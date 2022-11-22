Petersburg, VA

Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy Bradley

The unexplained story of Amy Bradley

This is the unsolved story of 23-year-old Amy Lynn Bradley, who vanished while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in March of 1998. We’re talking about a giant cruise ship in the middle of the ocean — so there are limited possibilities as to where she could have gone, while all passengers on board could be either a witness or a suspect. Several strange events that have occurred over the years have continued to spark rumors as to what may have transpired. Nonetheless, what happened to Amy on that ship remains a mystery still to this very day.

Amy was born on May 12th, 1974 in Petersburg, Virginia to her parents Ron and Iva, and was the eldest of two  children. She had a younger brother named Brad (and yes, that means her brother’s name was Bradley Bradley ). She was very close to her family, and in particular, to her brother Brad. The pair were really more like best friends, they did everything together.

Her friends and family described her as very friendly and outgoing — she made friends really easily and always made sure to make people feel included.

She was described as being 5’6, 120 lbs with an athletic build. She had short brown hair, green eyes, and several notable tattoos including a Tasmanian Devil spinning a basketball on her shoulder; the sun on her lower back; a Chinese symbol on her right ankle; and a Gecko lizard on her navel. She also has a navel ring. This is all very important information because as of 2022 Amy is still missing.

Amy's tattoos

Amy was well-educated and had graduated with a degree in physical education from Longwood University. She was extremely athletic and in very great shape — in fact, she had a free ride to university due to having a scholarship in basketball. Beyond that, she had worked for many years as a lifeguard and was a very strong swimmer,  which will become important later in our story. Even though she could swim, she had this fear of open water — and trust me, I get it. It’s not really the water or the idea of drowning that’s scary, it’s the vastness of the water and all of the creatures in it.

When her parents asked her if she’d like to join them for a cruise, she was reluctant at first. It took quite a bit of convincing — but she was going to be starting a new job at a computer consulting firm soon, so she thought this would be a nice way to get some downtime before she started working.

Amy was 23 years when she joined her parents and brother brad for the cruise ship vacation. The family boarded the Rhapsody Of The Seas on March 21st, 1998, in Puerto Rico, and the ship would travel all the way to Aruba and then to Curacao in the Netherlands. Seeing as how they were from a fairly small city, this was going to be the trip of a lifetime. I think it’s so lovely that her parents wanted to spend some time vacationing with their two adult children — it just goes to show how great their family dynamic was.

The trip started out fantastically, as the family was having a blast during their trip! On March 23, 1998, the third day into the cruise — was the night before Amy would disappear. During the day, the family rented a jeep and toured around Aruba enjoying all of the sights off the ship. Later that evening, the family had a beautiful dinner together but Amy’s father Ron would recall a weird interaction they had with the waitstaff during the dinner. There were three waiters who seemed to take a special interest in her. When Amy and her brother Brad decided to take off early from the dinner and head to the disco on the ship — the waitstaff asked Ron where she had gone to. When Ron asked why they were looking for her, reportedly they said that wanted to take her to a local bar called “Carlos and Charlie’s”, which is the same bar in Aruba that Natalee Holloway would disappear from much later in 2005. At the time, Ron kind of shrugged the comment off, but it would become notable later.

As I mentioned, while their parents finished up dinner — Amy and Brad decided to keep the party going, so they enjoyed the rest of the night at one of the nightclubs located on the ship. I’ve only been on one cruise in my whole life and it was from Miami to Jamaica — and we stopped in two ports in Jamaica. The way it worked was we got maybe five or six hours to explore wherever we were docked, and then we had to get back on the ship. All evenings were spent on the ship — which was fine because there were always fun events happening, restaurants open, drinks flowing, and pool parties. I assume it was similar to the cruise that Amy was enjoying.

A quick Google shows the Rhapsody Of The Seas cruise ship has at least seven different bars, in addition to the numerous restaurants you can enjoy. There are also two massive pools, whirlpool tubs, spas, fitness centers, game centers and so much more. Honestly, you don’t even need to leave the ship to have a good time if you don’t want to.

Amy and her brother Brad are having an amazing time drinking and dancing at one of the nightclubs and they’re even hanging out with some members of the ship’s band, called the Blue Orchid. Amy is seen dancing with the bass player, Alister Douglas who goes by the name “Yellow” (aka Alister Douglas). The pair danced the night away and were even videotaped repeatedly by a cameraperson producing a promotional video for the cruise line. So we know that Amy did not get off the ship in Aruba — instead, she spent her evening dancing at the disco on board.

It is believed that both Brad and Amy entered their stateroom sometime between 3:30 and 4 am. The door logs show that they both entered the cabin. Amy’s father Ron said that he was sleeping but he woke up when she came in. Amy told him that she was going to go sleep on the balcony.

