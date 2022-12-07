Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?

Nick Cordovaa Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

This is an unsolved murder case that needs more attention. A 40-year-old husband and father of two, Nicholas Cordova, was found murdered inside his Gilbert, Arizona business while he was video chatting with his children. He was shot in broad daylight and even though a suspect was captured on video surveillance, his killer has still not been caught. It’s time to get the word out and help to bring this young family some justice.

About Nick

Nick was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 16, 1979, and was only 40 years old when he was killed. He was raised by his mother Theresa, and it doesn’t appear that his father was in the picture when he was growing up. He had a sister, named Cherie and a brother named Chase.

Nick graduated from Chandler High School in 1998, where he was an avid football player and wrestler. In his younger years, he worked as a personal trainer, before transitioning to work in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC). He eventually purchased his business with a silent partner that included a 50/50 partnership. This happened about a year and a half prior to his death, and it was said that Nick worked tirelessly to pick up the slack and provide for his family.

Nick met his wife Alysha in 2003 and they were married on October 8, 2011. Together they had two beautiful children, a boy, and a girl, Cruize who was eight and Capri who was five at the time of the murder. Looking at the photos, you’ll see that they were a beautiful family. By all accounts, he was a doting husband and attentive father to his children and was involved in every part of their lives. Nick’s plan for his business was to work as hard as possible for five years, build it up as much as he could and then sell it so that he could spend more quality time with his family.

Nick and his wife Alysha Photo by Facebook

Nick was the typical business owner. He showed up at the office first thing in the morning and sometimes didn't leave until midnight. His customers loved him. If you look at the company reviews, they rave about how kind and hardworking Nick was. He was the one who really made the business what it was.

Nick spent his free time with his family and friends either enjoying the outdoors or working on one of his vehicles. He had a true passion for riding and spent many weekends and holidays at Sycamore, Glamis, and Box Canyon. He loved camping trips, boat trips to the lake, and day trips out riding in the desert. Although he was notorious for always being late, Nick never said no to his family and friends and was always willing to work evenings and weekends to help them out.

The Day of the Murder

The Cordova family's seemingly perfect life would be turned upside on May 27th, 2020. Nick was inside his Gilbert, Arizona, HVAC business while video chatting with his children like he often did. That day his kids had asked their mom specifically if they could video chat with their dad to show him this cool trick they saw on TikTok involving a phone charger. While their mom was in the kitchen doing dishes, they excitedly showed their dad this neat trick, as they always did when they learned something new and extraordinary in their eyes.

Suddenly from the other room, Alysha, Nick’s wife, hears her daughter yell that something is wrong with dad, something is going on. Alysha ran into the room, grabbed the phone from her daughter, and was initially really confused by what she saw. It looked almost like what you would see if someone accidentally Facetimed you from their pocket. You couldn’t really tell what was happening, it was muffled and difficult to make out. But when she heard yelling amongst the movement and rustling, she knew something was really wrong.

She started to panic and though she didn’t know exactly what was happening, she knew she had to call 911. She dialled the emergency line on a different phone so that she could have her husband on Facetime at the same time, though she still couldn’t really see what was going on. Still, she knew something was very wrong, so she started screaming into the phone with her husband for whoever was there to leave him alone, and that police were on the way. Meanwhile, she finds the address for her husband’s business and gives it to the 911 dispatcher.

After hanging up the phone, Alysha grabs the kids, hops in the car, and heads over to the business herself. On the way to Gilbert Air, Alysha calls Nick’s mom. The two were very close, being that she was a single mom who raised him, so Alysha knew she’d want to know something was wrong and told her she thinks Nick was attacked and she needs to head over to the business.

When Alysha arrives, she’s horrified to see that her instincts were correct. There are police cars surrounding the Gilbert Air business and there’s already caution tape up to keep people away from the scene. Alysha tells the kids to stay in the car, and she runs underneath the tape and is stopped by two officers who tell her she can’t go in. When she asks where the ambulance is and if it’s her husband who has been injured, the two officers stared at her for a moment before breaking the news to her. Her husband had been killed. She immediately fell to the ground in disbelief that her husband was dead.

To date, the police have not released Nick’s cause of death. We don’t know how he was killed but thankfully Nick’s kids didn’t see him actually being killed. Police did however say that two men were seen fleeing the scene shortly thereafter. One of the suspects was captured on surveillance video at a nearby convenience store, but the police are still looking for them.

Here’s the really weird part about this video: the timeline appears to show that these suspects were in and out of the business incredibly fast. They came in, killed Nick, and went down the street to a convenience store all within a matter of five to 10 minutes.

According to Alysha, her kids called Nick on Facetime around 5:25 pm that evening, and it was just a few minutes later when their daughter said something was wrong with daddy. By 5:30 pm, Alysha was on the phone with 911, and the timestamp on that convenience store video is 5:33 pm. So this person walked over and quickly kills a man, and then very nonchalantly walks down the road to the convenience store.

Alysha spoke with a YouTuber named Tyson Draper and one of the more interesting things she mentions is that her husband Nick wasn’t the only staff in the building at the time of his murder. The office manager had gone home for the night, but Nick’s business partner, David Sweetman, who was a silent business partner, happened to be in the office that day.

From what I have read, David would typically only pop by the office once a month. He was more behind the scenes. However the week of Nick’s murder, he was in the office Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday — the day that Nick was murdered.

It’s unclear exactly what his statement was, but it seems as if he says he may have been knocked out during the altercation, he may have been hit with something, but he can’t really remember. I couldn’t find an official statement from him.

The police never reported that another individual had been injured during the assault, let alone his business partner Sweetnam and this video touches on what appears to be a pretty significant detail relayed by Alysha.

Another interesting little tidbit is that on the day Nick was killed, Gilbert Air was open from 7 am-5 pm, and Alysha mentioned that Nick typically locked the door after closing time. I could not find any information with regards to whether or not police believe the door was locked at the time the intruders made their way into the building but it’s an interesting thing to note.

As I said, it's been way too long since Nick was killed and there still have been no arrests. The two suspects, including the one man captured on the surveillance video, have not been identified.

After spending their first holidays without Nick, wife Alysha said,

“It really makes reality set in a little bit more that this is real life and he’s not just on a vacation, and he’s not going to be home and he’s not going to be here for things that he should be here for.” (Source)

Nick and his kiddos — Cruize, and Capri. Photo by Facebook

Everyone who knew Nick Cordova said he was the sweetest, kindest person. He had a huge beautiful smile and a big heart. He was always helping those around him — and he was said to give the shirt off his back if needed. He was a loving father and husband and what happened to him is absolutely senseless. It’s time to get to the bottom of what happened and bring the Cordova family some answers and some justice.

If you think you know anything that could help solve this case, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-WIT-NESS. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.

