Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story

The Betty Broderick Story Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

A woman scorned, left by her breadwinning attorney husband for a much younger woman. Crazy battles in the court, manipulation, mind games and ultimately, murder. The story of Betty Broderick is famous for all of the wrong reasons, with many women believing that she was justified. Did her ex-husband push her over the edge or was this sort of craziness hiding within Betty all along?

Betty Broderick's Early Years

We’re going to start right at the beginning, before all of the chaos and the drama, because none of this just happened overnight. It was a long process that built up and up and up until it all exploded.

Elisabeth Anne Bisceglia, who went by the name Betty, was born on November 7, 1947, into a large Catholic family. She grew up in Eastchester, New York, and was one of six children born to her Italian father Frank Bisceglia, who was a World War II Air Force veteran and CEO of a plastering firm, and her Irish-American mother Marita Bisceglia. Betty was raised in a fairly affluent upper-middle-class family and the pressure was on her to succeed. When I say succeed, I mean her parents wanted her to marry well and taught her that her role in life was to become a good wife and mother. She grew up believing that the biggest achievement and most important thing she could do was to be an ideal wife and mother.

Betty attended and later graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a small Catholic women’s college in Riverdale, New York. When she was just 17 years old, she traveled to see a football game at the University of Notre Dame in 1965. It was there she met Daniel “Dan” Broderick III, then a Notre Dame senior. Dan introduced himself to Betty at the party by writing on a napkin, “Daniel T. Broderick III, MDA.” When Betty asked him what “MDA” meant, his response was, “Medical Doctor, almost.” He was a pre-med student at the time. They began dating and not long after became engaged.

About Daniel Broderick

Dan was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and he was the eldest son of a large Catholic family. He had a very similar upbringing as Betty, born to very religious parents who wanted him to become very successful, marry a young beautiful wife and begin his own traditional Catholic family. The couple was married on April 12, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Eastchester in a lavish ceremony planned by Betty’s mother. At the wedding, Dan refused to wear a rented cutaway tuxedo, opting instead for his own double-breasted blue pinstripe suit and a flowered tie.

Aside from clothing, Betty revealed that her parents approved of Dan, and would later say,

“After all, I was marrying a doctor. What else does any mother want? He was 99 percent already a doctor, and he was from a Catholic family, and he wasn’t from a divorced family.” | Source: HarpersBazaar.com

They honeymooned on a Caribbean cruise and, apparently, the honeymoon went very well because Betty returned pregnant with her first child, a daughter named Kim, who was born in 1970. Betty continued to work right up until the day before she gave birth, mostly because she felt like she had to in order to pay the bills.

Betty and Dan on their wedding day Photo by CBS8.com

Even though Betty and Dan came from wealthy families, money was tight. They were starting a family and Dan was still in school, so Betty had to financially support the family. She had to balance work and being a mother, and still, she was always able to pull it off. She was everything you could possibly imagine an idyllic mother would be and she absolutely thrived on it. She gave birth to four more children: a daughter Lee, two sons named Daniel and Rhett, and a little baby boy who died two days after birth. Betty had also suffered a few miscarriages in between and had become pregnant one more time after Rhett was born, in 1980. But, after her doctor warned her that her varicose veins and other complications endangered her life, she decided to have an abortion and have her tubes tied to avoid becoming pregnant again in the future.

With four babies to care for, and before Dan ever became the successful attorney he would be known to be, the couple was virtually destitute, living for a time on food stamps, moving in and out of dormitories and apartments. Betty really stepped up to the plate to support the family, knowing that one day once Dan finished school and found a job, she could breathe a little and focus more time and effort on taking care of the family. At one point in time, Betty even resorted to selling Tupperware door to door, in the cold of winter, while holding her babies in her hands.

After Kim’s birth, and after Dan completed his medical degree, he announced that he didn’t want to proceed with his medical training and that he intended to combine it with a law degree. So, he enrolled at Harvard Law School while Betty CONTINUED to work non-stop to support his studies. She was never too proud to work, she knew this is what she had to do for their family. It was said that Betty never really saw herself as an individual, she always saw herself as one half of the family she had made with Dan. They were a team, working together towards this dream future. I think it’s important to mention this before we go any further because Betty had really put all of her eggs in this one basket. This was it. This was the intention of her life in its entirety, what she was always told she was meant to do, what she lived for.

