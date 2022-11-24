Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter

Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the Colorado Springs attack that occurred over the weekend at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub. The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who identifies by they/them pronouns. Since then new details have emerged that paint a bigger picture of who Aldrich is and how his future was shaped.

It is alleged that Aldrich was severely bullied when he was a teenager and as a result had a very tumultuous upbringing. While living with his grandmother, who was saddled with raising him because his parents were not present in his life, Aldrich would get into trouble with the law and even have to have a mental health evaluation completed. His mother had struggled with raising them over the years, which should have been a huge red flag and warning sign for future events, but unfortunately mostly went ignored. While living at his mother’s house, there was even an incident involving Aldrich building a homemade bomb resulting in his mother having to phone the police. This would happen just a little over a year before the shooting at Club Q.

As for Aldrich’s father, Nicholas Brink, things weren’t any better at his house. Aldrich’s parents would divorce in 2001 when he was just a child. Initially, Aldrich was placed at their mother’s home with visitation on weekends and special occasions with their father, however, it quickly became apparent that Nicholas was not an appropriate figurehead in the child’s life. Whenever he wasn’t living life behind bars, Nicholas Brink worked as both a martial arts fighter and an adult actor. He also had a lengthy rap sheet, including charges for importing marijuana and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge resulting from an altercation with Aldrich’s mother.

Neither of his parents seemed to be able to control Aldridge, which is why their grandmother would raise them most of their life. Unfortunately, the grandmother wasn’t sure how to handle Aldridge’s behavior either, which allowed them to create violent plans that would reign as much terror on others as possible.

Aldridge would shoot up Club Q, killing five innocent individuals and injuring 18 others. He was described as this large man, standing at 6’4, weighing 260 lbs, making it difficult to apprehend him.

In a recent interview with the shooter’s father, Nicholas Brink, we learned what his first reaction was when he learned about what Aldridge had done. His response was confusion as to why his son was at a gay bar, and then relief that he was the shooter and not a patron of the club.

You can watch the video below.

Through slurred words, Nicholas Brink describes the conversations that he had with his son about how as Conservative Republicans, they “don’t do gay”, implying that he and his family are against homosexuality. It is to be determined whether or not this viewpoint had anything to do with the motive of the shooting.

More details are still to be released.

