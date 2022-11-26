Did They Prove Reincarnation is Real? The Strange Case of the Pollock Twins

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiCj5_0jNtecoK00
Photo byNikki Young/Canva

Do you believe in reincarnation? What about rebirth? The recycling of souls into new bodies? If not — you just might change your mind after hearing about the story of the Pollock Twins and their family.

Let’s begin this story with some history of the Pollock family — because it all starts with them.

John and Florence Pollock met and married in the early 1940s in North East England. John Pollock was a devout Catholic and encouraged Florence to embrace Catholicism as well. Because she loved her husband dearly and wanted to make him happy, she did.

Interestingly enough though, even though John was dedicated to his religion, he often wondered about the idea of reincarnation. For those of you who are not familiar with the Catholic religion, they most certainly do not believe in reincarnation. You either go to heaven or hell for eternity once you have passed on - or you wind up in purgatory, but you do not come back to this Earth in a new body. For John to have such a curiosity about reincarnation, really went against all that he was taught to believe. It was an idea that he often thought about even as a child, but he had no idea he would encounter a real-life reincarnation experience as an adult.

The Pollocks owned and operated their own grocery and dairy delivery business, which meant they were busy and hard-working. When they had their first child in 1946, a little girl named Joanna, they knew they would need help if they were to continue to grow their family. They moved to Hexham, Northumberland, where Florence’s mother would help to care for the grandchildren. Shortly after moving, in 1951, the family had another baby girl named Jacqueline.

The two little girls would be born five years apart, which might seem like a rather large age gap but they were still very close in their relationship. They were always together, playing dress-up, acting out different plays on a stage they created, and everything else that little girls love to do. Although the little girls were mostly raised by their grandmother because of the parent's busy work schedule, it was a family that was filled with so much love and every spare moment was spent together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBNEC_0jNtecoK00
Photo byThe Pollock Twins | Source: Diane Arbus

When Jacqueline was three years old, she stumbled into a bucket and fell and hit her head. This incident would leave a huge gash and scar on her tiny forehead. Remember this detail because it will become important later on. Jacqueline would also have a small scar on the left side of her wrist - again, another important detail to remember.

According to her parents, when Jacqueline learned to speak she would often say something really odd, to the effect of, “I will never be a lady.” Her parents didn’t really know what she meant by this but it was something she would often repeat.

One morning in 1957, the two girls were on their way to church, walking with another little boy from the neighborhood. Joanna was 11 years old and Jacqueline was just six. This was something completely normal for the times. The children travelled close together and they were all familiar with the route to church, as they had completed it many times. As they walked, a car drove up close behind them. Unfortunately, the car never slowed down and drove directly into the three children, killing them upon impact.

The car was driven by a local woman. There would be some speculation regarding why she drove her car into three children. One of the stories told was that she had just lost custody of her own children and she had taken a bunch of drugs, got into her car, and wanted to end her life. Some believed that she was likely so distraught and so high that she never saw the children and never intended to kill them. The other story was that she did see the three children, but she was so angry that she had lost her own children, that she decided to kill three others.

The woman was taken into custody and eventually sent to a psychiatric facility.

As you can imagine, John and Florence were devastated over the death of their two little girls. Florence went into a deep depression, as she kept playing the scene over and over in her head. Through her own faith in Catholicism, she believed that the girls were truly gone from the Earth, up in heaven now — however, this did not provide her much comfort. She didn’t want to get out of bed and she cried all of the time.

John, on the other hand, thought about things a little differently. He claimed to have felt their presence in the home, particularly in the little girl’s bedroom. He would spend much of his time here, feeling like he was close to his little girls. While in their room, he prayed for them to come back to them and to come home through reincarnation. He believed that reincarnation was real and that if his girls could come back to this Earth, he would be able to prove to the Catholic Church that it was real.

This caused a lot of problems between John and Florence. Florence just really wanted to move on from this tragedy. She felt her girl's spirit was gone and she need to pick up the pieces of her life and move forward. John made it difficult with all of his talk about their spirits being in the house and reincarnation. They fought about it so much that they nearly decided to split up — until Florence discovered that she was pregnant.

As a reminder, this is the 1950s so medical technology isn’t what it is now, but John was convinced that Florence would give birth to two babies. The doctor was firm that she was only having one baby and Florence herself felt like there was only one baby in her belly, but John wouldn’t give it up. Sure enough on October 4th, 1958, Florence gave birth to two healthy baby girls named Gillian and Jennifer. It was a huge shock to everyone, as it wasn’t like twins ran in the family. As the shock subsided, the family appeared to happily carry on, feeling incredibly blessed with these two baby girls.

As the babies grew older and bigger, they really began to resemble their deceased sisters. Joanna had a slender build while little Jacqueline was considered more stocky. It was interesting because the girls had similar builds to their sisters who had passed. Gillian was slender while Jennifer was more stocky.

It wasn’t just physical features, like their hair and their eyes, that made the twins appear similar to their deceased eldest sisters. Jennifer had the exact same birthmark in the exact same spot as her deceased sister Jacqueline — AND, she had a very distinct white line on her forehead, exactly where Jacqueline had a scar from hurting her head when she fell in the bucket. John was convinced that his twin girls were the reincarnation of his deceased daughters and Florence was beginning to come around too.

The twins behaved very much like their sisters. They were very close and played the same games, like dressing up and acting, but they also had the same mannerisms. Gillian would often mother her younger sister Jennifer, and acted much older than her, similar to the way that Joanna would do with Jacqueline. Joanna and Jacqueline liked combing people’s hair — especially their father’s. Gillian and Jennifer did too. There were just too many similarities and coincidences to ignore.

But then something even stranger happened. When the twins were three years old, Florence decided to bring down some toys from the attic — toys that had belonged to Joanna and Jacqueline. She set them down in front of the twins and was shocked to watch as the girls claimed the toys as their own, with Gillian claiming Joanna’s toys as if they were hers and Jennifer claiming Jacqueline’s.

Usually, the twins would fight over toys, but not with these. It was like they each knew which toys belonged specifically to them. There were dolls amidst the toys, and the twins recalled their names — names that their deceased sisters had given them. They talked about how Santa clause had brought these dolls for them, and indeed Santa had brought the dolls for the deceased sisters many years ago.

When the girls were older, the Pollocks decided to move from their residence, as they wanted a fresh start. When the twins were a bit older they decided to take them around their old neighborhood and show them around. As they walked around the city, the little girls appeared to know their way around already, easily locating the park and swing set, as well as identifying the school that their sisters used to go to. And you might be thinking, okay okay this is all just a big coincidence, it doesn’t mean anything. And you might be right.

However, the girls also had memories of the car accident that killed their sisters, memories as if they were their own. They knew things, specific details, that they should never have known. The Pollocks hadn’t told them anything about their sister’s death because they were far too young to hear such horrific details. But on one occasion, in particular, Florence overhead her daughters talking about the accident as if they had been there.

She watched as Gillian touched Jennifer’s head and said,

“The blood’s coming out of your eyes. That’s where the car hit you”. (Source)

When discussing the accident, Gillian and Jennifer often spoke in the present, as if they were actually reliving the experience, not just telling a story. Both of the girls were also deathly afraid of cars. It was said that they would panic and cling to each other if ever there was a car driving towards them or a car that appeared to be driving too fast.

John Pollock was convinced by that his twin daughters were reincarnations of his two previously deceased daughters. His wife Florence, who was initially skeptical, began to believe this theory as well, particularly when the twins would talk about the accident. This was an accident they were never told about. In many ways, this shared belief helped the grieving parents to forward and start to heal in their trauma.

The twins were featured in many studies of reincarnation. Some scientists believed that these strange coincidences could be explained by the fact that their mother Florence was still grieving when they were conceived and developing in the womb, therefore she may have left an imprint on them, giving them similar features and birthmarks. This in itself is a really interesting concept to consider, even if you don’t believe in reincarnation. The idea is that the mother can really shape who her unborn children will be based on how they’re feeling or what they’re thinking.

Many scientists believed it was all fake altogether, especially since most of these events were only ever witnessed and recorded by their parents, John and Florence.

One odd thing about the twins that couldn’t be explained was the birthmarks. They were identical twins, and so for them to have different birthmarks, each matching those of either the deceased Joanna or Jacqueline, was highly unusual.

The whole birthmark thing has always made me wonder about another belief. There is a theory that a birthmark may be representative of an injury from a past life or even how you died. So for example, if you have a birthmark on your chest, maybe you were stabbed there in a previous life. If you have a birthmark on your head, maybe you were shot in the head.

When Gillian and Jennifer got older, all of those memories seemed to fade away. They both seemed to accept that they were Joanna and Jacqueline re-incarnated, which is kind of sad. Can you imagine carrying that kind of weight on your shoulders? That you’re not really your own person, but rather you are your deceased sister come back to life? That is a huge burden.

They still did have some skepticism since they were just hearing stories about what had happened and they couldn’t really remember any of it themselves. However later in life, Gillian would talk about the unusual vision she had. She saw herself playing in a sandpit at a house that she had never actually been to. She described the home so specifically, it matched perfectly with a home that her deceased sisters used to live in, which coincidentally had a sandbox they loved to play in.

Overall, the story of the Pollock twins has been widely discussed and widely criticized. It is both used as a case to bolster support behind the idea of reincarnation, while simultaneously being used to dispel it.

Is reincarnation possible, and if it is, do you believe the Pollock twins were a reincarnation of their deceased sisters? And if you don’t believe in reincarnation, why not?

# mystery# strange

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

1526 followers

