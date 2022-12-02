A Hate Crime or Murder? The Senseless Death of Alexa Negron Luciano

Alexa Negron Luciano Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

29-year-old Alexa Negron, also known as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, was a trans woman living on the streets of Puerto Rico. She was homeless and her family had pretty much abandoned her because they did not accept her for who she was. This is something that happens all too often . Personally, I cannot fathom ever disowning my child for just trying to be who they feel they are at their core. But, apparently, this is not uncommon in Puerto Rico. In fact, according to the U.S.A today, Puerto Rico has the highest transgender murder rate in the nation as the U.S.

In Puerto Rico, transgendered people are often the targets of harassment and violent attacks from locals — and there is an issue within the police force for not actually taking action against those who commit crimes against transgendered people or the LGTBQ community.

Alexa Photo by pulsoestudiantil.com

Alexa was well known in the community of Fajardo in Northern Puerto Rico because as a transgendered person she stood out. Many people over the years took an interest in her and would chat with her. Those who engaged her in conversation described her as humble and noble. All of this, despite having to go through really difficult struggles in her life, from coming to terms with and accepting who she really was, to being completely disowned by her family who were supposed to love and care for her, to having to make her way on the streets all alone.

It was also suspected by neighbors when she was growing up that Alexa was being abused at her home. Even after all of the events that took place, her relatives, and even her parents, have provided little to no information of their own about her life - so we only know bits and pieces about Alexa, and these stories come from people who she has crossed paths with during her homelessness, while she was in a state of struggle.

In one video that has circulated around the internet, a man by the name of Nandy Torres, who helps addicts and people living on the streets, is seen approaching Alexa. She is sleeping on a park bench as she usually did. He walks up to her and at first Alexa seems reluctant to speak. She seems to be quite shy and wary of strangers, which is to be expected. Nandy offers her some food to eat and they have a chat, where Alexa confides in him that she was suffering from depression, particularly due to the fact that her family has abandoned her.

Although she was a nomad, traveling between the various towns and cities to find whatever respite she could — she had recently been staying for the last little while in Fajardo where she would be seen walking the streets typically wearing a towel on her head to protect herself from the sun. For this reason and others, she really stood out and people would often talk about her on social media. The majority of what was posted was downright disgusting. People would take her photos and post them on their local Facebook groups calling her a "man in a skirt" and warning people to stay away from her because she "could be mentally ill" and dangerous.

Things would really come to a head, on February 24, 2020, when someone at a McDonald’s restaurant saw Alexa in the women’s washroom and called the police. Not only were they claiming that a man was using the women’s washroom — but they said that Alexa was seen putting a mirror under a bathroom stall to peep on people. There was absolutely no proof that this was true, other than this person's account.

Photo of Alexa with the police Photo by NANDY TORRES

Those who knew Alexa say that it is true that she would often carry a small mirror with her, but she used it for protection. She would use it to keep an eye on people walking behind her or standing around her for her own safety, particularly because of all the harassment she had been receiving. She was legitimately fearful for her own life — and it’s clear now that she had every reason to feel that way.

The incident at McDonald’s happened around 5 pm that evening, so the restaurant was quite busy because it was dinner time and of course, people are going to be curious about anything involving the police. Someone snapped a few photos of officers speaking with Alexa and posted the photos online calling her a pervert and a pedophile. This post spread like wildfire and people began to say the most terrible things about Alexa, like that "parents should be careful to keep their kids away" from her. Some of the comments went as far as to say that Alexa should be killed.

Those who saw the post circulating and actually knew Alexa tried to defend her, saying that she was simply using the bathroom of the gender that she identifies with. That she is a transgendered woman, not a man in a skirt. That she is simply homeless at the moment but not a danger to others - and that she only ever carried a mirror with her so that she could look behind her and keep herself safe from attackers.

It was her birthday that fateful evening and she was all alone with no one to wish her a happy birthday and no one to share it with. Within just eight hours of that post going up on social media, Alexa would be attacked. The attack would be filmed on a cell phone and posted on social media.

While the video is too graphic for me to post here, I will describe what was recorded.

Although it’s in Spanish, you hear someone say, “Look, it’s the crazy woman, the crazy man. Hey, give me that (beep) word,” And then at the end, when you hear the "pop pop pop" sound, that is allegedly the sound of a paintball gun. I say allegedly, because Alexa’s body would be found a few hours later at around 3:50 a.m. the next morning on the side of a road, shot multiple times with real bullets. Twelve 9-millimeter bullet casings were found at the scene beside her body. The body was immediately suspected to be Alexa’s, as she was well known in the community, and her mother would confirm her identity.

