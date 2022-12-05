She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?

The story of Darlie Routier Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.

When Darlie grew up, she blossomed into this conventionally attractive young woman who was popular in school and boys liked. She started dating Darin Routier in her younger teen years. Darin worked as a busboy at a local restaurant where Darlie’s mother also worked. Darin had big plans for his future and Darlie’s mother thought he would be a good match for her daughter. She set the pair up and it was basically love at first sight, with them becoming childhood sweethearts, who would take the next step and get married at just 18 years old. They would honeymoon in Jamaica and the romance was considered the American dream at the time.

The pair looked beautiful together, with Darlie and her bright blonde hair and Darin, with his dark wavy locks. He was two years older than she was and the relationship started off really positively. It was long after Darlie and Darin got married before she became pregnant with their first son, Devon. They looked like the perfect little family and their finances were about to take off.

They moved into a small home in Rowlett, Texas, where Darin started his own home-based business testing circuit boards. It was more than enough to pay the majority of the bills and life was really looking up for the couple, especially after Darlie would give birth to their 2nd son, Damon.

They had two, healthy and happy little boys, and a business that became almost an overnight success. It was so profitable that Darin decided to move the business out of the family home and buy space in an upscale office building. The Routiers also had a home custom-built in a beautiful upper-class neighbourhood. In the driveway, they parked a Jaguar that sat right outside of a stone fountain. They lived a lavish lifestyle in the early 90s. - one that many of their friends and family were jealous about.

But beneath the surface, Darlie felt anything but great. She was very insecure and lacked self-esteem - to the point that she would spend an excessive amount of money on everything to do with her looks. She wanted to present a certain image, with the bright blonde hair and the large breasts.

With all of these physical changes came a new sense of confidence for Darlie. She noticed that she was getting more attention before, and she kind of liked it. She liked getting compliments, she liked having men look at her. Her husband didn't like it - and it would cause a ton of arguments between the pair. There would be a huge problem with jealousy and allegations of cheating. They would be at parties with friends and there would be violent drunken fights between Darlie and her husband Darin. Their two sons would witness everything.

When Darlie became pregnant with their third and youngest son, Drake - the marriage was beginning to fall apart. The family finances were also beginning to fall apart as they had spent far too much money on lavish expenses and Darin’s company was going bankrupt. They weren’t even generating enough money for Darin to pay himself an income. The creditors were calling and they weren't able to qualify for a $5,000 payday loan to keep them from calling back.

Darlie went into a deep depression. We know this because she kept a diary where she would write down all of her thoughts and feelings. On May 3, 1996, she wrote:

"Devon, Damon and Drake, I hope you will forgive me for what I am about to do. My life has been such a hard fight for a long time, and I just can't find the strength to keep fighting anymore. I love you three more than anything else in this world and I want all three of you to be healthy and happy and I don't want you to see a miserable person every time you look at me..." | Source: Murderpedia

Darin was aware of Darlie’s depression. The pair had talked at length about it. Darin tried to support his wife the best he knew how, but he was also beginning to crumble. The couple took on each day as it came at them. And then one day, it all went to hell.

Devon, who was just 6 years old, and Damon, who was only 5, would be found dead in the utility room of the family home from an apparent knife attack. Darlie is the one who finds them after catching the attacker leaving out of the home. She calls 911 and says she was sleeping downstairs with her two boys when a man came into the home and began to stab them. She was woken up by the attack and immediately began fighting the man and chased him through the home. She claimed he ran out through the garage, throwing the knife on the ground as he left. She would find her two young sons bleeding from their injuries on the floor of the utility room. Darlie screamed for her husband Darin while she dialled 911.

The local police arrived at the home to find one of the bloodiest crime scenes they had ever witnessed. By the time paramedics arrived, Devon was already deceased. Damon was pronounced dead at the hospital. Darlie would be treated for her wounds as well, which included a slash across her throat, bruising all over her arms leading up to her armpits, bruising on her wrists and hands, as well as cuts in her mouth.

Darlie and her kids Photo by darliefacts.com

While she recovered in the hospital, police processed the crime scene. They would find a bloody knife on the garage floor, which had apparently been used in the attack. One of the windows was broken, with the mesh window screen appearing to be slashed in a "T" pattern. It may have been by the intruder to enter the home. There was a broken wine glass on the kitchen floor, and the vacuum cleaner left unravelled near the sink. It looked like someone had tried to suck the glass up with the vacuum but didn’t get around to it. There was blood everywhere in the kitchen and it appeared that someone had tried to clean up in the sink. Approximately 57 yards away from the home, investigators located a sock that belonged to Darlie’s husband, Darin. It had blood on it - blood that would later be identified as belonging to Devon and Damon.

What did the sock have to do with the killings and how did it get down the road? It’s an unusual piece of evidence.

Two days after the boy's murders, Darlie would be released from the hospital and she would have a funeral for her sons. Friends and family - as well as the community - were terrified that there was a child killer on the loose. Darin, Darlie and baby Drake, who had survived the whole ordeal completely unscathed, decided to stay with Darlie’s mother. The home was released by investigators - they were done collecting evidence, but until the preparator was caught, no one wanted to live in the house on Eagle drive with the painful images that couldn't be shaken. Most people rallied behind Darlie, supporting her through her tragedy. But she would do something that would shake a lot of heads and change a lot of minds about her.

About a week after the murders, it was supposed to be a special day - Devon’s 7th birthday. Darlie decided to have a ceremony and small celebration at the gravesite of her deceased son. There was a group of a few friends and family members who gathered with balloons and silly strings. The media had even decided to show up and film some footage. When it aired, people were floored. The clip showed Darlie smiling, laughing, chewing gum and spraying silly string on Devon’s grave. To most people - she looked anything but like a grieving mother. It made them suspicious that maybe she had been involved with her children’s death. She didn’t appear to be a mother in mourning, more like a mother who was celebrating and it rubbed people the wrong way. Those who still to this day support Darlie, push back against the clip at the gravesite that day. They say that there was actually a longer, quieter and more meaningful ceremony that was held before Darlie was filmed spraying silly string. So do with that information what you will.

It was not only the community who was now starting to see Darlie in a different light. Further into their investigation, the police were beginning to believe that there was never an intruder at all. Things were starting to point to one theory - that Darlie killed her two children and then staged the crime scene. Four days after the controversial gravesite birthday party, the police arrested Darlie Routier for the murder of her two children, Devon and Damon. Now they just had to build a case strong enough to prove it.

According to Darlie’s witness statement, on the night of the attack, Devon and Damon wanted to set up some blanket forts and have a sleepover downstairs. Darlie decided that she would join them, while Darin slept upstairs in their master bedroom and baby Drake slept upstairs in his crib. Darlie and the two boys decided to put on a movie and fell asleep together on the couch. She woke up to one of her sons crying and said she saw a man who was wearing a baseball cap walk into their utility room. She didn’t know what was going on, but she felt panicked so she got up and chased the man, who fled. When she got to the utility room, she flicked on the lights and saw her two sons on the floor. There was a knife beside them. She screamed and put the knife on the counter, only then realizing she was also injured - a gash to her throat being the biggest injury she suffered. She screamed for her husband and called 911.

This in itself is a strange story. The perpetrator had time to stab her and stab her two children before she woke up, according to her story. But of course, this could all be because her memory is foggy or hazy because she had been sleeping and it was early - maybe some of the details are hazy.

There was also no evidence of an intruder anywhere, besides that mesh window screen that had been cut, but police had a theory about that as well. They believed that after Darlie killed her kids, she staged the scene, including cutting the mesh screen herself with a knife from her own knife block. They would test all of the knives in the home and find a substance on the blade that they say matched the same material as the window screen - suggesting that she cut the screen herself. Darlie had also claimed that the intruder fled through the garage, but with such a vicious attack, the killer would have been covered in blood. There were no blood drops found anywhere through the house leading to the garage or in the garage.

As for Darlie’s injuries, which she says she received in the attack, the police believed they were actually superficial. Darlie had done it to herself to back up her story, slicing her own neck just enough to bleed but not enough to hit an artery.

