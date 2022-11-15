Casey Anthony is Releasing a New Documentary: Why Now?

Nikki Young/Canva

Casey Anthony is arguably the most hated woman in America. She is most famously known to be the primary suspect in the death of her daughter. In 2011, she went on trial for the murder of her two-year-old little girl, Caylee. In a shocking turn of events, she would be acquitted and would walk free basically a free woman in the eyes of the law. The court of public opinion wouldn't be as kind.

When her daughter went missing, she did some very questionable things - including lying to the police about her job and obstructing justice. She created lies and stories about having a great job, where Caylee was, and a completely made-up nanny, named Zanny. Her daughter’s tiny body would eventually be found by a utility worker in a wooded area very close to the family home. But who was responsible for putting her there? All eyes were on the last person to see her and the one who never bothered to report her missing: her mother.

While Casey was eventually charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse aggravated manslaughter of a child and providing false information to law enforcement - she would be acquitted on the most serious of charges in the death of her daughter. Many people believe that this was a miscarriage of justice - possibly one of the biggest uproars since the O.J. Simpson trial.

After she was released, Casey would go on to live her life mostly in private, with a few photos or incidents recorded throughout the years, including a fight with a woman at a bar. Now it sounds like she wants to step back into the spotlight to speak her supposed truth. Peacock has worked with Anthony to create a three-part docuseries called, “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.” The title of the film would insinuate that Anthony is finally ready to tell the truth after spilling so many lies throughout her trial - but people are skeptical if we will ever know what really happened to Caylee Anthony.

It’s been over a decade since Casey Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder, yet the emotions surrounding the case are still very high. Caylee’s little face is engrained in the minds of the many people who fought for her justice. Her photos were once front-page news and it was unimaginable to think that someone could hurt such a precious little girl. Many people today still believe that she was brutally murdered and dumped in a field by her mother - and no matter what Anthony says, it’s unlikely that will ever change.

Caylee’s death ripped the Anthony apart and we were able to see the trauma this family suffered played out on the televisions in front of us. Her father, George, appeared broken and angry. He would speak publicly about how he thought his daughter had hurt his granddaughter. In turn, Anthony’s attorney would tear him apart in court, suggesting that he had sexually abused his own child when she was little. Meanwhile, her mother, Cindy, almost seemed to refuse to believe her daughter was capable of such an act - even though she was the one who called in the tip to the police, saying that her daughter’s vehicle smelled as if it had a dead body in it. While George and Cindy have struggled to reconcile their personal beliefs about Caylee with keeping their marriage together, it will be interesting to see how they have maintained their relationship with their daughter.

Casey Anthony currently lives in Florida. In a strange twist of events, she now runs her own private investigation firm. Though it seems like a strange decision, I suppose there may be a benefit to using an expert who many people believe got away with murder.

For now, there is a short preview of what is to come from the documentary. The trailer suggests that while the production company has given Casey Anthony the opportunity to speak, they are ultimately the ones who have taken creative control. Time will tell whether or not this is true - or whether this will be another opportunity for Casey to spin another web of lies. A small part of me hopes that she will finally come clean about what role she played in her daughter’s death - especially since she cannot be tried for the crime again, but I won’t hold my breath.

One of the most disturbing things about this new documentary is that whether or not you believe Casey killed her daughter, the extreme neglect she showed her daughter is what ultimately led to her death. With this documentary, Casey will be able to profit from this story, though it's unclear how much she will be played for the series.

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies will air on Peacock on November 29, 2022. Check out the trailer here.

Will you be watching?

