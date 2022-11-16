Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?

Richard Allen Nikki Young/Canva

One of the most significant arrests in recent times happened just this month in November of 2022 in Delphi, Indiana. 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested in connection with the double homicide of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German. This arrest has been a long time coming since the two young women were found murdered on February 13, 2017.

On that day, Abigail, who goes by Abby, and Liberty, were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge that day as they were going to go for a walk. They would not return home and the following day their bodies would be discovered. While there haven’t been a whole lot of details released about the murders, including how they were killed, this case has been an absolute media sensation, particularly because one of the victims was able to capture their killer on a cell phone. While a 45-second clip was recorded, only a 2-second segment would be released to the public, which includes the perpetrator ordering the girls to go down the hill.

Even though audio, video and still images were captured of the killer, there was never enough conclusive evidence to make an arrest until recently. New information suggests that the man arrested, Richard Allen, was known to the police all these years but his statement was basically tossed aside as it was considered unfounded. Allen reportedly told the police that he had been in the area of the Monon High Bridge on the day that Abby and Libby were killed, however, he claimed that at no point did he see either of the girls. That’s basically as far as his report would get, as police didn’t find his statement pertinent to the case.

Indiana State Police have followed many different leads over the years, including a man named Anthony Kline, who was the owner of the Snapchat username, @anthony_shots. Kline would be arrested for unrelated offences against children - however, he may have been one of the last people to ever speak to the girls through their social media before they were killed. There was not enough evidence to connect him to the murder.

Police also dug into the alibi of a man named Ron Long, who owned the property where the girl’s bodies would be discovered. Long would lie about where he was on the day in question, which would make him look suspicious, however, experts would claim that his voice did not match the voice of the suspect in the recording.

The arrest of Richard Allen was a huge development and apparently only came about after the Indiana State Police handed over their files to a group of independent investigators to have a fresh look. One of the investigators discovered the statement written by Richard Allen and noted that there was not any confirmation or clarification done on his story. It’s unclear what investigators would discover in Allen’s background to give them enough probable cause to make an arrest, however, the police are firm in their belief that he is in fact the man who was recorded by the girl’s cell phone that day on the bridge.

Richard Allen is facing two counts of murder in connection to this case. He was recently relocated from the White County Jail to a different facility for his own protection, as this is a very high-profile, well-known case. Allen has requested a public defender to represent him at trial and we now await the hearing on November 22nd to find out whether or not the probable cause affidavit in Allen’s arrest will ever be released to the public.

The most important part here is that an arrest has finally been made in these murders and that law enforcement believes they have a solid case to secure a prosecution.

