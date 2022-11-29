Frederick, CO

The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally Sold

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5f3N_0jRNTW8D00
Photo byNikki Young/Canva

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of the brutal murders of Shannan, CeCe and Bella Watts at the hands of husband and father and monster, Chris Watts in 2018. The killings would take place in Frederick, Colorado, with Shannan being killed inside the family home. Because of the many different variations of events that Chris Watts has told since his arrest, it is unclear whether or not his two daughters were also killed in the home.

The large five-bedroom, four-bath house has been on the market since May of this year, with many buyers feeling weary of purchasing a home with such a tragic past. One buyer was able to get a steal of a deal with a selling price of $600,0000 when the home is valued much higher. The sold price was $60,000 less than the asking price.

The real estate agent who was saddled with finding the right buyer for the Watts house posted a shout-out to the new owners on special media, saying,

“It took everything we had to get here!!! So happy for you guys and can’t wait to see the memories you make in your new home!!!” | Source: The Sun

Returning from a business trip in the early morning hours of August 13, 2018, it is alleged that Shanann and Chris got into an argument in their home when he confessed he was having an affair and wanted a divorce. According to Chris' confession to authorities, Shanann — who was 15 weeks pregnant with their son — proceeded to threaten Chris, saying he'd never see their daughters again, which prompted him to strangle her to death. He would later go on to say that he had planned the killings prior to that night and it wasn’t a crime of passion.

Four-year-old Bella reportedly walked onto the scene after Shanann was killed and Chris had to come up with an excuse as to why her mother wasn't moving. Chris told Bella that Shannan was sick so they needed to take her to the hospital. Then, he loaded Shanann's body and his two daughters into his truck and drove them to his work site, Anadarko Petroleum.

Once there, he would dump Shannan's body into a shallow grave. He would also kill his two daughters and leave their bodies at his work site. Again, this is all according to the statement Chris would give to the police when he plead guilty, however, he has changed his story several times throughout the years.

Chris would later go on to say that he knew Shanann would keep him from seeing his mistress, Nichole Kessinger, so he had to get rid of her. Why he would decide he needed to kill his two babies who absolutely adored him, is beyond me. These are the two sweetest, cutest little girls. There are hours of home video footage that shows Chris being a very involved father, and his two girls absolutely adored him. That’s why this case has never made sense to me. Even with an unhappy marriage and having an affair, it doesn’t appear to me that there was any clear indication that he would go on to kill his wife and two babies in such a brutal way.

That November, Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on multiple counts and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole. Subsequently, the 4,177- square foot home he owned with his wife would be listed for sale. It would be on the market for years, being taken off the market several times only to pop up again a few months later. It became somewhat of a shrine, with many people leaving flowers and teddy bears on the front steps to honor the children who used to call it home.

Hopefully, the family who purchased the former Watt's home can once again turn it into a happy place full of love and laughter.

Sources:

https://nypost.com/2022/11/26/colorado-home-where-chris-watts-killed-his-family-is-sold/?fbclid=IwAR0V84pgrBHFa5SNdD8uxjbSfygy7peU-JEicikcMCwxEA0MSvx9B9f5PYs

https://www.the-sun.com/news/6769294/chris-watt-shannon-murder-house-sale/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

1565 followers

More from Nik

Circleville, OH

Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?

Let’s take it back to 1977 in the town of Circleville, Ohio, with a population of around 14,085. Circleville is a mainly white, middle-class, quiet and quaint town with a bit of a sordid history. Residents of Circleville began to receive anonymous messages that contained intimate secrets about the recipients. Nobody knew who was sending them or why, but people became frightened. Frightened that all of their dirty little secrets might be exposed to the public.

Read full story

A Hate Crime or Murder? The Senseless Death of Alexa Negron Luciano

29-year-old Alexa Negron, also known as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, was a trans woman living on the streets of Puerto Rico. She was homeless and her family had pretty much abandoned her because they did not accept her for who she was. This is something that happens all too often . Personally, I cannot fathom ever disowning my child for just trying to be who they feel they are at their core. But, apparently, this is not uncommon in Puerto Rico. In fact, according to the U.S.A today,  Puerto Rico has the highest transgender murder rate in the nation as the U.S.

Read full story

The Real Life Murders of Lake Bodom, Reminiscent of Friday the 13th

Most of us are familiar with the tragic tale of Jason Voorhees, the main star of the Friday the 13th movies. If you’re not, let me fill you in. When he was just 11 years old, Jason attended summer camp, which was run by a bunch of horny, drunk, irresponsible teenagers, who were too preoccupied with hooking up to really take care of the campers in their charge.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire

In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.

Read full story
30 comments

Did They Prove Reincarnation is Real? The Strange Case of the Pollock Twins

Do you believe in reincarnation? What about rebirth? The recycling of souls into new bodies? If not — you just might change your mind after hearing about the story of the Pollock Twins and their family.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.

