Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s Death

On January 26th, 2011, in the city of Philadelphia, a man by the name of Samual Goldberg had just finished his workout at the gym located in his apartment building. He was renting out unit 1645 with his fiancee Ellen Greenberg and had left her there alone in the apartment for about 30–45 minutes during his workout. When he returned back to the apartment, he used his key to unlock the door but was prevented from fully being able to open it because the latch had been used to lock it from the inside. Sam calls out for Ellen to let her know he’s locked out, but gets no answer — so he begins calling her cell phone and texting her a flurry of messages.

They read as follows:

Hello
open the door
what r u doing
im getting p*ssed
hello
you better have an excuse
what the f*ck
ahhh, you have no idea

He's angry that he has been locked out of his apartment — but he gets absolutely no response from Ellen.

After about an hour of trying to get in, Sam would say he went down to the foyer of the building to ask the security guard to let him in., There are two different versions of events that have been given regarding what happened next. Sam said he went back upstairs with the security guard, and he kicked the door open. Then both men walked inside and found Ellen slumped against the wall covered in blood. According to the guard though, he never went up to the apartment with Sam, he stayed at his post because it was against policy for him to open the apartment door for Sam.

Sam says he immediately called 911,  while his cell phone records would show that he actually made two phone calls before calling 911 — one call to his parents and one call to his uncle, who was an attorney. Then he called 911, who asked him to perform chest compressions to try and save her. Sam says he began to perform CPR but notices that there is still a knife lodged in Ellen’s chest, so dispatch tells him to stop and wait for the medics to arrive. When the paramedics arrive they immediately note that there’s nothing they can do to help Ellen at this point, and they declare her dead at 6:40 pm that evening.

About Ellen

Ellen Rae Greenberg, who went by “Ellie” to those who were close to her, was a beautiful 27-year-old young woman from New York City with an incredible future ahead of her. She was the daughter of Joshua Greenberg and Sandra Greenberg, who both work in the dental industry. Ellen was known to be very kind and nurturing, so it was no surprise that she decided to be a teacher. And she was great at her job, her students absolutely loved her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDJrU_0jrcCjuC00
Ellen GreenbergPhoto byOxygen

When she wasn’t busy teaching, Ellen spent much of her time with her fiance, Sam, the man who found her that evening. Sam was a producer for NBC, so the two of them had great careers that would set them up for the future. The pair were together for three years before becoming engaged and their wedding was scheduled to happen later that year in August. Ellen’s family says that they seemed very happy together, very much in love, and Ellen was eagerly preparing for the big day, sending out save-the-date cards and invitations. Ellen’s parents described Sam as being a fine young man and didn’t really have any issues with him.

Timeline of Events

On the day of Ellen’s death, before she was discovered in her apartment with stab wounds, it was just like any other regular day. Ellen had gone to work and spoke with her mother on the phone. The two talked about how to do taxes, and nothing really seemed out of the ordinary. Ellen’s school closed early and the students were dismissed because there was a massive snowstorm that was shutting the city down. Before going home, Ellen filled her tank with gas. Then she hung out at the apartment with Sam before he decided to go for a workout around 4:45 pm.

It was only 30 minutes to 45 minutes later that Ellen would be found in the kitchen, slumped against the wall with stab wounds. She was holding a white towel in her hand, which was completely clean. The two-bedroom apartment on the 6th floor of the building didn’t look disturbed at all — it didn’t appear as if there had been a struggle or anyone had broken in. Nothing was missing, none of their money or electronics or car keys had been taken. Everything was in its place. The only way anyone could have really entered the unit was through the front door, but it was locked from the inside. They also had a sliding patio door that led to a balcony but remember they’re six floors up, and it was snowing — so they did take a look but there were no footprints in the snow.

The Scene

Ellen was found in her kitchen wearing a zip-up sweater over a t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and Ugg boots. Her eyeglasses were on the floor next to her. As I mentioned, she had a white towel in one of her hands and a scrunchie on her wrist. There was a knife embedded in her left chest   and she had several superficial stab marks on her upper chest, mid-chest, and below the chest. She was stabbed approximately 20 times and she had no defensive wounds.

In the kitchen, there were two knives found in the sink without any blood or tissue on them. There was a knife block on the counter turned over on its side with a spatula, fork, and paring knife in it , all of which were clean. The knife that was found in her chest is believed to belong to the same set of knives that were found in the sink and would have been stored in the knife block. On the counter, the police found freshly cut fruit, as well as a strainer with freshly washed blueberries.

The neighbors were interviewed but they hadn’t heard anything at all. Ellen’s apartment building had security cameras, but unfortunately, they only had them in the foyer and none in the hallway where the door to the apartment unit was. Still, police did check the footage from the foyer and they didn’t note anyone strange or unknown entering or leaving the complex.

