Irritated Woman Charged After Turning Her Roommate's Noisy Ventilator Off

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neu9T_0jaVevKq00
Photo byNikki Young/Canva

If you’ve ever been in the hospital for any extended period of time, the constant beeping of the machines can easily get stuck in your head. Yet - they are necessary for keeping people alive, so it’s easy enough to accept the constant annoyance. Well, for most people - but not for a 72-year-old elderly German woman who had enough of her roommate’s ventilator keeping her awake all night.

She took matters into her own hands and decided to try to silence her 79-year-old roommate for good last week. The woman had already been warned by hospital staff earlier not to touch the noisy life-saving device after she tried to turn it off earlier in the evening. At that point, she was told specifically that it needed to stay on to keep the other woman alive, despite the fact that the constant beeping was bothering her. And yet, when she couldn’t fall asleep because of the noise, she turned it off again.

Thankfully, the staff noticed that the ventilator had been turned off before it was too late and they were able to intervene. The patient had to be revived and is now in intensive care due to the extended time she was deprived of oxygen. Luckily she is expected to survive the whole ordeal.

As for the woman who turned the ventilator off - not once, but twice -she has been arrested on suspicion of attempted manslaughter. When asked why she did it, she simply stated that she,

"felt disturbed by the noise coming from the oxygen device". | Source: NewsChannel20

She was taken to jail where she now awaits her trial to determine her fate - if she makes it that long. Jail is not a great place for a 72-year-old woman, though this one has clearly shown that she is brazen.

Sources:

https://newschannel20.com/news/nation-world/patient-who-allegedly-turned-off-hospital-roommates-ventilator-due-to-noise-it-made-has-been-jailed-german-germany-mannheim?fbclid=IwAR2sB_4Pfr_uKg0kCPNhQJKnFH__iDuJ0eLjJH6Q9wzHzWOkD-r3IvTWafE

https://abcnews.go.com/Weird/wireStory/germany-woman-arrested-shutting-roommates-ventilator-94274524

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

1660 followers

More from Nik

Thurman, IA

A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 Victims

We all know about the most infamous serial killers of all time - Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy. However, they may be a newly identified serial killer with even more victims. Lucey Studey firmly believes that her father, Donald Studey, has murdered as many as 70 victims and buried them on his property in Thurman, Iowa. She believes this because she claims she helped him dispose of the bodies.

Read full story
4 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?

This is an unsolved murder case that needs more attention. A 40-year-old husband and father of two, Nicholas Cordova, was found murdered inside his Gilbert, Arizona business while he was video chatting with his children. He was shot in broad daylight and even though a suspect was captured on video surveillance, his killer has still not been caught. It’s time to get the word out and help to bring this young family some justice.

Read full story
5 comments
Altoona, PA

She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?

The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.

Read full story
4 comments
Circleville, OH

Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?

Let’s take it back to 1977 in the town of Circleville, Ohio, with a population of around 14,085. Circleville is a mainly white, middle-class, quiet and quaint town with a bit of a sordid history. Residents of Circleville began to receive anonymous messages that contained intimate secrets about the recipients. Nobody knew who was sending them or why, but people became frightened. Frightened that all of their dirty little secrets might be exposed to the public.

Read full story

A Hate Crime or Murder? The Senseless Death of Alexa Negron Luciano

29-year-old Alexa Negron, also known as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, was a trans woman living on the streets of Puerto Rico. She was homeless and her family had pretty much abandoned her because they did not accept her for who she was. This is something that happens all too often . Personally, I cannot fathom ever disowning my child for just trying to be who they feel they are at their core. But, apparently, this is not uncommon in Puerto Rico. In fact, according to the U.S.A today,  Puerto Rico has the highest transgender murder rate in the nation as the U.S.

Read full story

The Real Life Murders of Lake Bodom, Reminiscent of Friday the 13th

Most of us are familiar with the tragic tale of Jason Voorhees, the main star of the Friday the 13th movies. If you’re not, let me fill you in. When he was just 11 years old, Jason attended summer camp, which was run by a bunch of horny, drunk, irresponsible teenagers, who were too preoccupied with hooking up to really take care of the campers in their charge.

Read full story
1 comments
Frederick, CO

The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally Sold

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of the brutal murders of Shannan, CeCe and Bella Watts at the hands of husband and father and monster, Chris Watts in 2018. The killings would take place in Frederick, Colorado, with Shannan being killed inside the family home. Because of the many different variations of events that Chris Watts has told since his arrest, it is unclear whether or not his two daughters were also killed in the home.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire

In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.