Read full story
41 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got Caught

This true crime story is technically solved, but many would say that justice has not been served. It’s an incredibly sad story involving some of society’s most vulnerable — the homeless, and by the end of it, you’re going to want to scream. Shane Schindler pleaded guilty to attempted murder for an attack on a mannequin. But, read about who his real victims were.

Read full story
2 comments
Petersburg, VA

Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy Bradley

The unexplained story of Amy BradleyPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. This is the unsolved story of 23-year-old Amy Lynn Bradley, who vanished while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in March of 1998. We’re talking about a giant cruise ship in the middle of the ocean — so there are limited possibilities as to where she could have gone, while all passengers on board could be either a witness or a suspect. Several strange events that have occurred over the years have continued to spark rumors as to what may have transpired. Nonetheless, what happened to Amy on that ship remains a mystery still to this very day.

Read full story
New Boston, TX

Taylor Parker Receives Death Penalty For Stealing Baby From Pregnant Friend

On October 9th, 2020 at around 10:18 am in the morning, the New Boston Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who was screaming into the phone that someone had killed her baby. She was crying and completely distraught as she told the dispatcher that she had walked into her daughter’s home and found her lying on the floor. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Reagan Hancock deceased. There was an abundance of blood found around the victim’s body and throughout the rest of the house on the walls, floors, appliances and furniture.

Read full story
4 comments
Moscow, ID

Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?

The town of Moscow, Idaho was shocked and reeling this week after it was revealed that four college students were found murdered in their home near the University of Idaho campus. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, four students were discovered deceased from an apparent stabbing incident. They have since been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Read full story
Delphi, IN

Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?

One of the most significant arrests in recent times happened just this month in November of 2022 in Delphi, Indiana. 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested in connection with the double homicide of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German. This arrest has been a long time coming since the two young women were found murdered on February 13, 2017.

Read full story
33 comments
Amityville, NY

The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"

Thirty miles outside of New York City, you’ll find the quiet and charming village of Amityville. In the early 1900s, before gaining its infamous reputation, Amityville was a popular tourist destination with large hotels on the bay and large homes. In fact, it’s said that Gangster Al Capone had a house in the community. Its beautiful scenery and small community charm caught the eye of the DeFeo family, who were excited to call the affluent Long Island South Shore community their home.

Read full story
2 comments
Fruitland, ID

Updates in the Michael Vaughan Disappearance: Everything You Need to Know

Five-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing from his home in Idaho in July of last year and authorities may be finally closing in on where the toddler went and what happened to him. The strange circumstances leading to his disappearance have puzzled local authorities for over a year. He would seemingly vanish into thin air while at home with his father, Tyler Vaughan, and his sister, Arya. His mother, Brandi Neal, was at work while Tyler, was at home caring for the children.

Read full story
5 comments

Casey Anthony is Releasing a New Documentary: Why Now?

Casey Anthony is arguably the most hated woman in America. She is most famously known to be the primary suspect in the death of her daughter. In 2011, she went on trial for the murder of her two-year-old little girl, Caylee. In a shocking turn of events, she would be acquitted and would walk free basically a free woman in the eyes of the law. The court of public opinion wouldn't be as kind.

Read full story
Lincolnton, NC

A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace Newmaker

Beautiful little 10-year-old Candace Elizabeth Newmaker had a difficult childhood right from the beginning. She came from a family that not only struggled with poverty but she and her siblings would be taken away from their parents due to neglect. Everything was supposed to get better when she was adopted by a woman named Jeane Elizabeth Newmaker. But according to Jeane, Candace wasn’t the child she thought she was adopting. She claimed Candace was defiant and mischievous and completely distant from her. Instead of getting her any kind of real help, Jeane thought the new mother and daughter would best be connected through a rebirthing ceremony. Only the ceremony didn’t go as planned, and 10-year-old Candace wouldn’t walk out of it alive.

Read full story
21 comments

Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio

The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.

Read full story
26 comments
Savannah, GA

Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon

This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.

Read full story
16 comments
Aledo, TX

Inspired by Michael Myers and Halloween: The Story of Jake Evans

Halloween is just around the corner - which means I’ve been re-watching all of my favourite spooky, creepy, skin-crawling movies I love so much. I’m okay with the blood and gore because I know it’s all fake. But what happens when a person sees these types of violent movies as more of an inspiration than just creepy fun? Tonight we’re talking about the case of 17-year-old Jake Evans, who would commit atrocious crimes against his family after watching the movie, Halloween. The teen claimed it was the horror flick that would inspire his actions - but can a fake movie really push someone to kill another person? Let’s dig into the details of what really happened when Jake Evans took Halloween too far.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy