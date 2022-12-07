Irritated Woman Charged After Turning Her Roommate's Noisy Ventilator Off

Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

If you’ve ever been in the hospital for any extended period of time, the constant beeping of the machines can easily get stuck in your head. Yet - they are necessary for keeping people alive, so it’s easy enough to accept the constant annoyance. Well, for most people - but not for a 72-year-old elderly German woman who had enough of her roommate’s ventilator keeping her awake all night.

She took matters into her own hands and decided to try to silence her 79-year-old roommate for good last week. The woman had already been warned by hospital staff earlier not to touch the noisy life-saving device after she tried to turn it off earlier in the evening. At that point, she was told specifically that it needed to stay on to keep the other woman alive, despite the fact that the constant beeping was bothering her. And yet, when she couldn’t fall asleep because of the noise, she turned it off again.

Thankfully, the staff noticed that the ventilator had been turned off before it was too late and they were able to intervene. The patient had to be revived and is now in intensive care due to the extended time she was deprived of oxygen. Luckily she is expected to survive the whole ordeal.

As for the woman who turned the ventilator off - not once, but twice -she has been arrested on suspicion of attempted manslaughter. When asked why she did it, she simply stated that she,

"felt disturbed by the noise coming from the oxygen device". | Source: NewsChannel20

She was taken to jail where she now awaits her trial to determine her fate - if she makes it that long. Jail is not a great place for a 72-year-old woman, though this one has clearly shown that she is brazen.

Sources:

