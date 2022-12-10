Thurman, IA

A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 Victims

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZCCI_0jeF6QuG00
Photo byNikki Young/Canva

We all know about the most infamous serial killers of all time - Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy. However, they may be a newly identified serial killer with even more victims. Lucey Studey firmly believes that her father, Donald Studey, has murdered as many as 70 victims and buried them on his property in Thurman, Iowa. She believes this because she claims she helped him dispose of the bodies.

Just last week, Studey sat down for an interview with Newsweek where she shared her memories of her father from her childhood. They are the same memories that she has shared with the police for many years, though they have mostly been ignored by law enforcement.

Studey claims that her father would pick women up at the nearby truckstop, focusing on sex workers and anyone who seemed down on their luck. He would bring his victims back to their property in Thurman, Fermont County, where he would get drunk and kill them by blunt force trauma. Then, he would ask her to help him bury the bodies near a well they had on their land. The well was later destroyed by her father. She cannot remember the exact number of victims she helped to bury, but she says that there are around 70 murdered people buried on the property.

Up until recently, local law enforcement believed that Studey had an overactive imagination. When she tried to report what her father was doing - trying to put an end to the killings even though she was putting her own life at risk - she was told she was a liar. It sounded like too much of an outlandish story to be true. They never directed any time, money or resources to investigate the allegations until recently, when last month a Sheriff’s deputy brought a cadaver dog onto the property to see if they would hit on any human remains. When they didn’t find anything - including the alleged well where the bodies would be buried near - they asked Studey to help them locate it.

As soon as Studey pointed out the location of the well, the cadaver dogs immediately found a hit in several different spots. Unfortunately, nothing else would be found that day though the investigation on the property continues. Donald Studey died at the age of 75 back in 2013, so sadly there is no more information that can be gathered from him - and justice can never be brought forward. Still, investigators would like to identify the bodies of any victims and give them back to their families to be properly buried.

Donald Studey had a bit of a sordid history with the police. There was an incident in the 90s where he threatened to kill his stepson. When the police showed up, he shot himself in the arm - and some people have speculated that he may have done this specifically to keep the law off of the property. He would be married twice, with both of his wives taking their own lives. However, one of his wives’ deaths was deemed suspicious. Still - it was closed and labelled a suicide.

It is still to be determined whether or not a new American serial killer has been identified.

Sources:

https://vt.co/news/police-start-search-for-70-bodies-after-woman-claims-her-dad-is-serial-killer?utm_source=vt&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=post&fbclid=IwAR0dxldoOwAIuY3DpWVDXA6HO27uOqqVw3bNo6yCv3Ied_c6Y0HZIk2C-fY

