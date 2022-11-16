The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"

Nikki Young/Canva

Thirty miles outside of New York City, you’ll find the quiet and charming village of Amityville.

In the early 1900s, before gaining its infamous reputation, Amityville was a popular tourist destination with large hotels on the bay and large homes. In fact, it’s said that Gangster Al Capone had a house in the community. Its beautiful scenery and small community charm caught the eye of the DeFeo family, who were excited to call the affluent Long Island South Shore community their home.

The father and head of the DeFeo family, Ronald Joseph DeFeo Sr., known as “Big Ronnie” DeFeo, Sr. was born on November 16, 1930, to parents Rocco and Antoinette DeFeo. When he was younger, Big Ronnie was well-built and very handsome, and quickly caught the eye of Louise Marie Brigante. Louise was quite a beauty herself — she originally wanted to pursue a modelling career but decided to settle down with Big Ronnie and start a family.

Ronald Joseph DeFeo Sr. GunMemorial.com

On September 26th, 1951, their first son, Ronald Joseph DeFeo Jr. was born. Ronald Junior, who also went by the nickname “Butch”, grew up with a ton of pressure on his shoulders. He was the eldest, and he was a boy. And while he grew up very close to his mother Louise, his relationship with his father was always a struggle. It was a game of love and discipline — with his father loving on him one minute, and beating him the next. This type of physical abuse started when he was just two years old.

Butch’s uncle would later retell an incident he witnessed:

“We were all sitting down in the basement watching TV, and, I don’t know, the boy had done something. All of a sudden, he stood up, the father, and just pushed the boy this way into the wall. The boy banged his head or part of his shoulder or something.” (Source)

Butch was also bullied by other children in school, with kids calling him things like “porkchop” and “the blob” because he was somewhat overweight. Overall, he didn’t have the best childhood growing up and that would later lead him down a path of partying, alcohol, drugs, and mischief.

On July 29th, 1956, the DeFeos would expand their family by one. Dawn Theresa DeFeo would be the next child born. A few years later, on August 16, 1961, Louise gave birth to Allison Louise DeFeo, and then again on September 4, 1962, to Marc Gregory DeFeo.

It was around this time that the family moved from their Brooklyn apartment to 12 Ocean Avenue, a large Dutch Colonial house situated in a suburban neighborhood in Amityville. This was basically a dream home for them.

Ronald Senior had worked hard at his father-in-law’s Brooklyn Buick car dealership, and after many years of working his butt off, he started to make some really good money. I imagine they were incredibly proud of their new home, which was large, with two stories plus an attic, several rooms, and a boathouse on the Amityville River. A signpost in the front yard read “High Hopes,” which is what the DeFeos held for the future. They could never have predicted what would happen in this home.

The early years here were fine. On October 24, 1965, Big Ronnie was blessed with a third son, John Matthew DeFeo. Their family was complete. But it wasn’t long before Ronald Sr.’s hot temper took over. Basically, as head of the household, he was the boss — even when it came to his wife Louise. The two argued relentlessly and it often ended with Ronald getting physical with Louise.

Butch was very close to his loving mother. This caused a lot of tension between Big Ronnie and his son, especially as Butch grew older and larger. He no longer took the abuse sitting down, and the two would often break out in boxing matches. He loved his mother and his siblings dearly, but he had a darkness inside of him. A fit of anger he couldn’t control.

At one point the DeFeos took Butch to a therapist to see if they could help him, but the therapist couldn’t find any issue with his mental health, behavior, or attitude. This is when Ronald Senior decided to take a different approach to parenting. He’d basically bribe Butch, and the other kids, to behave; using money as a way to control them. At the age of 14, Butch’s father presented him with a $14,000 speedboat that he could use to cruise the Amityville River. While the environment in the home was toxic, angry, and violent — there was always money to go around. Whatever the kids wanted, they could have. They used money in place of love.

Ronald DeFeo Jr. aka “Butch” Photo: Frank Mooney/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

By the age of 17, Butch dropped out of school and began using serious drugs such as heroin and LSD. When combined with his violent behavior, it created a ticking time bomb. He started making really crazy, erratic decisions. One afternoon while out on a hunting trip with some friends, he pointed his loaded rifle at a member of their party, a young man he had known for years. He watched with, completely stone-faced, no emotion, as the young man’s face turned white. The young man fled, and Butch calmly lowered his gun. When they caught up with their friend later that afternoon, Butch asked him why he had left so soon. So either it wasn’t a big deal to him, or maybe he didn’t even remember doing it.

Another time, a fight broke out between Butch’s parents. Butch went and grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun from his room, loaded a shell into the chamber, and charged downstairs to help his mom. Butch pointed the barrel of the gun at his father’s face, yelling,

“Leave that woman alone. I’m going to kill you, you fat fuck! This is it.” - Source: Murderpedia

He pulled the trigger but the gun mysteriously did not go off. Ronald, Sr. froze in place — he probably saw his life flash before his eyes. Butch lowered the gun and simply walked out of the room casually. And that was it. That fight was over, and Butch carried on like normal. So clearly, things were escalating in the home and I have no idea why his parents didn’t do anything about it, especially when they have younger children in the home.

The volatile situation came to a head two weeks before the murders. Butch and a co-worker had been told to go to the bank and deposit several thousand dollars in cash and checks for the dealership that Butch worked for — which was the family dealership. They returned over two hours later, claiming to have been robbed. Their story fell apart when they couldn’t give a description of the thief or account for their whereabouts during the two hours that they were gone.

When they called in to file a report for the robbery, Butch became combative and uncooperative with the police. That’s when Ronald senior clued in — suspecting his son of stealing the business’ money. The Friday before the murders, he confronted Butch at the dealership. Butch screamed, “You fat prick, I’ll kill you!” before getting into his car and speeding off.

Now, let’s talk about the night everything would change. I’m going to include the most widely accepted version of events, but the story has changed a few times and there are still some unanswered questions. Things that just don’t make sense.

It was the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 14th, 1974. The neighborhood was dead silent. Everyone was sleeping soundly in their beds, except for Butch.

Butch had his bedroom in the basement of the home. He sat on the couch in his room, by himself, quietly stewing over his anger and hatred for his father. He stood up, walked to a closet of guns he owned, and selected a .35-caliber Marlin rifle. Then, he headed upstairs straight to his parent's bedroom. His mother and father were both asleep. Butch stood at the foot of their bed for a moment, watching them. Then, he raised the rifle, aimed at his father, and pulled the trigger — the first of 8 fatal shots he would fire that night. Butch fired another round, again hitting his father in the back.

Next, he fired two shots at his mother. Now, this is one really weird detail in the case that doesn’t really seem to make much sense. Even though Butch had just shot his mother and father dead with a rifle, nobody in the house woke up. His siblings were all still fast asleep. And so, Butch carried on through the house.

He entered the bedroom his two little brothers shared and stood between their two beds. He fired one shot into each of the boys as they lay sleeping. Again, not a stir in the house. So he went on to the bedroom his sisters Dawn and Allison shared. Dawn was the closest in age to Butch, while Allison was in grade school with John and Mark. Butch shot his youngest sister Allison first and then aimed his weapon at Dawn’s head. Dawn’s murder was said to be the most brutal and bloody murder out of them all. In a span of fewer than 15 minutes, Ronald Defeo Junior, AKA Buch, had murdered his whole family in cold blood while they slept in their beds — and not a single person in the neighborhood heard the gunshots.

Even with the family dog Shaggy barking outside as a reaction to what just happened in the home, Butch calmly went to the bathroom to clean himself up and work on his alibi. He showered, cleaning all of the blood off of himself and trimming his beard. Then he changed into jeans and put all of his bloody clothing and the rifle in a pillowcase and headed out to dispose of the evidence by throwing it into a storm drain. He arrived to work at his grandfather’s dealership at 6:00 am as if nothing had happened.

When his father didn’t show up for work, he pretended to call home concerned. Of course, there would be no answer at his home. Butch left work around noon and went to see his girlfriend Sherry around 1:30 pm that day and acted completely normal. He built up his story but casually mentioned to Sherry that he hadn’t been able to get in touch with his family all day by phone.

The pair went to the mall, where they ran into more friends and Butch told the same story. He couldn’t reach anyone by phone at home, how strange. They spent the rest of the day drinking, and doing drugs and headed over to the local bar called Henry’s around 6 pm. Once there, Butch kept up his act — actually he acted even more concerned at not being able to reach his family. He told his friends he had to head out over to the family home to see what was going on. Within a few minutes, he ran back into the bar screaming to his friends and other patrons “Someone shot my mother and father!”.

The group all piled into Butch’s car and headed over to the home. When they entered the house and ran upstairs, they found the bodies and called the police while Butch put on a performance of tears, shock, and grief. Police arrived on the scene within 10 minutes to find Buch standing there sobbing uncontrollably. They went room to room, discovering the bodies of each family member, who at this time had been dead for around 15 hours.

DeFeo family AmityvilleMurders.com

News of what happened spread through the neighborhood quickly. Remember, this was a quiet, peaceful affluent community where not a whole lot happened. Neighbors gathered around, watching as the bodies were carried out of the home.

At the kitchen table, detectives sat Butch down to ask what he thought may have happened. Initially, he said, “Louis Falini”. Falini was a notorious mafia hitman whom Butch claimed held a grudge against his family as a result of an argument between the two of them a few years prior.

The interview continued at the next-door- neighbor’s house, where a temporary police command center had been established. Police figured if the murders were indeed linked to organized crime, Butch might still be a target and that any further questioning should take place at police headquarters.

At the police station, Butch gave his written statement. In it, he claimed to have been home the night before, and that he stayed up until 2:00 a.m. watching the film Castle Keep on television. At 4:00 a.m., he reported walking past the upstairs bathroom, and that his brother’s wheelchair was in front of the door. He also claimed to have heard the toilet flush. Since he couldn’t go back to sleep, he decided to head to work early. He described the rest of his day, including leaving work early, visiting with his girlfriend and other friends, drinking, and trying to reach his family by telephone.

He said that when he left the bar to check the family home, he entered the house through a kitchen window, and went upstairs where he discovered his parents’ bodies. Then he raced back to the bar to round up his friends, who subsequently alerted the police. This part would be a major red flag for me. If you were to find your parents shot dead, would you race back to the bar to grab your friends or would you call 911 right away? Clearly, he was trying to build his alibi and his story right from the get-go.

Butch also voluntarily confessed to being a casual user of heroin — he gave a ton of detail as to what he thought may have happened and appeared to be a cooperative witness. At that point, police had no reason to hold Butch under suspicion. But that was about the change.

Throughout the night investigators continued to examine physical evidence, both at the crime scene and in the police lab. In Butch’s room, police spotted a pair of rectangular cardboard boxes, both with labels describing their recent contents: Marlin rifles, a 22 calibre and a .35 calibre. At first, they weren't sure what the murder weapon was, but it was later confirmed to be a 35-calibre marlin rifle. Police brought Butch back in and read him his rights, they interrogated him over his timelines and the murder weapon and it wasn’t before long that his story started to crumble.

At first, Butch tried to lead the detectives to believe that while he had indeed been present in the home during the murders, he had only been in each bedroom after the murders had taken place. Then he tried to say that the mobster Falini had woken him up with a gun to his head. But the police weren’t biting.

“It didn’t happen that way, did it?” asked the police.

“Give me a minute,” Butch replied, with his head in his hands.

“Butch, they were never there, were they? Falini and the other guy were never there.”

“No,” Butch finally confessed. “It all started so fast. Once I started, I just couldn’t stop. It went so fast.” (Source)

Twenty-three-year-old Ronald “Butch” DeFeo Jr., the eldest child, confessed to murdering his entire family in cold blood, including his parents Louise and Ronald DeFeo Sr., and his siblings 18-year-old Dawn, 13-year-old Allison, 12-year-old Marc, and nine-year-old John Matthew.

When the case went to trial, the ability to prove or disprove DeFeo’s mental state at the time of the killings was crucial to the success of both his defence and prosecution. His attorney William Weber tried to push for an insanity plea, stating that the defendant heard voices that told him to kill his family.

However, the prosecution argued that while the drug-abusing Butch was indeed troubled, he knew what he was doing when he committed the Amityville murders. And he tried to hide his involvement afterward.

The psychiatrist testifying for the prosecution successfully argued that Butch actually had an antisocial personality disorder, which meant he would have been perfectly aware of what he was doing; he just had no regard for what was right or wrong.

On Friday, November 21, 1975, Ronald DeFeo, Jr., was found guilty of six counts of second-degree murder. Two weeks later he was sentenced to twenty-five years to life in prison on all six counts. He remains incarcerated with the New York State Department of Corrections today.

Even though Butch was convicted and sits behind bars, there are so many weird things about this story. There were no signs of any struggle present on the bodies or evidence that they were drugged. No neighbors who were awake reported hearing any gunshots; only the DeFeo’s family dog, barking into the night.

Some people believe that there was a second gunman — and that gunman may have been the eldest daughter, Dawn. And in fact, in a later version of Butch’s changed story, he alleges that his sister Dawn killed their father, and then their distraught mother killed all the siblings. So he killed his mother.

In another story, Butch said that Dawn killed the whole family, and so he killed Dawn. The official police laboratory reports show Dawn DeFeo had partially burnt powder particles on her body, which meant she may have fired a weapon the night of the murders. This evidence helps support Butch DeFeo’s contention that his sister Dawn was involved in the murders. And the fact that she was the most brutally murdered could support his story of how he killed her in anger after she annihilated the family.

Herman Race, a former New York City supervising police detective, was hired by Michael Brigante Sr. to investigate the murders. Michael Brigante was Louise’s father and Butch’s grandfather. He felt that this wasn’t an open-and-shut case — he felt that there was more than one shooter. At one point Butch said that it was his sister and his friend along with himself who did it.

A letter written by Butch read,

“…it was cold-blooded murder. Period. No ghosts. No demons. Just three people in which I was one.” | Source: https://amityvillemurders.com/the-defeos/the-murders.htmlAmityvilleMurders.com

According to this story, on the evening in question, the three were getting high in the basement. Dawn was angry that her father was preventing her from joining her boyfriend in Florida. They were full of booze and drugs and concocted a plan to murder. Butch and his friend first attacked the parents while they lay in bed.

Although the original plan called for the younger children to be taken to the grandparents’ house in Brooklyn, Dawn, according to Butch, killed them to eliminate the children as witnesses and potential threats. Butch also claimed he was not in the house at the time of the children’s murders, — and even at trial Butch never admitted to shooting the children. Dawn entered the boy's room and ordered them face down, where she shot them both.

The next room Dawn entered was Allison’s. Standing in the doorway, Dawn raised the rifle and shot her. When Butch returned he was enraged at the senseless murder and confronted Dawn They wrestled for the gun, but Butch got the upper hand and shot Dawn in the back of her head.

This theory would explain how the entire family was killed in their beds without anyone waking up to escape. But it doesn’t appear that we’ll ever know the truth.

Did Butch act alone? Was it anger or something more demonic? Did Dawn help him with the killing?