Ron said,

“She said she hadn’t been feeling too well because of the motion of the boat since we left Aruba that evening. So she said she was gonna just to stay out there and get some fresh air.” | Source

Rob woke up again around 5:15–5:30 and he saw Amy sleeping on a chair located on their balcony.

He said,

“I could see Amy’s legs from her hips down. She looks like she was resting comfortably. I dozed back off to sleep. The balcony door was closed, because if it hadn’t been closed, I would have gotten up and closed it.” | Source

Maybe 30–45 minutes later, around 6 am, Ron woke up again and when he looked out to the balcony Amy was no longer sleeping there. She was gone. She left her shoes and identification behind, however, she had taken her lighter and cigarettes with her. Which to me, indicates that she was going to go have a smoke and then come right back to her stateroom. And, Amy’s brother Brad, kind of backed that up, saying she mentioned disembarking when they arrived at the loading dock at Curacao to purchase cigarettes. Unfortunately, her family would never see her again.

By 7:00 am Amy’s parents and brother searched the ship for her, but they had no luck in finding her. They reported her missing to Royal Caribbean and are hoping that maybe she was on the ship looking for coffee.

According to Brad — and again this is one of those instances that has not been verified, one of the waiters approached him and told him how sorry he was that his sister was missing — which was really strange to say because he felt like it was impossible for the crew members to have known that Amy was missing at this point in time. They had *just* reported her missing. Did word spread that quickly or did they know something that the family didn’t?

The ship had now docked in Curacao and the family was concerned about Amy getting off the ship alone so they asked the staff not to let anyone off but according to them the staff ignored their request and lowered the gangplank anyway. And I kind of get it — they have paying passengers who have excursions booked off the ship and at this point, we don't know that Amy is really missing or anything criminal has happened. But I can imagine how frustrated her family would be — this opens up a much broader search area because it means that Amy could be on the ship or off.

After there are alerts put out regarding Amy’s disappearance, there were several people who came forward that reported seeing her that morning. Again, these are witnesses that think they’ve seen her based on her photo but nothing has been confirmed.

At 6:00 a.m., two other passengers on the ship say that they saw her riding the elevator to the top deck. carrying her room key, cigarettes, and a lighter.

Another potential witness said that saw Amy, again around 6 am that morning, near the disco with that band member, Alister Douglas. The person who spotted them said that Douglas handed Amy what looked like a coffee, it was some sort of brown drink — so assumed to be coffee. Another witness would say they saw Dougless leave Amy and the area alone.

There was also a cab driver, so now a sighting off of the ship, that would later state that she approached his cab early that morning and said she urgently needed a phone, but again this sighting has not been confirmed.

Back on the ship, Amy’s family was freaking out — and according to them, the staff was being incredibly unhelpful. Firstly they ignored their request not to dock so that they could find Amy before anyone got off the ship. But they also ignored their request to make an announcement about Amy’s disappearance, saying that it would upset the guests. I can’t imagine how frustrating that would be. To be fair, the staff likely thought that this young 23-year-old woman was probably just wandering around the ship exploring, eating, swimming, or relaxing — or doing one of the so many things she could be doing at that point. And she hadn’t been missing long. But — I don’t think that putting out an announcement would really bother people.

It wasn’t until early afternoon with the captain finally ordered a search. Staff searched through all 10 decks, all of the common areas, and all 999 rooms but they didn’t find anything.

They called in the Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard to search the ocean surrounding the ship, but again — there was no trace of her. There was an extensive search conducted for four days, finally ending on March 27th with absolutely no sign of Amy. In the end, authorities believed the most likely conclusion to be that she fell overboard, whether accidentally or maybe she had jumped on purpose.

Amy’s family refused to believe that’s what happened. As I said, Amy was a trained lifeguard and a strong swimmer. At the time that Amy is believed to have disappeared, the ship was very close to the coast — she could have just swam to shore if she had fallen over. There were also no witnesses who said they had seen or heard anyone falling overboard. But there was also no evidence of foul play — honestly, there was no trace of Amy at all.

The search for Amy officially ended on March 29th and her family had to return home without her. But that did not mean they did not stop searching for her. There are several theories and so many strange things that have happened since she disappeared that could point us to what happened to her.

Theories of What Happened to Amy Bradley

Amy’s father Ron would recount that strange interaction he had with the waitstaff at dinner the night prior to Amy’s disappearance. At the time, he kind of shrugged it off — but after Amy disappeared, he couldn’t stop thinking about it. Why did they take such an interest in Amy and why did they want to take her off the ship to the Carlo’s and Charlie's bar?

In 2005 when Natalee Holloway would go missing after visiting this very same bar, this interaction with the waitstaff would become even more concerning. It probably felt like a strong connection at the time, with these two women disappearing in the same area under suspicious circumstances. But we now know that it was Joran van der Sloot who stalked, drugged, and murdered Natalee and that it wasn’t likely connected to the staff aboard this cruise ship at all.