When word of Alexa’s murder hit the news, police misgendered her as a man, making things even worse, in my opinion.

The people who harassed and assaulted Alexa all the while filming it would turn out to be three young men Anthony Steven Lobos Ruiz, Jordany Rafael Laboy Garcia, and Christian Yamaurie Rivera Otero. After committing the act, they were so brazen to post it on social media for everyone to see. Of course, they would make attempts to delete it later but the Internet lives forever.

The young men were very quickly identified and picked up by police in connection with Alexa’s murder. According to them, they were driving around that evening when they spotted Alexa on the side of the road. They immediately recognized her as the person in the photos going around in the social media post. They decided to drive home, get their paintball guns and then drive back to where Alexa was hanging out. They verbally harassed her before firing paintballs at her and then driving away. The men maintained that they had only shot her with the paintball guns, they did not have a real gun with them and when they drove away Alexa was still alive.

What a strange coincidence. That they would have a video of themselves shooting this woman with paintball guns and she would turn up around the same location, dead from being shot with a real gun just a few hours later. Initially, the police didn’t believe they were telling the whole story. In the video, it does sound like they are using a paint gun — so the police thought that maybe after using the paintball guns they drove home and came back with real guns and murdered her — or that they knew the person who actually did murder her.

Unfortunately, beyond the video that doesn’t actually show the weapon used, police did not have enough evidence to arrest the three for Alexa’s murder. Instead, they were charged with hate crimes for assaulting Alexa because she was transgendered. Additionally, two of them were charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting evidence of the attack from their cell phones.

Alexa’s murder remains unsolved and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the indictment and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for her murder. It’s unclear at this point whether or not police are still digging into the three individuals who physically assaulted her just before her death or if they are focusing their efforts elsewhere — but whoever did this to her needs to be brought to justice.

Photo by FBI.gov

She was a human being and she has been dehumanized even in her death, with the various police organizations and media continuing to misgender her — even in official police documentation.

Alexa’s is not an isolated incident either. Puerto Rico has the highest transgender murder rate in the nation the U.S. — although it's an issue that continues to plague the world. Alexa is believed to be the first of six trans women violently killed in Puerto Rico in 2020. And just last year, the Human Rights Campaign recorded at least 44 violent deaths of transgender people in the U.S. — nearly all of them were transgender women of color — marking the most violent year on record for the trans community since the organization began tracking such crimes in 2013.

I think Puerto Rican LGBTQ activist Pedro Julio Serrano said it best,

“They falsely accused her, persecuted her, hunted her, insulted her with transphobic epithets, and killed her. there are three suspects arrested, but there are more who contributed to her murder, those who shared the lie on social media, and fundamentalist leaders who foment a climate of violence with their hateful rhetoric towards trans people.” | Source: Twitter

Alexa was homeless when she was killed. She was disowned by her family, living on the streets, struggling with depression, and just trying to survive a cruel world. As a result of her death, the family that turned their back on her were legally required to claim her body. While much of the community as a whole wanted a public memorial and a celebration of her life, her parents opted to cremate her without a funeral service. A tragic death with a tragic lack of honor for who she was.

But that doesn’t mean we forget. We need to continue the public outcry.

Mourners took matters into their own hands and erected an altar honoring Alexa near the street corner she was murdered on. They had their own ceremony of remembrance with around 100 people gathering to tell stories of who Alexa was and their interactions with her, as well as to share their heartbreak for what happened to her and the transphobia within their community.

Alexa's memorial Photo by Facebook

There have been some bigger more prominent voices that have been waking waves with Alexa’s story. Shortly after her murder, a Puerto Rican rapper named Bad Bunny appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Jallon” wearing a white t-shirt with the words “they killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt” written in Spanish.

Again this is an unsolved murder case — and many wonder if the police are really doing anything to actually solve the crime and bring the killer or killers to justice. There hasn’t been a whole lot of information released in the last two years since she was killed. Whether they have any other suspects, whether they are looking at the men convicted of the hate crime or what.

If you have any information regarding the murder of Alexa, please contact the FBI’s San Juan Field Office at 787–987–6500. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

