.

Obviously, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old girl don’t love the idea of bringing a 9-year-old little girl to the mall with them, but they reluctantly agree under one condition. As long as Julie Ann’s mother says she can go. Julie Ann calls her mother, who is at work, and begs for permission to go to the mall with the two young ladies. Her mother is familiar with Renee - the two families have known each other for a long time, but she has never met 17-year-old Rachel, the one who will be driving them to the mall. Julie Ann is relentless and for whatever reason, on this day her mother gives in and says she can go. This decision would haunt her for the rest of her life.

Rachel picks up her friend Renee and little Julie Ann in her Oldsmobile just before noon and they head towards the Seminary South Shopping Center. On the way, they stop at the Army Navy surplus store just as Renee had requested so that she could pick up the jeans she had on layaway. From this point, we know that the girls parked the vehicle in the shopping mall parking lot, where it would later be found abandoned.

That evening, they did not return home. 4 pm came and went. This is when the families began to worry. Renee and her boyfriend Terry were supposed to attend the holiday party. She wouldn’t have missed it for the world. And where was little Julie Ann? She was supposed to be coming home with Renee. Rachel did not return home to her husband, who then called her mother to see if she had any idea where Rachel might be. Rachel’s mom hadn’t heard from her all day and decided to go look for her at the mall herself. She was the one who found the car in the parking lot - and she even went around the different stories asking associates if they had seen any of the girls. Having no such luck, she asked for the customer care desk to page Rachel over the intercom over and over again - but no one came to the desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHE3v_0jy8PxdT00
Seminary South Shopping CenterPhoto byfortwortharchitecture.com

That evening, the families of the missing girls came together to search around the area of the mall. They found the Oldsmobile parked at the back of the Sears lot at around 6 pm that evening. There were also a few sales associates who had reported seeing the girl’s inside the mall shopping. But where did the three young ladies go? This was not a case of a troubled teen or runaway, these were three girls who were supposed to be home after an innocent day out Christmas shopping. The police were alerted and an official search and investigation would be launched.

17-year-old Rachel was described as being around 5’6, 108 lbs, with long brown hair and these big beautiful sparking green eyes. She also had a chipped upper front tooth and a small scar on her chin that people were asked to look out for. It’s not known what she was wearing the day that she disappeared, other than her wedding band.

14-year-old Renee Wilson was described as having fair skin, being around 5’2 tall and weighing about 110 lbs. She had really wavy light brown hair that had a reddish hue and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt that said, “Sweet Honesty” on it and hip huggers. It was the 70s after all. On her small finger would have been a promise ring, given to her by her boyfriend Terry just the day before.

9-year-old Julie Ann Moseley was the smallest of the three at only 4’3 tall and weighing around 85 lbs. She had sandy blonde hair that just touched her shoulders and big blue eyes. On the day she disappeared, she was seen wearing a shirt and jeans.

There is some difference of opinion when it comes to whether or not the three young women ever returned to the vehicle after finishing up their shopping. The police have said that they found several shopping bags in the parked Oldsmobile, suggesting that they came back to the car to drop their baggage off. However, I have also read conflicting information that states there were no shopping bags found in the vehicle other than the jeans that Renee had picked up at the Army surplus store. This bit of information is really important to find out what happened to them, but it’s unclear to me whether they ever made it back to the car or not.

Apparently, the police weren’t doing as effective a job as the parents would have liked, so that evening three of the fathers of the missing girl’s showed up at the mall parking lot with loaded shotguns. They were there to guard the Oldsmobile, to protect the crime scene and watch to see if anyone suspicious might return to the vehicle. If the Fort Worth police weren’t going to find out what happened to their girls, they’d take things into their own hands.

As much as the girl’s parents tried to convince the police that they would have never run away, the police seemed to take this theory and run with it right from the start. The following day, on Christmas Eve of 1974, something would happen that would seemingly confirm the police’s theory. Tommy, the husband of the eldest missing girl, Rachel, would receive a strange letter in his mailbox early that morning. It was addressed to “Thomas A. Trlica.” and had the name “Rachel” scrawled in pencil in the top left-hand corner of the envelope.

The letter read,

“I know I’m going to catch it, but we just had to get away. We’re going to Houston. See you in about a week. The car is in Sear’s upper lot. Love Rachel.” | Source: Hometownbyhandlebar

It was handwritten in ballpoint ink and was written so messily that it looked like it had been written by a child. Tommy handed over the letter to the police who would examine the handwriting a little closer. There were a few important clues to note. Firstly, the stamp on the envelope had been cancelled on December 24th morning, meaning the letter must have been written and sent before then. There’s a reason this is important. The girl’s disappearance was breaking news - the local Star-Telegram had only just reported on the story the evening prior, and it said that the Oldsmobile was parked and locked on the east side of the center.

Yet, whoever wrote the letter clearly knew that it was sparked specifically in Sear’s upper parking lot. It was a detail that only the perpetrator or Rachel herself would know.

Investigators were also able to determine that the letter had been mailed from one of three locations, Throckmorton, Eliasville, or Weathorford, Texas.

There were some experts who believed the handwriting in the letter matched Rachel’s, however, there were just as many who thought it was a forgery - someone had attempted to make it appear like Rachel’s handwriting. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any conclusive information gained from the letter, but Rachel’s husband and family have firmly believed that she did not write it.

