The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight

Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

The day is November 12, 2013. Vibrant 30-year-old Chelsea Small wasn’t supposed to be working that day but she had switched shifts with a coworker at the very last minute. Chelsea worked at the Advance America store in Taylor Michigan, which is a cash advance store, where you can go to get a cash advance if you’re waiting on a paycheck. This particular Advance America store was located in a strip mall that had other retail stores in it, and the strip mall itself was on a very busy eight-lane road, called Telegraph Road.

Chelsea was working by herself on this day, which was very common. The store had security features, such as security cameras and an alarm button behind the desk. They also kept all of their doors locked, whether they were open for business or closed at the time. If anyone wanted to come in to get a cash advance, they would first have to ring a buzzer and Chelsea would have to go let them in. All of this would be recorded on the store’s security cameras.

At around 10:30 a.m. that morning, Chelsea briefly talked to her mom on the phone before running the cash deposit to the bank. That was the last time that anyone spoke to her. Then around noon, a client buzzed at the door and Chelsea went to let them in - we know this because it would be captured on the store's security camera.

I’m not exactly sure how Chelsea would decide whether or not to let someone in, but there was a specific action she would take if she felt uneasy by the customer in any way. She would call her mother and keep her on the phone while the client was there, just in case anything were to happen. On this occasion, she didn’t call her mother. We don’t know if this is because she felt safe or if she was familiar with the person at the door - but she let the man in. He was wearing dark clothing including a black baseball cap. He was only at the store for a total of around 60 seconds.

Security camera footage showed him walking in, strolling right up to Chelsea’s desk, and producing a gun with a silencer or suppressor on it. You can see Chelsea quickly push the silent alarm button under her desk, which notifies the police that they need to come immediately. The man wastes no time and shoots her, knocking her out of her chair. He then very casually walks around to the other side of her desk, and shoots her again, ensuring she is dead. Then, he calmly spends the next 45 seconds rummaging around the store, opening drawers and looking for money. He walks away with only about $200 in cash.

When the police arrive on the scene only a few minutes later, they have to break in to access the store because the place is locked. They find Chelsea lying on the floor behind her desk with two bullet wounds. Unfortunately, they did not arrive soon enough to save her life.

This murder happened in broad daylight, in a strip mall that had other retail shops in it, including a pizza shop that was open and had customers walking in and out of it. It also happened around lunchtime, so it would have been fairly busy. The road that the strip mall was on, Telegraph Road, is a busy one. Whoever did this was brazen. They clearly didn’t care about being seen, especially because they must have known that there would be a security camera in the store.

From the video, you can see that the suspect is a male. He’s a heavier-set man with a sort of hunch in the way that he stands. Some people think that it looks like he walks with maybe an injury or a limp.

When police review the footage, one of the first things they notice is the weapon the guy is carrying. He appears to have a silencer or suppressor on the end of the gun, which is not typical of a robbery. Silencers are typically used in targeted killings, but perhaps it was used in this case since this was all done in broad daylight, in a busy strip mall.

The killer also appeared to be familiar and confident with using a weapon — he knew his way around a gun. The bullets used in Chelsea’s murder were put into a national database to track them, however, no matches were found. Police also dusted for fingerprints, as the man is seen touching a bunch of surfaces and items in the office, but it doesn’t appear that they were able to lift any. Some people believe that what they see in the video is the man wearing gloves, and maybe that’s why they couldn’t lift any prints.

From the video, police say they believe the individual is between 20 and 50 years old. His clothing appears to be baggy and it’s clear he is trying to disguise himself. It’s likely that the clothing he is wearing isn’t something that he would typically wear, especially the ball cap. I always find it interesting in movies, you always see bank robbers throw on a ball cap or something similar and expect to hide their identity. However in this case it seems to have worked so far.

Photo of the suspect Photo by ClickOnDetroit.com

Still to this day, most local police officers say they have no idea if this was a robbery or a targeted attack. If robbery was the motive, why was Chelsea shot first when she had access to much more money? And why shoot her twice, to ensure she’s dead? Perhaps he simply didn’t want to leave behind any witnesses. Maybe he was fully aware that she had pushed the silent alarm button and so he couldn’t leave any evidence behind. But if he did know that she had pushed it, it does seem a bit strange how casually he rummaged through the room. He didn’t appear panicked or rushed in any way in the video. And remember, Chelsea had switched shifts with a coworker last minute, she wasn’t even supposed to be working that day, so what if Chelsea wasn’t even the intended target? There’s no evidence that the man meant to kill the person with whom Chelsea switched shifts. But there isn’t much evidence in the case in general.

About Chelsea Small

Chelsea was born on August 9th, 1983 to Debi Kamin and Norman Small. She was a single mother with two young children. At the time of the shooting, she was separated from their father, but since it’s often the spouse involved in murders like this, he was questioned and police determined her former boyfriend was not involved.

Her family described Chelsea as being a very loving, hands-on mother — she would do absolutely anything she could for her children, and she lived for her children. In fact, at the time she was murdered she was also enrolled in community college and was on the Dean’s list. She was studying to become a physical therapist while also working full-time at Advance America. She was really trying to make something of herself to be able to support her children and give them the best life she could.

An undated photo of Chelsea Photo by NBCNews.com

Just a few days before the killing, Chelsea celebrated her son’s 5th birthday. It’s one of the last good memories her family has of her. Just four days later she would be murdered.

Chelsea’s former employer Advance America is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. And Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward for information. Even with these rewards, the video footage and multiple billboards that have been posted, there have been very few helpful leads come in. There was once a guy interviewed about Chelsea’s murder after being charged with another robbery, but that led absolutely nowhere.

One of the most interesting leads so far is related to a burglary case from Jackson, Michigan that happened six months before Chelsea’s murder. An unknown man was once again caught on the security camera and stole several gun suppressors from Schupbach’s Sporting Goods in Jackson. Remember, a suppressor was used in Chelsea’s killing and they are very uncommon to be found in a robbery. From that video camera footage, the suspect in the gun robbery appears to have some similar features to the man in Chelsea’s case. They both appear to be white, middle-aged men, and heavier set.

To my knowledge and research, this man has never been identified or found, so he hasn’t been able to be questioned or investigated in connection with this robbery and murder. That fact alone really makes me inclined to believe that this could be the very same man.

Last year, sadly someone vandalized Chelsea’s gravesite, which had keepsakes — ceramic angels and dolphins and rocks with messages that Chelsea’s children had placed for her. Everything was completely stripped from the gravesite. I found this message posted by Chelsea’s family on Facebook:

“Good morning. I would like to let everyone know who expressed interest over the fact that Chelsea’s gravesite was robbed back in October. Today was the court sentencing. The accused pled guilty and was sentenced to 6 months probation and court costs and restitution. We as Chelsea’s family have known her as a friend and someone chels grew up with. We choose to acknowledge that she has special needs now and that she has pled guilty. There is no returning of many of the gifts that were given at the funeral that were taken but she will be replacing the large concrete bench that she took.” | Source: Facebook

This family deserves justice. They deserve to be able to look this person in the eye and ask them why. They deserve to see these individuals serving life behind bars where they belong.

To this day there have been no other leads and it’s beginning to feel like a cold case, which is why we need to keep sharing Chelsea’s story and that video footage. Someone knows who this person is. Someone knows what happened here and they need to call it in so that Chelsea’s family can move forward.

There are so many questions in this case that need to be answered. We need to keep this case alive.