But the theory here is that maybe there were staff members that took a special interest in her and had some sort of sinister plan to take her off the ship and god only knows what. And that is always possible. Particularly because the family alleges that staff on the ship tried to hide having any sort of connection with Amy after she disappeared. When the ship staff posted photos taken of all of the dinner participants from the night that Amy went missing, Amy’s photos were missing, despite there having been several photos of her taken. Why would they go out of their way to not include any photos of Amy? It’s just weird.

One of the most well-known suspects was Alister Douglas, the band member that Amy was seen dancing with all night. And again, there were several reports of people seeing the pair together again in the morning, but it’s never been 100% confirmed. He was definitely a person of interest and was questioned by the FBI. He took a polygraph test and I’ve seen some reports say that he passed it and others say that it was inconclusive. Either way, he maintains that he has no idea what happened to Amy. His suite was searched and absolutely nothing was found. There has never been anything to connect him to Amy’s disappearance so he’s never been charged with anything — however, he was fired by the cruise line for fraternizing with a passenger. So unless there is new evidence uncovered or a new witness comes forward — Alister Douglas is sort of a dead end.

Five months after Amy’s disappearance from the cruise ship, comes the very first reported sightings. And again — these have never been confirmed. These are people who claim to have seen Amy so take this with a grain of salt. In August 1998, a Canadian man named David Carmichael is vacationing in Curacao. He’s enjoying some time on the beach near Port of Maria, when he sees a woman who is with two men seemingly reacting to hearing him speak English and suddenly walking towards him. The woman appears to be terrified. It looked like she was about to say something to him, but suddenly one of the men she is with signals for her to walk away and gives him a threatening look.

The woman and two men walk over to a cafe where they’re sitting on the deck — and Carmichael and his friend grab a table near them. He says the woman continues to stare at him as if she is trying to get his attention. It is only later, when Carmichael is back at home in Canada, that he sees the story of Amy Bradley and says he 100% believes it’s the woman he saw, particularly because he claims this woman had the same tattoos that Amy is described as having.

He called the FBI and Amy’s family right away to tell them what he saw and has worked with them a ton to try to confirm this sighting, including passing a polygraph and doing multiple interviews. But unfortunately, this information did not lead any further, they were never able to track down this woman — however, it did give Amy’s family hope that she could still be alive. And this would only be the first potential sighting.

Just five months later in January of 1999, a Navy Petty Officer claimed to have encountered Amy in a hotel in Curacao called Stellaris Hotel. So again, another sighting in Curacao where the cruise ship was docked when she disappeared and reportedly it’s located in very close proximity to where the cruise ships dock. According to this man, he was sitting at the hotel bar when a woman approached him, recognizing him as an American. She told him her name was Amy and that she was being held against her will and she asked if he could help her. The naval officer didn’t understand the significance and told her to go to the ship that was docked five minutes away. Again the woman tried to persuade him that she needed him — but he just wasn’t getting it. He didn’t know who Amy Bradley was or that she was missing. Then, two men approached the woman and demanded she go upstairs.

The officer kind of shrugged it off — but he didn’t know who she was until he later saw her photograph on the cover of the July 2001 edition of Peoples Magazine. The hotel he was at was off-limits to US military personnel, it was known to be somewhat of a brothel, so the officer didn’t come forward with this information until after his retirement for fear of repercussions. Obviously, this is far too late for anything to have been done — so again, we cannot confirm this sighting. But again, this gave the Bradley’s hope that their daughter was out there somewhere alive.

Which unfortunately provided an opportunity for people to take advantage of their hope. In the fall of 1999, Iva and Ron received an email from a man named Frank Jones. He claimed to have information regarding where their daughter was. He said that Columbian gangsters were holding Amy hostage in Curacao, but that he was a former U.S. Army Special Forces officer and had a team of ex-army rangers and ex-navy seals ready to go in and save her. Sounds like a wild story right? Well, the Bradleys fully believed in him and trusted him — mostly because he was feeding them a ton of information. And he really did have these military friends who were in Curacao working for him.

He said that he had found an eyewitness — someone who had recently seen Amy in person. This witness was a cook and had perfectly recalled Amy’s very unique tattoos, but they had also recalled hearing Amy sing a lullaby that her mother Iva used to sing to her when she was little. So talk about pulling on a mother’s heartstrings. He provided them with a series of reports on the latest sightings of their daughter. And you can only imagine how hopeful and grateful they must have felt at this point — like having their daughter home with them was just within their reach.

