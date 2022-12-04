Circleville, OH

Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?

Nik

Photo byNikki Young/Canva

Let’s take it back to 1977 in the town of Circleville, Ohio, with a population of around 14,085. Circleville is a mainly white, middle-class, quiet and quaint town with a bit of a sordid history. Residents of Circleville began to receive anonymous messages that contained intimate secrets about the recipients. Nobody knew who was sending them or why, but people became frightened. Frightened that all of their dirty little secrets might be exposed to the public.

It wasn’t long before Mary Gillispie, a married Ohio school bus driver, started receiving anonymous threatening letters from a writer who said they knew she was having an affair with the local school superintendent, Gordon Massie, and warned her to come clean about it. Or else. The author seemed to know a whole lot about Mary — that she was married and had two children. He or she also warned Mary that they were watching her closely.

Mary was startled by the letter, but she decided it would be best to keep this from her family until her husband, Ron Gillispie, received his own anonymous threatening letter, which talked about his wife’s affair and warned that they would inform the school board about the affair unless it stopped. The letter also told Ron to admit the affair to the Westfall School Board. If Ron refused, then the writer threatened to kill him. Mary swore to Ron that the accusation was false and that she had no romantic connection to Gordon Massie.

One of the Circleville lettersPhoto byUnsolved Mysteries

It seemed that for the most part, Ron believed his wife Mary. Still, they didn’t want rumors of an affair between Mary and Gordon Massie to spread around town, so they agreed to keep the letters to themselves for the time being.

The pair hoped that the letters would just stop on their own. Maybe they were just some silly prank. However, two weeks later, a much sterner letter arrived at the Gillispie household, which said:

“Gillispie, you have had 2 weeks and done nothing. Make [Mary] admit the truth and inform the school board,” the letter threatened that If Ron refused, the writer would “broadcast it on CBs, posters, signs, and billboards, until the truth comes out.” (Source)

Things seemed to be escalating, so the couple decided to seek advice from a few of their closest friends.

They decided to tell only three people . First, they went to Ron’s sister Karen, her husband Paul Freshour, and Paul’s sister. Meanwhile, Mary felt like she might know who was behind the letters. A co-worker, a fellow bus driver named David Longberry. He had flirted with Mary and became angry when she refused his advances. They hatched up a plan to have Paul write him a letter telling him they knew the anonymous writer was him - and insisting that he stop. This actually seemed to work for a short period of time. Maybe David Longberry had really been the one behind the letters and the threat worked.

Then suddenly one day, large signs started to appear around town claiming that Gorden Massie, the school superintendent, and Mary and Ron’s 12-year-old daughter were involved in a sexual relationship. There was no proof of this to be true, but their family and Gorden Massie were being attacked on a personal level. Ron found himself getting up extra early in the morning to drive around town and remove the signs before his poor daughter spotted them on her way to school.

Things were about to get even worse.

On August 19, 1977, Ron Gillispie received a telephone call. Nobody then or now knows who was on the other end, but whoever it was seemed familiar to Ron and it absolutely infuriated him. The call confirmed Ron’s suspicions about the identity of the writer.

After hanging up the phone, he kissed his daughter goodbye, grabbed a pistol, and took off in his truck.

Later that day, his mangled truck was found wrapped around a tree. Ron, 35, was found dead inside.

An examination of his firearm revealed that he had fired it once before dying. Who was he shooting at and why? Sheriff Dwight Radcliffe claimed a person of interest had been questioned about Ron’s death, but he passed a polygraph test so they dismissed him as a suspect. Ron’s smashed pickup truck was quickly disposed of in a junkyard, so that was basically the end of the investigation and any evidence that may have remained.

Police officially ruled Ron’s death as an accident caused by alcohol. Investigators claimed that his blood alcohol concentration was approximately 1.5 times the legal driving limit at that time. However, Ron’s family and friends refused to believe this to be true. They pointed out that he was not a big drinker and his kids who were home with him earlier that day stated that he absolutely had not consumed alcohol on the day of his death. Ron’s official cause of death seemed to also bother the unknown Circleville Writer because they began sending letters around town accusing Sheriff Radcliff of covering up the crime.

And again — the letters of Mary and Gordon, the superintendent, having an affair started up again. While previously Mary had denied the allegations, after Ron died she admitted that she had been having a fling with Gordon Massie. But, she claimed, the affair only started after she began receiving the letters. I don’t think anyone believed her. Mary figured that coming clean about the affair would make the letters stop. But Mary was wrong. Things only intensified.

Signs began appearing along the side of the road on Mary’s bus route calling her out as an adulterer.

