The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got Caught

Photo by Nikki Young/Canva

This true crime story is technically solved, but many would say that justice has not been served. It’s an incredibly sad story involving some of society’s most vulnerable — the homeless, and by the end of it, you’re going to want to scream. Shane Schindler pleaded guilty to attempted murder for an attack on a mannequin. But, read about who his real victims were.

Daniel was a 46-year-old man living on the hard streets of Las Vegas. Originally hailing from Chicago, Daniel was said to love any and all Chicago sports, heavy metal music and animals.

He had worked in radio for a while, and then at Home Depot before he found himself hard on his luck and was given a spot to live at a homeless shelter. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before he was once again out on the streets of Las Vegas. It was 2017 and he often found himself sleeping near the intersection of City Parkway and Grand Central Parkway.

Now, for those who aren’t familiar with the area (like me), this is a very common area for homeless people to sleep at night. One chilly night on January 4th, 2017, Daniel was discovered bludgeoned with a severe head injury that happened while he was sleeping. His skull was completely crushed.

It’s not uncommon for Las Vegas to have homeless crime, with a rate of about 272 homeless individuals per 100,000 people. The city of Las Vegas is ranked 7th among the cities with the highest homeless rate (Source). Sometimes these homeless crimes can lead to murder, and the police initially thought that the victim may have had an argument or dispute with someone else from the homeless community.

Daniel had been living on the streets for about four months before he was killed. Still, he kept in touch with his family, calling every few weeks to catch up. But because of his transient nature and the difficulty finding next of kin his family didn’t learn about his slaying for a full 20 days after his death.

Fred Schulke, the man who had raised him, would say that he was a good person. He wasn’t a fighter at all — he would never hurt anybody. The people who knew Daniel personally could not fathom the idea of him getting into a fight with someone.

Daniel was supposed to participate in his sister’s wedding in June, but instead, his family would now have to bury him with so many questions as to what may have happened to him.

Police investigated while the world carried on. Las Vegas is a busy bustling city and the police are often just trying to keep up with the rate of crime. So, sadly, one can speculate that the murder of a homeless man likely wasn’t a top priority. Then, almost a month to the day, right across the street, a second homeless person was found killed in a very similar manner. This is when the police really started to pay attention.

Just a month after Daniel was killed, 60-year-old Dave Dunn was bludgeoned to death while sleeping near the same intersection as Daniel.

At a Memorial later, one of his friends spoke about how he first met Dave while waiting in line at a nearby McDonald’s. Dave, wearing his crazy thick glasses, came up to him and asked him if he wanted something to eat — then proceeded to buy it for him. When the friend asked if he was going to get himself anything to eat, he said he didn't have any money. That was Dave. He would give his last penny to anyone.

After the memorial service for Dave was finished, during the 2:30 PM, mealtime in the lunchroom at the homeless shelter Dave attended regularly, friends continued sharing memories of their lost loved one. But the chair where Dave usually sat was empty. Instead, it was marked by a bouquet of flowers and a single candle and surrounded by his many grieving friends.

Police began to make the connection. It was clear that these two killings had more than a few things in common. Not only were they related by geography and the short time that had passed since each was murdered, but they were also both homeless and they were both sleeping in open areas by themselves in the dead of winter.

It’s not common for two murders to happen across the street from each other — especially two that look exactly the same. Two homeless men were killed by blunt force trauma while they slept. It just couldn’t be a coincidence, and the police knew it. The fear now was that there would be another victim soon and time was running out to find the perpetrator to stop it.

They had absolutely no leads to go on. There were no weapons left behind, and no witnesses to the murders. And unfortunately, no surveillance video in the area.

Andrew Walsh of the Las Vegas metropolitan police department was assigned to the case and he knew he could be dealing with a potential serial killer, which meant that he had to act fast. He came up with a really bold idea to capture the murderer who committed these atrocities on the streets of Las Vegas.

His idea was to use a mannequin disguised as a homeless person sleeping as part of a sting operation to lure the killer back to the same spot. He reached out to the captain in charge of the search and rescue section and asked him if they still used life-size sea and rescue CPR mannequins for training. Luckily they did — so he asked if he could borrow them for his sting operation.