Frank told the parents that he had sent two of his soldiers to Curacao to find Amy’s current location however he said he needed more money to actually be able to rescue her and get her back to the states. At this point, the Bradleys got a little suspicious and they asked him for proof that Amy was alive, that they knew where she was and they were actually going to rescue her. And what’s really disgusting here — is Frank found a woman who looked very similar to Amy and sent them a photo of her. So, the Bradleys sent him around $210,000 to bring their daughter home. $24,000 came from their own pocket, plus an additional $186,000 came from a fund set up for Amy’s search by the Nation’s Missing Children Organization.

After they sent the money, Frank told them to fly to Florida and wait for further instructions. The Bradleys stayed at a hotel in Florida for a week before discovering that the whole thing was a scam. One of the men in Curacao, one of those hired soldiers, became suspicious. He was being fed the same story by Frank — that he was supposed to be watching a house where Amy was being held. However, during the whole time he was surveilling the home, he never once saw Amy. Eventually, the story started to crumble, and one of the soldiers called the Bradleys at the hotel in Florida and told them the truth of it all.

Frank was a scam artist. He had never located Amy. The woman in the photo was not Amy, it was an acquaintance of Frank’s. The whole thing was a con to get money. Frank Jones was arrested and eventually pled guilty to mail fraud. He received only a five-year sentence and an order to make restitution, which in my opinion is a slap on the wrist considering the pain and anguish he put this family through.

The case went quiet for the next several years. There weren’t really any new solid leads coming in and while the Bradleys were still hopeful their daughter was out there alive somewhere, people started talking about other missing people and Amy’s story kind of went to the sideline.

Until 2005. When the Bradleys received an email that contained two photos of a woman who resembled Amy. Of course, her appearance was much different now, she had long curly hair and looked a bit older — but that only made them more believable as almost 10 years had passed.

In the photos, the woman is named “Jas”, she’s wearing lingerie, she looks kind of distressed, and she is seen posing on a bed. The creepy part is these photos were found on a website that advertises “all-inclusive Erotic Vacations” costing around $2,750 — offering free access to sex workers included in the package.”

For this reason, Amy’s family believes there is a strong possibility that Amy was taken off the ship that morning and sold into the sex trade industry. At first, it was really difficult to recognize Amy in the photos — because the woman has this completely different demeanor and just this sad tormented look about her. But — The family hired an independent forensics expert that told them the picture was a “perfect” match for Amy. And again, that is very subjective evidence. There has never been any definitive proof any of them was Amy. Have a look and let me know what you think.

Photos from the website

That same year in 2005, a woman named Judy Mawer was on vacation in Bridgetown, Barbados. While she was in a bathroom stall, she heard two men and a woman enter the restroom and loudly begin to argue. So waited a few moments for the men to leave before exiting her stall. When she came out, she found a woman at the sink — she was very upset and said that her name was Amy and she was from Virginia. Judy noted that this woman looked just like those two racy photos that were found online, where the look-alike had long brown curly hair. Seconds later, the two men re-entered the bathroom and forcibly removed “Amy from Virginia” so she never had a chance to chat further, but she notified the FBI. This is another sighting of Amy that has never been confirmed.

In 2010, a human jawbone washed up on a beach in Aruba. Initially, it was thought that it could be Natalee Holloway, the young lady who had disappeared from the area years after Amy went missing from the ship. tests performed did determine that the jawbone came from a Caucasian person. And The jawbone had one single tooth. But when dental records were able to rule out any connection to Natalee Holloway, they just stopped testing against anyone else. Which is insane to me. At the time the jaw bone was found, there were other missing Caribbean vacationers but for whatever reason, they didn’t test it against their DNA. So we have no idea if this jaw belonged to Amy Lynn Bradley or not.

That same year, 12 years since Amy vanished from the ship — she was declared legally dead. There was nothing concrete to state that she was alive. And it’s really unfortunate because once a person is declared legally dead, the investigation stops.

While there is no active investigation — the Bradleys still hope that one day they will find out exactly what happened to Amy. They firmly believe that she did not fall overboard, she didn’t jump and she wasn’t pushed — they believe that she was taken off the ship that day and sold into human trafficking. Their hope is that she is alive and will someday return home to them.

Amy’s mother, Iva Bradley, said:

“I just want people to know that when girls disappear outside of the country, they’re disappearing for a reason… sex trafficking is so alive and well, it would absolutely blow you away. We believe with every fibre in our being that someone took her and we want her back.” | Source

The FBI is continuing to appeal on its website for more information on Amy and her potential whereabouts, and they’re still offering a $25,000 reward for information “that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance”.

I’d love to know what you think happened here — there are so many theories and with so many different potential sightings, and makes things even more complicated. Do you think she fell off the ship that morning? Or do you think she was possibly pushed after something nefarious happened?

Or are you of the same belief as her family — that Amy was taken off the ship that day and sold into the human tracking industry? I’d love to know what you think of the photos that surfaced on that website and if you believe they could be Amy.