In 1973, after Dan graduated from Harvard Law School, the family moved to the La Jolla area of San Diego, where Dan eventually found success as a medical malpractice attorney.

Unfortunately, things were still really difficult at the time. Betty would say,

“I went from being accomplished, well-connected and free to being isolated from family and friends … and trapped with two children for whom I was 100% responsible.” | Source: LATimes.com

Dan’s first job at a law firm didn’t bring in a ton of money, so initially, they still struggled — but Betty urged Dan to go into practice for himself, and he did. Which was a great decision. Dan quickly excelled in his own practice, enjoying a ton of success and a large paycheque to accompany it. Dan went on to win his first million-dollar case, and the Broderick family became millionaires overnight. It seemed that after years of hard work and sacrifice, the Brodericks had finally made it. Betty was especially proud that all of her own personal sacrifices were paying off and she was now able to quit working, focus all of her time on her marriage and children, and live a very privileged life.

While Dan was a celebrity in local legal circles, Betty spent her days shuttling her four children to and from music lessons and soccer games, planning the couple’s busy social calendar, and tending to the yard and housework. They had the beautiful expensive home that Betty had always dreamed of. They went to lavish parties and dressed to the nines. Dan and Betty were joining country clubs and private resorts. Their children attended private schools, vacations were plentiful, and the family owned a selection of prestige cars. On the outside, everything appeared to be picture-perfect. But after the death of their fourth and final child, cracks begin to show in the marriage.

Betty in an undated photo Photo by Grunge

Betty continually complained that Dan was an absent father and husband, spending too much time working and socializing with fellow attorneys. Betty protested that she felt like a single parent of four children. Betty also noticed that his interest in her waned. Once on a family vacation, a fight erupted when he spent more time in the hotel bar than with her and the children. But arguing was not uncommon between the two.

In 1990, Betty’s daughter, Kim, told the Los Angeles Times:

“Mom would get mad at Dad all the time. Once Mom picked up the stereo and threw it at him. And she locked him out constantly. He’d come around to my window and whisper, ‘Kim, let me in.’” | Source: LATimes.com

In the early 1980s, Dan hired a young beautiful woman by the name of Linda. Linda was a former airline attendant who had become a receptionist in his office building, then hired personally by Dan to be his assistant.

Linda was 21 years old the year she met Dan. Born to a hard-working middle-class family in Salt Lake City, Utah, she had a high school education and had worked briefly for Delta Airlines, from which she was fired. After being terminated, Linda earned money as a temporary receptionist for a number of clients, including a legal office, before being hired by Dan.

As early as October 1983, Betty suspected that Dan was having an affair with Linda, and accused her husband of infidelity. Betty alleged that while at a cocktail party, she overheard her husband remark that Linda was beautiful. Linda questioned him, but Dan denied having an affair, telling her that she was “crazy".

Betty truly felt crazy. Her friends kept reassuring her that Dan was not the kind of man to cheat on her. But, subsequent events told her otherwise. When the Brodericks vacationed in New York City that summer, Betty caught Dan calling Linda on the phone. When the family toured England, she discovered Dan had telegraphed flowers to Linda.

According to Betty, it was also around this time that Dan began to make comments about her age and weight, calling her old, fat, ugly, and stupid.

Meanwhile, Dan appeared to go through what Betty described as a mid-life crisis. He exchanged his glasses for contact lenses, had his hair layered, and had a minor operation to change the shape of his nose. He bought the red corvette. He was changing and evolving, and Betty was pretty much the same Betty she always was. She threw herself into her children, taking them to after-school activities, and participating in school events. She kept her suspicions of an affair almost completely a secret. She felt like if he was having an affair, it was all just a phase as part of this midlife crisis he was having, it would eventually end and he’d come back to her so it was best nobody knew about it. That way it would be easier to pretend like it never happened. Back then this was fairly common, with the successful husband stepping out on his stay-at-home wife, but of course, always returning to her at the end. Betty assumed it would play out this way for her too.

