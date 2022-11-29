The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally Sold

Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of the brutal murders of Shannan, CeCe and Bella Watts at the hands of husband and father and monster, Chris Watts in 2018. The killings would take place in Frederick, Colorado, with Shannan being killed inside the family home. Because of the many different variations of events that Chris Watts has told since his arrest, it is unclear whether or not his two daughters were also killed in the home.

The large five-bedroom, four-bath house has been on the market since May of this year, with many buyers feeling weary of purchasing a home with such a tragic past. One buyer was able to get a steal of a deal with a selling price of $600,0000 when the home is valued much higher. The sold price was $60,000 less than the asking price.

The real estate agent who was saddled with finding the right buyer for the Watts house posted a shout-out to the new owners on special media, saying,

“It took everything we had to get here!!! So happy for you guys and can’t wait to see the memories you make in your new home!!!” | Source: The Sun

Returning from a business trip in the early morning hours of August 13, 2018, it is alleged that Shanann and Chris got into an argument in their home when he confessed he was having an affair and wanted a divorce. According to Chris' confession to authorities, Shanann — who was 15 weeks pregnant with their son — proceeded to threaten Chris, saying he'd never see their daughters again, which prompted him to strangle her to death. He would later go on to say that he had planned the killings prior to that night and it wasn’t a crime of passion.

Four-year-old Bella reportedly walked onto the scene after Shanann was killed and Chris had to come up with an excuse as to why her mother wasn't moving. Chris told Bella that Shannan was sick so they needed to take her to the hospital. Then, he loaded Shanann's body and his two daughters into his truck and drove them to his work site, Anadarko Petroleum.

Once there, he would dump Shannan's body into a shallow grave. He would also kill his two daughters and leave their bodies at his work site. Again, this is all according to the statement Chris would give to the police when he plead guilty, however, he has changed his story several times throughout the years.

Chris would later go on to say that he knew Shanann would keep him from seeing his mistress, Nichole Kessinger, so he had to get rid of her. Why he would decide he needed to kill his two babies who absolutely adored him, is beyond me. These are the two sweetest, cutest little girls. There are hours of home video footage that shows Chris being a very involved father, and his two girls absolutely adored him. That’s why this case has never made sense to me. Even with an unhappy marriage and having an affair, it doesn’t appear to me that there was any clear indication that he would go on to kill his wife and two babies in such a brutal way.

That November, Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on multiple counts and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole. Subsequently, the 4,177- square foot home he owned with his wife would be listed for sale. It would be on the market for years, being taken off the market several times only to pop up again a few months later. It became somewhat of a shrine, with many people leaving flowers and teddy bears on the front steps to honor the children who used to call it home.

Hopefully, the family who purchased the former Watt's home can once again turn it into a happy place full of love and laughter.