On February 7, 1983, Mary decided she’d had enough of the harassment. She hopped out of her bus and went to grab one of the signs. Little did she know, this was no ordinary sign. This sign was a trap of sorts. The trap had a box that contained a small pistol. If Mary had pulled the sign off a certain way, the gun would have fired and killed her. She was lucky that she didn’t pull the sign the right way and the gun never went off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2psF_0jWbusFz00
The booby-trapped signPhoto byFilmdaddy

When the police examined the gun, they were able to trace it back to Paul Freshour, Mary’s ex-brother-in-law. Paul was recently divorced from his wife Karen, who was now living in a trailer in Mary’s backyard. In more recent times, Karen had expressed to Mary that she suspected that Paul had been involved in sending the letters. Police called Paul into the station for questioning.

He admitted that the gun belonged to him but told police that it had been missing for a while. How convenient right? Well, the Sheriff thought so too, so he asked Paul to take a handwriting test on February 25, 1983. However, the writing test given to Paul was improper and required him to copy one of the Circleville Writer’s letters. This meant that the police had asked Paul to deliberately emulate the writer’s penmanship. Which defeats the purpose completely.

Either way — Paul was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Mary Gillispie.

On October 24, 1983, Paul Freshour went on trial. While he wasn’t charged with writing the letters, they became crucial pieces of evidence against him. A handwriting expert testified that Paul was the letter writer. Mary also testified that she believed that he was the writer. Paul’s boss also testified that he was not at work on the day that the booby trap was found. Ultimately, Paul was convicted and given a maximum sentence of 7–25 years.

With the suspected perpetrator in jail, you would think that the letters would stop then, right?

Wrong.

Not only did the letters continue to appear in Circleville but they also popped up in other locations in Central Ohio and appeared to be sent to Paul in prison. One of the letters that Paul received read,

“Now when are you going to believe you aren’t going to get out of there? I told you 2 years ago. When we set ’em up, they stay set up. Don’t you listen at all?” (Source)

This fact alone did not seem to mean much to Sheriff Radcliff, who still believed that Paul was the Circleville writer and even moved him into solitary confinement. Still, the letters continued. The sheriff’s department conducted at least three different sweeps of Paul’s cell. They found nothing. Even the warden of Paul’s prison wrote in a letter that it was impossible for Paul to write the letters from his cell.

The letters seemed also to grow more bizarre and disturbing, totally unrelated to Mary and her affair. The author seemed to be obsessed with another perceived injustice that they wanted to be rectified.

The new batch of letters included allegations about the prosecutor in the case, Roger Kline. The letter writer promised to dig up the grave of a deceased baby and mail the bones to the police if they didn’t look into Kline for allegedly playing a role in the murder of a pregnant school teacher. According to the Letter Writer, Kline had impregnated the teacher and then had her killed.

The whole thing was just absolutely bizarre.

Paul was a model prisoner for seven years, but when he became eligible for parole, the board rejected his request because people were still receiving harassing letters. Even though it was proven to be impossible for Paul to be sending the letters, they still believed he was responsible in some way.

Paul remained in prison even after a witness came forward to say that approximately 20 minutes before Mary discovered the booby-trapped sign along the road, another bus driver saw a yellow El Camino parked at the very same intersection. Next to the car stood a large man with sandy hair who turned around to hide his face and avoid being identified by the bus driver.

The man didn’t resemble Paul Freshour, who also did not own an El Camino, in any way, yet the police did absolutely nothing to follow up on the tip. They just brushed it off.

Paul Freshour was granted parole in May 1994 after serving 10 years in prison. He maintained his innocence all along. After being paroled, Paul Freshour created his own website to profess his innocence. Paul asserted that Sheriff Radcliff had covered up the crimes as much as possible in order to become president of the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Unsolved Mysteries decided to feature the mystery of the Circleville Writer in an episode, however before filming began, the show received a threatening card that read:

“Forget Circleville Ohio: Do nothing to hurt Sheriff Radcliff: if you come to Ohio you sickos will pay.” (Source)

The Unsolved Mysteries team went ahead and did the episode anyway, however, no new leads were generated after the episode aired. The 1993 warning to the show was the last known letter of the Circleville Writer.

So let’s talk theories.

Many people believe that Paul Feshour was in fact the Circleville Writer, but that he wasn’t alone in writing these letters. He had help. Which would make sense.

It’s believed that one person who may have helped him was David Longberry, that co-worker of Mary’s who was furious when she brushed off his sexual advances and started a relationship with Gordon Massie instead. Many believe he was the first person to write and send the Circleville Letters to Mary and Ron about the alleged affair.

Some of the later letters were typed, not handwritten, suggesting that even if multiple people wrote the letters, they may not have even been aware of the others who were writing under the guise of the Circleville Writer.

And in fact, Paul’s ex-wife Karen had asked Paul’s sister if she could use a typewriter that Paul had loaned to her because she was planning on writing a book. The sister was confused because she never knew his ex-wife to be a typist, and because they were going through a divorce at the time she found it odd that she would want one of Paul’s items. His ex assured the sister that Paul was okay with it, so she relented and let her use it. Not so coincidentally was there a typewriter used in some of the letters that the people in Circleville had been receiving around the same time.

Karen may have framed her ex-husband Paul to gain custody of the kids and get the home and other benefits that she didn't get in the divorce.