She did end up telling one of her closest friends about her suspicion. The friend told her to go into the office and make herself known. So on Dan’s 38th birthday, she dressed up and went into his office to surprise him. She brought a bottle of champagne and a dozen roses. She was going to take him out for a romantic birthday dinner. But when she arrived at the office, she found a party had already been had and Dan and his assistant Linda had not returned back to the office after lunch. Betty peered into Linda’s office, only to find an old picture of Dan in her office, which to her was just one piece to confirm her suspicions. She waited around the office for hours to see if they would return, but Dan and Linda never came back.

And this would break Betty.

She drove home, marched to the closet, and began ripping out all of his expensive, tailor-made clothes. Then, she piled them in the backyard, poured gasoline on the pile, and lit the match. Thousands of dollars of Dan Broderick’s expensive clothes went up in flames, as her children cried. Yup, her children had to witness this, which I think is one of the saddest facts of all. They must have been terrified, wondering why the hell their mother was burning their father’s things on the lawn.

When Dan came home that night, he didn’t say much, except that she was crazy and had an overactive imagination.

The Brodericks had moved into a rental property after structural damage was discovered on their house in late 1984. It was all supposed to be temporary while the home was being fixed, but three months after his 40th birthday, Dan moved out, returning to the damaged Coral Reef house with Betty and the children remaining at the rental home. At the time, he continued to deny the affair allegations and said he needed space. So Betty was still hopeful that there could be a reconciliation. But it was becoming pretty apparent that this was not going to be a temporary separation. Dan finally confessed his affair — he didn’t really make any apologies to Betty about it, he just wanted her to know that this separation was serious and that he was moving on.

Dan and Linda Photo by FoxNews

With Betty and the kids living in the rental and him now living in their home alone, he pretty much lived as a single man. Betty would say that he refused to spend time with the children and did so only when Betty forcibly dropped them on his doorstep.

So one day, Betty left all four children at his place without warning and said, “Here. They’re yours. You want to be apart from me. Well, see what it’s like raising a family by yourself.” | Source: HarpersBazaar.com

The kids sat there on the doorstep by themselves until their father arrived home later at night. This would come back to haunt Betty later, as it would be seen as abandonment when she went to seek custody of the children.

Dan filed for divorce and for full custody of the children. From here, things got really nasty, and again, Betty broke. She began to break down as a human and do some things that would not only hurt her in court but would really damage her relationship with her children.

One afternoon, having stopped at the house to visit her children, who were now living with Dan, she spotted a homemade Boston cream pie — always Dan’s favorite — sitting on the kitchen counter. Learning from the housekeeper that Linda had dropped it off for Dan, Betty proceeded to carry it upstairs to spread its chocolate contents across Dan’s bed — once their bed — and his closet full of fine clothes. Dan, arriving home, surveyed the damage and immediately had a restraining order issued to keep his wife off the premises.

Two days later, infuriated by the order that forbade her to step foot in what she still considered her house too, she flung a wine bottle through a window. She was lucky to not be arrested after this, as police chalked it up to just another domestic dispute amongst the rich.

Betty was absolutely losing her mind, AND she was having a really difficult time finding legal representation for the divorce. Remember, Dan was a lawyer and he was well-connected and well-known in the legal community. He had friends in high places and people didn’t really want to battle it out with him in court. Dan had even been named president of the San Diego County chapter of the American Bar Association.

Betty was forced to turn to Los Angeles to find a lawyer to represent her. She found one in Beverly Hills by the name of Daniel Jaffe, who really had his work cut out for him. Meanwhile, she continued to vandalize the family home, and verbally assault Dan in front of the kids. Despite Jaffe’s pleas to stop, Betty time and time again snubbed her nose at the restraining order. Once, when she learned Dan had taken Linda away for a weekend trip, she entered his house and smashed a window with a bottle.

Dan would retaliate using the legal system. He would constantly call her into court using what’s called an Order to Show Cause. Basically, she would be hauled into court anytime she violated the restraining order, which was often. He would record everything she did so that he could use it against her. Betty's anger was turning her into this monster and it was far from over.

Betty spent Christmas, 1985, by herself. Linda and Dan had taken the children on a winter vacation. And she was bitter about it. So, she broke into the Coral Reef house once again — ripping open every gift-wrapped box marked “To Linda” that lay under the Christmas tree. She then left a Christmas greeting that Dan would be sure to recognize — she thrust a blunt object through the room’s mirror. And left.

Everything came to a head in February 1986 when Dan convinced a judge to allow him to sell the couple’s former property without Betty’s consent. This was the only piece of property the couple had that had Betty’s name on it, and he was somehow able to sell her home without her consent or even her knowledge. He was ready to move on and move forward into a new home with Linda, which meant getting rid of the old house.

Upon finding out that Dan had sold their marital home without her permission, Betty drove her car into the front door of Dan’s new house. Police came, and this time they didn’t shrug off the incident. Court documents stated that Dan declared that when he opened the car door to pull Betty out, she reached for a large butcher knife under the seat. He restrained her, and she spent three days in the San Diego County Mental Health Hospital in Hillcrest.

At the mental hospital, where she was brought squirming, kicking, and weeping in a straitjacket, she refused to cooperate with the doctors who tried to sedate her.

When Betty was released from the mental institution, a divorce hearing was set for July 16, but Betty didn’t show up and she ended up firing her lawyer. This meant that Dan basically got everything that he wanted in court, full custody of the four children, a reiteration of the restraining orders against Betty, and a ban on visiting rights for the mother until she submitted to psychiatric care. As for support or alimony, he would continue to pay her what he had been paying her, $9,000 a month.

Now, $9,000 a month sounds like a lot of money, and it absolutely is. But Dan was earning nearly $2 million a year. And as Betty continued her obscene behavior, like leaving them vile messages on their answering machine, Dan would begin to “fine” Betty. He would withhold $100 for every obscene word she used, $250 for each time she set foot on his property, and $500 for every entry into his house. Betty couldn’t seem to control herself, so sometimes she was left with hardly anything at all in terms of alimony.

The long-drawn-out Broderick divorce was finalized in 1989, four years after Dan filed for it and it did not go well for Betty. At the divorce trial, Betty represented herself without an attorney and Dan used his legal knowledge to get ahead. In the end, Dan Broderick, multi-millionaire and the father of Betty’s four children, was ordered to pay his wife of 20 years less than $30,000 in cash. In addition, Dan was re-awarded custody of the children. Betty had lost, in so many ways. She lost her husband to Linda, she lost her children, she lost her dream home, and her dream life that she had worked so hard for, that she had dreamed of forever.

With his divorce from Betty finalized, Dan proposed to Linda in June 1988. The couple got married in their front yard on April 22, 1989, 10 days after what would have been Dan and Betty’s 20th anniversary. Dan actually hired armed undercover security guards to secure the wedding. He thought Betty might actually snap enough to do something horrific at his wedding. Linda even asked him to wear a bulletproof vest, but he refused. He believed that because he was paying all her expenses, Betty wouldn’t murder him.

After the wedding, Betty claimed Linda taunted her by sending facial cream and slimming treatment ads by mail. But again, we can’t confirm if Linda really did this or if Betty did it to herself.

One month before Dan was to marry Linda, claiming the need for protection as she was now living alone as a single woman, Betty bought a Smith & Wesson revolver. She took shooting lessons and, by some accounts, carried the gun with her most of the time. This doesn’t really pair well with the fact that she often made threats to shoot Dan.

In November 1989, four days before Betty’s 42nd birthday, Dan had threatened to file criminal contempt charges over his ex-wife’s answering machine messages. Some believe that it might have been this act that made Betty snap for the final time.

On the morning of November 5, 1989, Betty left her two boys, whom she was watching for the weekend, as they slept down the hall, and she drove to Dan and Linda’s home in San Diego. Using keys that belonged to her daughter, she entered the house and proceeded to the bedroom, where Dan and Linda were still in bed. Betty then fired five bullets from her revolver.

One bullet hit a bedside table. Another pounded into the wall. But three bullets struck the sleeping couple. One pierced Linda’s neck and lodged in her brain. Another hit her in the chest. A third perforated Dan’s back, fracturing a rib and tearing through his right lung. Linda died instantly.

Betty later said in an interview that after she’d shot him, Dan had said, “OK, OK, you got me.”

She also stated,

“He was on the floor, and the phone was right next to him. I thought, ‘Oh, my God! He is going to be on that phone before I’m down the stairs.” | Source: LATimes.com

So, Betty pulled the phone cord out of the wall before leaving him to die.

After leaving the home, she called her daughter Lee to come to pick her up. Later that evening, she turned herself into the police. She never denied that she had pulled the trigger five times. But she did say that she never planned to kill Dan and Linda. She went to the house and walked into their bedroom because she wanted to confront them about ongoing legal troubles, after which she intended to commit suicide. She was startled by Linda’s screaming to call the police and immediately fired the gun.

Betty Broderick became a media sensation almost overnight. Her story about how her husband took her kids away and ran off with a younger woman caught the attention of everyone everywhere. She almost became a hero to women who felt like they could resonate with how she felt, — women who had been betrayed by their own spouses.

Soon after her story hit the news, hundreds of people, most of them women, wrote to Betty and to local newspapers to say that while they didn’t condone murder, they understood the fury that prompted it.

Betty was charged with murder. The first proceedings ended in a mistrial in November 1990 when jurors couldn’t settle between convicting her on murder or manslaughter charge, citing lack of intent. She walked into this home and shot two people in cold blood. Betty claimed to be a victim of abuse and the public was mostly sympathetic. She said that she was a battered wife, claiming that she was driven over the edge by years of psychological, physical, and mental abuse at the hands of her ex-husband. However, the prosecution painted her to be a narcissist and cold-blooded killer.

Her children also testified against her, and what they said completely contradicted the image that she had wanted as the perfect mother. At her preliminary hearing, her daughter Kim testified that her mother’s cruelty was frequently aimed at her children. Often, Kim testified, Betty told them she hated them. She had violent outbursts that were not always directed at Dan. She was known to throw things at the heads of her children and chased one child with a broken fly swatter. Betty was not the doting mother she believed herself to be, and her own children would show that in court.

Betty was re-tried a year later with the same defense attorney and prosecutor. The second trial was essentially a replay of the first trial. But the second time around, the jury returned a verdict of two counts of second-degree murder. Betty Broderick was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 15 years to life plus two years for illegal use of a firearm, the maximum under the law.

She became eligible for parole in 2010, but this was not approved. At the time one parole commissioner told her, “Your heart is still bitter, and you are still angry.” Broderick was again refused parole in 2017. Broderick’s next parole review is due in 2032, though she may be eligible for an earlier hearing if she meets requirements such as displaying good behavior.

Today, her four children have remained divided when it comes to the matter of parole. One thing the siblings do have in common? They’ve all moved on with their lives.

In the 30 years since the double murder, Kim has repeatedly denied requests made by her mom for a letter supporting the 72-year-old’s release from prison, but she has visited Betty behind bars.

In 2010 and 2017, her second daughter Lee and youngest son Rhett advocated for her release.

“She should be able to live her later life outside prison walls,” Lee told the board in 2010, suggesting that Betty move in with her.

Lee had a notably troubled relationship with her father at the time of his death, largely due to an alleged drug problem. Daniel amended his will shortly before the murder to exclude Lee from inheriting any money or belongings.

As for the Brodericks’ first son and third child, Daniel Jr., he sided with his sister Kim. The married father of three noted that his mother is still “hung up on justifying what she did.”

And if you’ve seen any of her interviews, you’ll see that Betty has absolutely no remorse. She almost appears to be at total ease with what she did, even though it is now her children who have had to suffer, both the loss of their father and their mother.