And what about that sock? How did it get so far from the home and why did it only have the blood of Devon and Damon on it? The police believed that Darlie had planted it there, to make it look like the intruder had dropped it while running away.

Darlie’s trial would begin in January 1997. It was an absolute media circus. Picture it. This beautiful woman, with this soft-spoken voice, is on trial for the murder of her two young sons. The prosecution painted her as a selfish woman, who didn’t love her children and only cared about herself. They claimed she was obsessed with her looks and wanted to paint a picture of a perfect life that her two boys didn’t fit in with. Her motive? According to the prosecution, Darlie was going broke and needed more money to finance her lavish lifestyle. The Routier’s had just bought a beautiful big brand new home and they were struggling to keep up with payments. Her children were interfering, so they had to go, according to the prosecution.

Photo by Rowlett Police Department

Darlie’s friends would take the stand and try to defend her against character assassination. They said that she was very loving and kind. A very attentive mother, who enjoyed spending time with her three boys. Her husband Darin, also defended her.

Yes, she was struggling with depression and had her bad days as everyone else did, but she definitely did not want to kill her children, according to the defence team. Besides, she had three boys. If she was truly sick of being a mother, wouldn’t she have killed all three boys? They also argued that the timeline didn’t make sense for the theory that Darlie staged the crime scene. Once Devon had been stabbed, he would have had only 7 or 8 minutes to live before succumbing to his injuries. According to the 911 call, Devon was still alive when Darlie was on the phone with 911. She would not have had time to stage the crime scene after killing the boys - in particular the bloody sock.

As for Darlie’s wounds, which the prosecution claimed were superficial and self-inflicted, a medical examiner called in by the defence claimed that the knife had actually come within two millimetres of a major artery and would have killed her if it was knicked. He said this was no superficial wound at all, it could have been fatal. She also had very severe bruising on her arms that did not appear to be self-inflicted.

The jury didn’t buy it - and on February 1st, Darlie Routier would be found guilty of murdering her son Damon. It came with a death sentence. She currently sits on death row at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, the very same prison as Taylor Parker. This is where all convicted women in Texas go to await their death date.

To this day, Darlie still claims she is innocent and had nothing to do with the murders of her sons, Devon and Damon. Her husband, Darin, backs her up, even though the couple divorced several years ago. He still publicly says that he believes Darlie is innocent. There are many others as well who believe that Darlie was unfairly targeted from the beginning because of her looks. She has fake breasts and fake hair, a big house and a nice car. Her support team says the police created this superficial version of Darlie that doesn’t exist.

Whether or not Darlie was selfish, conceited or whatever - does not make her a murderer, which is exactly what her new legal team is trying to show. They’ve worked on several appeals for her, all of which have been denied. The State of Texas had even offered to commute Darlie’s death sentence for a life sentence if she were to admit to killing her babies, but she refused to take the deal. Now, the focus is to prove that there really was an intruder that fateful night. They’ve done this by petitioning to have some of the evidence further analyzed, like an unknown fingerprint that was found on the windowsill that did not match anyone who lived in the home.

There is also a very plausible theory involving Darlie’s husband, Darin. As I mentioned previously, the couple was having some pretty serious financial issues. They were on the brink of bankruptcy and having their whole world crumble. It was not known at the time of the attack, but Darin had actually taken out a life insurance policy on Darlie shortly before the murders. It is now alleged that he may have hired someone to break into the family home and kill Darlie for the life insurance policy. It’s not so far-fetched - he had a past with insurance fraud. Darin had asked an acquaintance to steal his Jaguar as well as to steal other expensive items from his house to commit insurance fraud. He could have easily asked someone to kill his wife for the insurance money.

As it stands now, the Innocence Project has stepped in to help Darlie Routier with her case. They are going to be paying to have further testing of the bloody sock that was found, as well as the fingerprints on the windowsill. Once the results come back, it could provide further cause to either appeal or retry her case altogether.

Sources:

https://www.texasmonthly.com/true-crime/maybe-darlie-didnt-do-it/

https://darliefacts.com/

https://murderpedia.org/female.R/r/routier-darlie.htm