I can only imagine what other people in the police department may have thought about his plan. It’s definitely something out of the box, but kudos to him for coming up with something so inventive. And in fact, his captain and many of the police force thought his plan was crazy and they didn’t hesitate to tell him. Most of them thought that this would never, ever work.

The mannequin they set up Photo by ABC7NewYork

Still — they had no time to lose and with no leads, they didn’t really have any other ideas to try. So they dressed up the CPR mannequin in clothes that would make it appear like a homeless man, then, they would put the dummy out during a time when there weren’t very many people around and surveillance the area.

The Sergeant brought in some boots and one of his wife’s blankets, they got a knit hat and watched how the homeless guys set up their sleeping areas at night. Then they set it up to make it look like their dummy was a person sleeping. They had cameras installed in that intersection, as well as undercover officers patrolling the area.

The team nicknamed the mannequin Charlie McCarthy, after a gig on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Charlie, the mannequin would drive around with the officers each day until they found the perfect spot to set him up where it would look like he was sleeping. They placed him, set him up, made it look like he was sleeping and watched all night to see if anything would happen.

Once daylight broke, the detectives would scoop him up and put him in the car until the next night. After three weeks, this crazy idea that Walt had finally paid off.

On February 22nd, 2017, police watched as a man was seen pacing around a downtown street corner in the dark of night for nearly 14 minutes. The man pulled out a small sledgehammer from a white plastic little Caesar’s pizza bag and took two quick shuffle steps near the head of the dummy. Then he hit the dummy over the head repeatedly. The hammer recoiled after each blow. The man slowly walked away before being stopped by police. They could not believe what they were witnessing.

The man was apprehended and identified as a 30-year-old named Shane Schindler. He was brought into the station for questioning and jailed on an attempted murder charge. Now, during the interview, Schindler told detectives that he knew he was not attacking a human being when he struck the dummy.

Now here’s a quote from homicide detective Dan Long who testified in court later,

“He told us he was walking along in the area and he saw a dummy. He said he knew it was a dummy because it wasn’t breathing and it wasn’t moving. And he thought it was funny. So he kicked it.” (Source)

But if you have a look at the video footage, he doesn’t kick the dummy at all — so I don’t even know why he brought this up, but obviously, he knew he had to make up a story quickly. So he went with the “I knew it was a dummy” lie. Again, it makes zero sense.

Shane Schindler Photo by AP News

Schindler pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon. He told detectives that he often slept on the streets and in parking lots without a bedroll, sleeping bag or blanket, but the detective observed that Schindler was wearing extremely clean black athletic shoes, and his hands were also meticulously clean. He likely was lying about that as well.

Schindler told detectives that he bought the hammer from a homeless man for $3 in the downtown area. And of course, this would turn out to be a lie too.

He was booked into jail but later released. Police set up a surveillance team, which followed him to the Henderson motel, where they decided to search the room he had been staying in. They found a receipt for a hammer that had been returned. On his cell phone, police found two selfies of Schindler, lying on his back near where Daniel and Dave were found dead of head trauma. So he revisited these locations where he killed two men and decided to take photos of himself so that he could relive what he did.

Even with all of these links, even with all of these connections, police knew that they were going to have a difficult time getting these charges to stick. After all, he attacked a dummy with a hammer. The investigator struggled to find evidence strong enough to pursue charges in the killings. It was all just circumstantial evidence and they needed a lot more to go to court, so they made a deal with their suspect. Prosecutors wanted to make sure that he at least served some jail time and that some form of justice was served.

They agreed not to file charges in the two killings. Instead, Schindler agreed to plead guilty to attempted murder and was ordered to spend 8 to 20 years behind bars, which is such a broad spectrum of time.

Currently, he is still sitting behind bars for his crime and I hope he stays there for a while. I’m hoping that he serves the 20, but I doubt it. Even 20 years still seems light to me considering he very likely murdered two men in cold blood with a hammer while they slept for no apparent reason at all. There is no evidence to suggest that he knew either victim and it turns out he actually assaulted a third victim, but that victim lived. And of course, the victim couldn’t identify him. Nothing could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, so attempted murder was the best that they could do.