Upon talking to Ellen’s parents, they discovered that she did have a bit of mental health history. She was seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication to better handle her anxiety. Still, her parents insisted she wasn’t suicidal, just stressed. She was very much looking forward to the future and her upcoming nuptials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jd2p_0jrcCjuC00
Ellen and SamPhoto byFoxNews

Because the police didn't believe this was a break-in and the door was locked from the inside, they immediately believed this to be a suicide and that’s exactly what they told Ellen’s parents. There was no suicide note left behind, no reason as to why she might decide to take her own life, but this was what the police had decided.

The following day, the autopsy would reveal something different. According to the medical examiner, Ellen had eight stab wounds to her chest. Some of them were only .2 cm deep, so they were superficial. It was believed they could have been practice stabs if this were a suicide. Other wounds went as deep as 4 inches. There was also a 2-inch stab wound to the stomach and a 2-and-a-half-inch wound to the head. On the back of Ellen’s neck were 10 stab wounds. One would think that would be a difficult challenge to do to yourself. She also had a ton of bruises on her arms and legs — some of which looked recent but many that looked old. With all of these injuries found, the medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

However, no one informed Ellen’s family that they were now investigating her death as a homicide. Tragically, they discovered it was now a murder case through a friend who had seen it announced on the news. This would be just one misstep made by the police throughout the investigation.

With the ruling of homicide, an investigation began, even though it was very short-lived. This is when stories began to trickle out, about how Ellen’s behavior and mood had changed within the month prior to her death. She had mentioned wanting to move back home with her parents, even though she insisted it had nothing to do with her relationship. Even though her psychiatrist and those who knew her well insisted she was not suicidal, police began to question if maybe the combination of her medication may have contributed to her taking her own life. Some medications have actually been known to make depression and anxiety symptoms much worse in some people.

At the time of Ellen’s death, toxicology reports showed that she only had two of the four drugs prescribed to her in her system. No recreational drugs or any other prescriptions were found.

On March 7th, 2011, something unexpected happened. The medical examiner’s office overturned Ellen’s cause of death, changing it from homicide to suicide. They explained this was due to her mental health struggles and the lack of evidence pointing to an intruder. There was no sign of forced entry, no sign of a struggle, and no DNA found except for Ellen’s. For these reasons, they went back to their initial claim of suicide.

As you can imagine, this was a heavy blow to Ellen’s family. They refused to believe that their daughter took her own life in such a violent and painful way. According to them, she was stressed, not suicidal. And I know that you can never really tell what a person is feeling or thinking, but the manner in which she died was so bloody and horrific. It's difficult to imagine ANYONE would put themselves through such torture. According to her family, Ellen had chickened out of getting her ears pierced — she didn’t’ like pain, especially her own pain, so they couldn’t see her ever stabbing herself to death.

So they pushed for the truth. Ellen’s family obtained her autopsy reports and spent so much of their own money to hire their own medical experts and private investigators to have a closer look. And they got the best of the best, hiring pathologist Cyril Wecht, who disputed the single bullet theory of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and Henry Lee, the forensic scientist who testified on behalf of O.J. Simpson’s defense. Both of these professionals determined that Ellen’s death looked like a homicide.

The multiple stab wounds and the location of the stab wounds were not consistent with a suicide. Particularly, the multiple stab wounds to the back of the neck.

While Ellen didn’t have any defensive wounds on her body, it didn’t mean that she did this to herself. They believed that she could have been surprised and attacked, in which case she wouldn’t have had the opportunity to defend herself. This is commonly referred to as a “blitz attack” in the law enforcement community, and when it happens, there can be no sign of a struggle.

Then, it was uncovered that Ellen’s cranial cavity had been punctured, which was completely missed during the initial autopsy. She likely would have lost all motor skills after this injury and been rendered unconscious. She wouldn’t have been able to continue stabbing herself after this was punctured.

This case has been looked at by so many different experts who all seem to have different opinions. It’s been opened and closed at different times, whenever there seems to be some new evidence uncovered. Some experts have stated that shallow stab wounds are consistent with a person trying to work up the courage to go deeper and that shallow stab wounds are quite rare in homicides. But then the fact that she stabbed herself so many times and over her clothing is also really rare in suicides.

At one point the State Attorney General’s Office came forward with new computer forensic evidence that had not been previously brought forward. According to their findings, someone had used Ellen’s computer shortly before her death to search for things about suicide — about different methods and about quick and painless attempts. The initial report had stated there wasn’t “anything indicative of suicide on the computers or in the rest of the apartment”, so it’s unclear why or how all of a sudden they were able to find this new report.

Last year, there was a lawsuit launched on behalf of Ellen’s family to have her manner of death changed from suicide to homicide  because  new details emerged from a neuropathologist who says the 20 stab wounds inflicted on Greenberg occurred postmortem. There was no hemorrhaging present — which would strongly suggest that she did not have a pulse when she was repeatedly stabbed. Obviously, a person cannot stab themselves if they are already dead, and that takes the suggestion of suicide off the table.

With this new evidence, a judge issued an order to have the case heard in a non-jury trial. Just last month in November of 2022, an appeals court heard arguments and will decide whether it can move to trial within the next three to six months.

This is still very much an ongoing case as Ellen's family continues to push for answers as to what really happened to their daughter.