Beyond the few sightings from that evening at the mall, there were basically no witnesses, no evidence and no leads for the police to follow. The families of the three missing girl’s launched their own massive search. They printed and handed out posters with photos of their faces just about everywhere. They spoke with the public, pleading for anyone who may have seen them that day to come forward. They believed that something sinister had happened - whether someone had lured them from the mall or they had gone elsewhere and something terrible happened to them.

And then came the fake sightings, the prank calls and the scams. Even though a reward was offered for any information leading to finding the girls, there wasn’t anything new to report. Any leads that did come in were quickly dispelled. Psychics began to contact the families offering their services…for a few of course. It was tempting with no progress happening in the case. One psychic said drugs were involved and the girls were being held against their wills, while another said that their bodies were in a shallow grave. There were also stories of a blue van being involved, but again nothing solid that would actually help find the missing girls.

A few years after the disappearance, a friend of Rachel’s would contact the police to say he had seen and actually spoken to the girls that day. He was at the mall when he spotted the three young ladies n a record store. He spoke with Rachel briefly and then didn’t see them again after that. Eventually, one witness would come forward to say they thought they saw the girls walking with a mall security guard, but it was never confirmed. Another witness said they believed they saw the girls being forced into a truck by a man they didn’t recognize. Sadly, nothing would come of this information or any of the other tips called in.

And then, about six weeks after the disappearance, there came a phone call. It was late at night on the evening of February 6th, 1975. Julie Ann Moseley’s mother would answer. On the other end of the line came a small, low voice that sounded like a little girl. The voice said, “mama”. Right away she believes this is her missing daughter calling her - but she asks who it is, and the small voice on the other end of the line says, “mama” again. This time she asks if this is Julie Moseley and the voice says yes. The line would go dead. While Julie Ann’s mother fully believed it was legitimately her daughter on the line, maybe being held somewhere or drugged - police would say this was likely a prank call. A cruel attempt to get attention and nothing more than that.

What’s crazy about this case is that’s basically where the investigation has left off and you can imagine why the girl’s families have been so angry about the lack of progress over the years. As we hear many families of victims often do, they hired their own private investigators to dig further. This is always a great idea because some people don’t feel comfortable talking to the police. They may have their own legal troubles, maybe they're on probation or they were somewhere they weren’t supposed to be, doing something they weren’t supposed to be doing. They don’t want to get charged in the process of trying to help. Maybe they don’t trust law enforcement, but they’ll give information to a private investigator - whose only goal is to find out what happened to the victim.

These private investigators had some useful tips come in over the years and a ton of rubbish they had to sort through. One such rubbish tip came from a so-called “professional dowser” from Hawaii. Some psychic mediums have been known to use dowsing rods as part of their abilities. This person claimed the girls had been killed and dumped off off Highway 36 in Texas. The families were desperate and spent days searching the area, but they didn’t find anything related to the women.

There was one private investigator, in particular, the family hired who would only add more suspicion to the case. A P.I. by the name of Jon Swaim was hired by the family to uncover more information about the missing girls. Initially, he was able to pull a few new tidbits of information here and there, like there was an alleged obscene prank caller on the prowl who used to work with Rachel. He worked as a hiring manager at a local store Rachel had recently submitted her resume. He would call the phone number listed on the resume of pretty girls and harass them. There were at least six young ladies who had reported receiving one of these phone calls, however, it’s unclear if Rachel ever got one. This man was never investigated by police as a suspect.

At one point, Swaim received a tip that pointed him toward a local bridge where the girls had supposedly been killed and dumped. The family rallied together 100 volunteers to search the area around the bridge, but again nothing was found at that time. However, about a year later, an oil-drilling crew would discover three sets of human remains. It’s an insane coincidence, but the bodies would be identified as belonging to a teenage boy and two teen girls, none of which were the three Fort Worth missing teens.

Here’s where it gets really strange. While Swaim made some decent progress on the case, everything would come to halt in 1979, when he would be discovered deceased from a drug overdose. His death would be ruled a suicide, he had taken his own life. His will and testimony ordered that all of his files related to the three missing girls be destroyed upon his death. No reason as to why was given, and I can’t understand why he wouldn’t want to turn the files over to the family. It’s very strange and I don’t know what it means if it means anything at all.

Either way, this case has gone quiet. All we really know is that in the early afternoon of December 23, 1973, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would head towards the mall, making one stop at the surplus store. They parked the car and witnesses say they were spotted shopping inside. There is a debate over whether or not they returned to the vehicle to store their shopping bags. Beyond this information, there hasn’t been anything else confirmed.

As of today, there is only one parent of these three missing girls who are still alive. The rest of them died not knowing what happened to their daughters.

Rachel Trlica’s mother, Francis Langston, is the one surviving parent. In an interview with the star-telegram, she said,

“It’s sad. He never believed his daughter was still alive. I don’t believe my daughter is alive, but one day, someone is going to find her.” | Source: star-telegram

Rachel’s younger brother, Rust Arnold, and Julie Ann’s older brother, Terry Moseley, have continued to look for answers. It has become a personal mission for them to find out what happened to their sisters and to bring them home. They run a Facebook group and continue to field tips. Sometimes, they’ll even get leads on potential sightings - though none have been confirmed yet.

Either way, someone knows something and it is still very possible for them to come forward with information. I think it’s most likely that the three girls are deceased at this point since there have been no confirmed sightings after all of this time. But that doesn’t mean that there is no hope of finding them. We’ve seen it before, maybe a deathbed confession leading to the location of their remains. Or, if someone happens to stumble upon their remains, that could break the case wide open again. At this point, either scenario is likely the best we can hope for.

