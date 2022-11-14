Fruitland, ID

Updates in the Michael Vaughan Disappearance: Everything You Need to Know

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXU3b_0jAXLIAC00
Michael VaughanNikki Young/Canva

Five-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing from his home in Idaho in July of last year and authorities may be finally closing in on where the toddler went and what happened to him. The strange circumstances leading to his disappearance have puzzled local authorities for over a year. He would seemingly vanish into thin air while at home with his father, Tyler Vaughan, and his sister, Arya. His mother, Brandi Neal, was at work while Tyler, was at home caring for the children.

According to Tyler, Michael - who went by the nickname “Monkey”, spent the majority of the day playing Nintendo in the living room of his family home. At around 6:30 pm, his father Tyler went to check on Michael’s sister Arya, who was in her bedroom. After ensuring Arya was okay, Tyler ordered pizza on the phone. When he walked back into the living room, Michael was gone. There was only a 15-25 minute period where Michael was not being supervised. He called Brandi at work right away and after looking around the house and the yard, the couple reported him as missing to the police.

It was initially believed that Michael had wandered off in search of friends to play with in his neighborhood. Witnesses would back up this theory, reporting that they had seen the little boy knocking on different doors down the street just before he vanished.

As you can imagine, time is of the essence when dealing with a missing child, so a massive search was launched to try and track Michael down. Because of how quickly things were set in motion, the K-9 dogs who were deployed were able to pick up on the child’s sent, beginning from the family home and leading to a farmer’s field located just right of the house. Unfortunately, the trail would go cold at the field.

With the quick responsive and extensive search yielding no results, the Fruitland Police department announced that it was probably that Michael Vaughan had been abducted.

Michael was described as being an incredibly friendly child, even to strangers. This fact alone worried his mother, as it meant that it was likely he would have gone with just about anyone with a friendly face who approached him. He was described as an adorable blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy who loved his family and playing with monster trucks. He was only 3 feet 7 inches tall and weighed around 50 pounds.

Up until recently, the only lead that the police made public information was that they were looking to identify the owner of a 2016-2020 white Honda Pilot that was seen in the close vicinity of the Vaughan family home right around the time Michael disappeared. Other than that, any other information the police have has been kept close to the chest. Until recently.

Just this week, the police announced that they received a tip regarding where Michael Vaughan’s body could be buried - an absolutely heart-wrenching piece of information for his family. Investigators have been digging in the yard of a property that is located only four or five minutes away from the Vaughan family home.

A spokesperson for the Vaughan family, Lauren Matthias, recently spoke to the media about the recent tip, saying:

“They have a backhoe, they have canines, and they’re putting dirt into a dump truck and they’re going away, then they’re sifting through that dirt. They did go over to the Neal home, to Brandi’s home, and told them yesterday morning – This is happening. We have a tip we are looking for remains.” | Source: NewsNationNow.com

https://www.newsnationnow.com/missing/missing-michael-vaughan-idaho-fruitland/

At this point, it is unknown who lives at the home where the police are digging. They have not been publicly named and they have not been charged with anything related to Michael Vaughan’s disappearance or murder.

As of the morning of November 14, 2022, Michael Vaughan’s remains have not been located. His family has been advised to stay away from the property where the search is taking place. The excavation will continue.

Sources:

https://www.idahopress.com/news/michael-vaughan-s-mother-pleads-dont-let-his-case-go-cold/article_e2af3c8a-5040-5c16-a1f6-50303ccc561b.html

https://www.newsnationnow.com/missing/missing-michael-vaughan-idaho-fruitland/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

1208 followers

More from Nik

Delphi, IN

Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?

One of the most significant arrests in recent times happened just this month in November of 2022 in Delphi, Indiana. 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested in connection with the double homicide of teen girls Abigail Williams and Liberty German. This arrest has been a long time coming since the two young women were found murdered on February 13, 2017.

Read full story
16 comments
Amityville, NY

The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"

Thirty miles outside of New York City, you’ll find the quiet and charming village of Amityville. In the early 1900s, before gaining its infamous reputation, Amityville was a popular tourist destination with large hotels on the bay and large homes. In fact, it’s said that Gangster Al Capone had a house in the community. Its beautiful scenery and small community charm caught the eye of the DeFeo family, who were excited to call the affluent Long Island South Shore community their home.

Read full story
1 comments

Casey Anthony is Releasing a New Documentary: Why Now?

Casey Anthony is arguably the most hated woman in America. She is most famously known to be the primary suspect in the death of her daughter. In 2011, she went on trial for the murder of her two-year-old little girl, Caylee. In a shocking turn of events, she would be acquitted and would walk free basically a free woman in the eyes of the law. The court of public opinion wouldn't be as kind.

Read full story
Lincolnton, NC

A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace Newmaker

Beautiful little 10-year-old Candace Elizabeth Newmaker had a difficult childhood right from the beginning. She came from a family that not only struggled with poverty but she and her siblings would be taken away from their parents due to neglect. Everything was supposed to get better when she was adopted by a woman named Jeane Elizabeth Newmaker. But according to Jeane, Candace wasn’t the child she thought she was adopting. She claimed Candace was defiant and mischievous and completely distant from her. Instead of getting her any kind of real help, Jeane thought the new mother and daughter would best be connected through a rebirthing ceremony. Only the ceremony didn’t go as planned, and 10-year-old Candace wouldn’t walk out of it alive.

Read full story
14 comments

Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio

The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.

Read full story
18 comments
Savannah, GA

Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon

This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.

Read full story
16 comments
Aledo, TX

Inspired by Michael Myers and Halloween: The Story of Jake Evans

Halloween is just around the corner - which means I’ve been re-watching all of my favourite spooky, creepy, skin-crawling movies I love so much. I’m okay with the blood and gore because I know it’s all fake. But what happens when a person sees these types of violent movies as more of an inspiration than just creepy fun? Tonight we’re talking about the case of 17-year-old Jake Evans, who would commit atrocious crimes against his family after watching the movie, Halloween. The teen claimed it was the horror flick that would inspire his actions - but can a fake movie really push someone to kill another person? Let’s dig into the details of what really happened when Jake Evans took Halloween too far.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Read full story
3 comments

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.

Read full story
186 comments

They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby Kent

Most of us have been bullied at one point or another in our life — whether it be during childhood, high school or even as an adult. But what happens when the person being bullied finally snaps and retaliates? Is it justified? What if they go so far in their retaliation, that they come up with a plan to violently murder their bully? Tonight we’re talking about the murder of Bobby Kent, a 20-year alleged bully.

Read full story
2 comments

The Tragic Story of Joe Pichler: The Beethoven Child Actor Who Vanished

For those of you who are around the same age as I am, you likely remember the Beethoven movies growing up. They were super popular in the 90s and featured the very giant, slobbery and loveable Saint Bernard, who was adopted into the Newton family. The series went on to include Beethoven’s 2nd, Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th, Beethoven’s 5th and a few more spin-offs. One of the characters from Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th was a little boy named Brennan Newton, who was a member of the extended Newton family and played by child actor Joe Pichler.

Read full story
26 comments
Red Bluff, CA

The Girl in the Box: Colleen Stan

Have you ever hitchhiked? I think it’s a lot less common nowadays now that stranger danger is a more well-known concept. Still — if it’s something you like to do to move around, you may re-think that after hearing Colleen’s story. Her traumatic abduction, which happened in the 70s, is one of the most well-known missing person cases.

Read full story

A Killer’s Name Written in Blood by the Victim…But Not Everything is What it Seems

This is the story of what is quite possibly France’s most notorious true crime case. Wealthy socialite Ghislaine Marchal was discovered murdered in the cellar of her beautiful mansion. In what was a very violent attack, she had been stabbed 20 times. Yet somehow, she apparently managed to write the name of her killer on the cellar wall in her own blood. Amazing. Police had their perpetrator. Case closed, right? Wrong. There would be several inconsistencies with this theory, including a grammatical error in her bloody message that many thought the victim would never make, as she was an avid writer and reader.

Read full story
3 comments

He Shot a Woman and Her Boyfriend Over Their Dog Peeing on The Lawn

I recently moved back to Canada to a small town of under 7,000 people and it’s been an interesting experience. I live in a neighbourhood with beautifully manicured lawns that retirees spend most of their days ensuring are absolutely meticulously groomed. On just about every corner, you’ll find a “no dog pooping on the lawn” sign. I get it — when you spend that much time ensuring your lawn is the greenest most attractive lawn as far as the eye can see, you don’t want a dog ruining it. But it still rubs me the wrong way.

Read full story
Yorktown, VA

Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?

12-year-old Sean Daugherty was discovered hanging from a swing set in his backyard earlier this year. He was dressed in his stepfather’s clothing, shoeless and with his glasses missing. His death has been ruled a suicide by the local police force, but once you hear all of the suspicious circumstances and details, you might wonder if this was really the right call. Did Sean take his own life or did someone take it? We don’t know — but I believe with all of the information we have, it is certainly worth taking a close look.

Read full story
4 comments

Ethics in True Crime Entertainment: Confessions of a True Crime Podcast Host

I’m a true crime podcast host and sometimes it makes me feel icky. There. I said it. When people ask me what I do for a living, I usually say I’m a writer — even though my main source of income is as a true crime podcaster. Sure — I write my scripts myself. But something inside my soul makes me feel a little embarrassed and ashamed at the fact that I know I make money retelling stories of other people’s death and trauma.

Read full story

Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.

Read full story
70 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy