Updates in the Michael Vaughan Disappearance: Everything You Need to Know

Michael Vaughan Nikki Young/Canva

Five-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing from his home in Idaho in July of last year and authorities may be finally closing in on where the toddler went and what happened to him. The strange circumstances leading to his disappearance have puzzled local authorities for over a year. He would seemingly vanish into thin air while at home with his father, Tyler Vaughan, and his sister, Arya. His mother, Brandi Neal, was at work while Tyler, was at home caring for the children.

According to Tyler, Michael - who went by the nickname “Monkey”, spent the majority of the day playing Nintendo in the living room of his family home. At around 6:30 pm, his father Tyler went to check on Michael’s sister Arya, who was in her bedroom. After ensuring Arya was okay, Tyler ordered pizza on the phone. When he walked back into the living room, Michael was gone. There was only a 15-25 minute period where Michael was not being supervised. He called Brandi at work right away and after looking around the house and the yard, the couple reported him as missing to the police.

It was initially believed that Michael had wandered off in search of friends to play with in his neighborhood. Witnesses would back up this theory, reporting that they had seen the little boy knocking on different doors down the street just before he vanished.

As you can imagine, time is of the essence when dealing with a missing child, so a massive search was launched to try and track Michael down. Because of how quickly things were set in motion, the K-9 dogs who were deployed were able to pick up on the child’s sent, beginning from the family home and leading to a farmer’s field located just right of the house. Unfortunately, the trail would go cold at the field.

With the quick responsive and extensive search yielding no results, the Fruitland Police department announced that it was probably that Michael Vaughan had been abducted.

Michael was described as being an incredibly friendly child, even to strangers. This fact alone worried his mother, as it meant that it was likely he would have gone with just about anyone with a friendly face who approached him. He was described as an adorable blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy who loved his family and playing with monster trucks. He was only 3 feet 7 inches tall and weighed around 50 pounds.

Up until recently, the only lead that the police made public information was that they were looking to identify the owner of a 2016-2020 white Honda Pilot that was seen in the close vicinity of the Vaughan family home right around the time Michael disappeared. Other than that, any other information the police have has been kept close to the chest. Until recently.

Just this week, the police announced that they received a tip regarding where Michael Vaughan’s body could be buried - an absolutely heart-wrenching piece of information for his family. Investigators have been digging in the yard of a property that is located only four or five minutes away from the Vaughan family home.

A spokesperson for the Vaughan family, Lauren Matthias, recently spoke to the media about the recent tip, saying:

“They have a backhoe, they have canines, and they’re putting dirt into a dump truck and they’re going away, then they’re sifting through that dirt. They did go over to the Neal home, to Brandi’s home, and told them yesterday morning – This is happening. We have a tip we are looking for remains.” | Source: NewsNationNow.com

https://www.newsnationnow.com/missing/missing-michael-vaughan-idaho-fruitland/

At this point, it is unknown who lives at the home where the police are digging. They have not been publicly named and they have not been charged with anything related to Michael Vaughan’s disappearance or murder.

As of the morning of November 14, 2022, Michael Vaughan’s remains have not been located. His family has been advised to stay away from the property where the search is taking place. The excavation will continue.

Sources:

https://www.idahopress.com/news/michael-vaughan-s-mother-pleads-dont-let-his-case-go-cold/article_e2af3c8a-5040-5c16-a1f6-50303ccc561b.html