Read full story
47 comments

Did They Prove Reincarnation is Real? The Strange Case of the Pollock Twins

Do you believe in reincarnation? What about rebirth? The recycling of souls into new bodies? If not — you just might change your mind after hearing about the story of the Pollock Twins and their family.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.

Read full story
47 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got Caught

This true crime story is technically solved, but many would say that justice has not been served. It’s an incredibly sad story involving some of society’s most vulnerable — the homeless, and by the end of it, you’re going to want to scream. Shane Schindler pleaded guilty to attempted murder for an attack on a mannequin. But, read about who his real victims were.

Read full story
2 comments
Petersburg, VA

Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy Bradley

The unexplained story of Amy BradleyPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. This is the unsolved story of 23-year-old Amy Lynn Bradley, who vanished while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in March of 1998. We’re talking about a giant cruise ship in the middle of the ocean — so there are limited possibilities as to where she could have gone, while all passengers on board could be either a witness or a suspect. Several strange events that have occurred over the years have continued to spark rumors as to what may have transpired. Nonetheless, what happened to Amy on that ship remains a mystery still to this very day.

Read full story
1 comments
New Boston, TX

Taylor Parker Receives Death Penalty For Stealing Baby From Pregnant Friend

On October 9th, 2020 at around 10:18 am in the morning, the New Boston Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who was screaming into the phone that someone had killed her baby. She was crying and completely distraught as she told the dispatcher that she had walked into her daughter’s home and found her lying on the floor. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Reagan Hancock deceased. There was an abundance of blood found around the victim’s body and throughout the rest of the house on the walls, floors, appliances and furniture.

Read full story
4 comments
Moscow, ID

Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?

The town of Moscow, Idaho was shocked and reeling this week after it was revealed that four college students were found murdered in their home near the University of Idaho campus. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, four students were discovered deceased from an apparent stabbing incident. They have since been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Read full story
Delphi, IN

Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?

One of the most significant arrests in recent times happened just this month in November of 2022 in Delphi, Indiana. 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested in connection with the double homicide of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German. This arrest has been a long time coming since the two young women were found murdered on February 13, 2017.

Read full story
33 comments
Amityville, NY

The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"

Thirty miles outside of New York City, you’ll find the quiet and charming village of Amityville. In the early 1900s, before gaining its infamous reputation, Amityville was a popular tourist destination with large hotels on the bay and large homes. In fact, it’s said that Gangster Al Capone had a house in the community. Its beautiful scenery and small community charm caught the eye of the DeFeo family, who were excited to call the affluent Long Island South Shore community their home.

Read full story
2 comments
Fruitland, ID

Updates in the Michael Vaughan Disappearance: Everything You Need to Know

Five-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing from his home in Idaho in July of last year and authorities may be finally closing in on where the toddler went and what happened to him. The strange circumstances leading to his disappearance have puzzled local authorities for over a year. He would seemingly vanish into thin air while at home with his father, Tyler Vaughan, and his sister, Arya. His mother, Brandi Neal, was at work while Tyler, was at home caring for the children.

Read full story
5 comments

Casey Anthony is Releasing a New Documentary: Why Now?

Casey Anthony is arguably the most hated woman in America. She is most famously known to be the primary suspect in the death of her daughter. In 2011, she went on trial for the murder of her two-year-old little girl, Caylee. In a shocking turn of events, she would be acquitted and would walk free basically a free woman in the eyes of the law. The court of public opinion wouldn't be as kind.

Read full story
Lincolnton, NC

A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace Newmaker

Beautiful little 10-year-old Candace Elizabeth Newmaker had a difficult childhood right from the beginning. She came from a family that not only struggled with poverty but she and her siblings would be taken away from their parents due to neglect. Everything was supposed to get better when she was adopted by a woman named Jeane Elizabeth Newmaker. But according to Jeane, Candace wasn’t the child she thought she was adopting. She claimed Candace was defiant and mischievous and completely distant from her. Instead of getting her any kind of real help, Jeane thought the new mother and daughter would best be connected through a rebirthing ceremony. Only the ceremony didn’t go as planned, and 10-year-old Candace wouldn’t walk out of it alive.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy