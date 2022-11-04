Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon

Nikki Young/Canva

This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.

In my opinion, Quinton Simon hardly stood a chance at having a great life. His mother, Leilani Simon, didn’t really get along with his father, Henry Moss, who goes by the name, 'Bubba'. It was a really tumultuous relationship, very off and on, drug-fueled most of the time and there were allegations of cheating. Just a bad situation all around for a little boy to be born into. In the beginning, Leilani didn’t even tell Bubba that she was pregnant with his baby. She had no plans to involve him in the baby’s life so Bubba didn’t see Quinton as often as he should have.

She also had a child named Zane from a previous relationship in a very similar situation.

Bubba would describe Leilani as a cheater and liar who spent her days snorting cocaine and smoking marijuana. In an interview with DailyMail.com,

Bubba would say, “The only reason I'm not in Quinton's life is because she left. 'She was not welcome here anymore with all her lying and stealing.' Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11353259/Grandmother-says-Georgia-toddler-drowned-mother-passed-drugs.html

Her own mother would confirm that Leilani had struggled with both drugs and stealing in order to buy drugs. In 2019 she was evicted from her home because she just stopped paying her rent. She had also served jail time for several offences, including breaking into a trailer in 2020 and felony larceny in 2021 because she stole two packs of cigarettes, a bag of popcorn and a bottle of lemonade from her job at the truck stop. As part of that charge, she took a plea bargain and was ordered to serve 12 months probation and 48 hours of community service.

Leilani would continue battling with substance abuse and would lose custody of her two children to her mother, Billie Jo Howell. While this was the legal setup, Leilani actually lived at home with her mother and father, so the grandparents were still able to help out with Quinton and his sibling.

Eventually, Leilana begins dating someone new, a man named Danny Youngkin, who would move into the home with her and her parents and two kids, Zane and Quinton. Leilana and Danny would have another child together, who was six months old when this happened. So that’s a brief overview of the family dynamic and who the key individuals are in this case.

In the early morning hours of October 5, 2022, Quinton Simon, who is one of the cutest 20-month-old little boys, would go missing. Quinton has these big brown eyes that just melt your heart and light brown wavy hair - he was last seen wearing a light blue sesame street t-shirt and black bottoms. His mother, Leilani, would call the police to report him missing at around 9:39 am, saying that she couldn’t find him anywhere after noticing he was no longer in his playpen. She stated that she woke up and her door was open and Quinton wasn’t old enough to open doors, so someone must have come in and taken him. The last person to allegedly see Quinton is Leilani’s live-in boyfriend Danny Youngkin, who claimed to have last seen him around 6 am that morning.

Quinton Facebook/billie.betterton

First of all - the idea that this 20-month-old escaped from a playpen without anyone seeing him, is kind of unbelievable. He is a tiny little thing, much smaller than the walls of a playpen. And I know that a determined baby can do some pretty incredible things - but without anyone seeing him? That’s where I struggle.

When the police ask Leilani if there is anyone she can think of who may have taken him, she immediately pointed the finger at Quinton’s father, Bubba. Police were able to rule this out pretty quickly when they found him at his home around 85 miles away from where Quintin went missing.

Through speaking with various witnesses and taking statements from those around Quinton, they learn that his nanny received a text message at around 5:30 am the morning he went missing, stating that she didn’t need to care for him that day. No specific reason why was given. Police also learned that while Quinton’s grandmother Billie Jo has legal custody of both him and his brother Zane, she was out of town that day and so was her husband. They left the children in the care of their mother.

In a recorded phone call, she would later tell Quinton’s father, Bubba,

“I promise you I would have never, ever, ever left them babies in a situation that was bad for them. 'I knew Leilani and Danny were having their problems, but I didn't really see it affecting the kids.” Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11353259/Grandmother-says-Georgia-toddler-drowned-mother-passed-drugs.html

Very quickly, there is a massive search launched for little Quinton. Of course, they checked all of the different locations of the home and property that a toddler could be hiding at, so they check those spots first. Then they utilize the help of K-9, the FBI and a helicopter to broaden their search area. Neighbours volunteered to go door to door with pictures of Quinton. Everyone jumps in to help find this beautiful missing 20-month-old baby. By the end of the day, there is still no sign of Quinton anywhere.

The police say that this is an emotional case for them. They work tirelessly to try and find Quinton, many of the detectives working 20-hour days. They broaden their search area to include a pond. They also get a search warrant for the family home and the backyard pool, which was said to be so dirty, mucky and not maintained, that you couldn’t see the bottom of it. As a side note, it’s kind of strange to me that they’d need to get a search warrant - if his mother really wanted to find Quinton as quickly as possible, you would think that she would give police permission to search wherever they wanted. Either way, when they drained the pool they didn’t find anything.

However, on October 11th, six days since Quinton first went missing, the local police announce that they have seized evidence they believe will help move the case forward. They don’t give any other statements regarding what they found or what it might indicate.

People in the neighbourhood begin talking and rumours swirl around regarding what may have happened to Quinton or what his mother might know. One neighbour who speaks to the media says that she would often see Quinton and his sibling outside by themselves, running around the yard near the road by themselves. Remember Quinton is not even two-years-old yet, and the neighbours saw him outside by himself. This neighbour said that each time they would call the police because they were terrified the children would get hit by a car. It’s unclear what if anything was done by the police - but it’s likely there was a CPS case opened.

Leilani Credit: Harnett County Sheriff's Office

This actually gives Quinton’s mother, Leilan, more credibility with her story that either someone had abducted him or he escaped his playpen. Perhaps he was able to get out of the playpen and get outside in the past. His mother says he’s not able to open doors - but maybe his older brother opened the door for him. Either way, he was known to be outside his home without an adult, so anyone could have just taken him off the street.

On October 12th, seven days since Quinton was last seen, the Chatham County Police issued a statement saying the following:

"We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. But, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed." Source: https://www.wjcl.com/article/quinton-simon-timeline-georgia-missing-toddler-1/41770509#

I think it’s interesting that they publicly named Leilani, Quinton’s mother, as their prime suspect. It really puts the heat on her - and anyone who may have new information they aren’t sharing. It also means that Child Protective Services also had to remove her two other children from her custody,

Now, people are pissed. The neighbours and volunteers who have been helping to search for Quinton want answers from his mother. Protestors begin gathering outside of the home, demanding that she tell the police where Quinton is. They chant things like, “Where is Quinton” and “No Justice, no Peace”. Four of the protestors were even arrested for either blocking the driveway or banging on the house windows. Tensions are high while police continue to look for the toddler.

On October 18th, 13 days since Quinton has been missing, the Police say that they have found reason to believe Quinton's body was placed in a dumpster and taken to a nearby landfill. They are going to be focusing their search efforts on digging through the landfill to try and recover his body. At that point, his mother is still their prime suspect but no arrests have been made. The protests continue day and night outside the family home as people chant, “baby killers! Baby killers!”

And then, on October 19th, Quinton’s mother Leilani and his grandmother Billie Jo, are spotted drinking at a bar after they checked into a hotel on the resort island of Tybee. On the very same day that the FBI began to dig up the landfill in search of Quinton’s remains.

And then came a theory posed by Quinton’s grandmother herself. Billie-Jo would spill the beans to Quinton’s father Bubba in a tape telephone conversation obtained by the DailyMail.com. I can only assume from the way that the conversation went that Bubba likely was the one to initiate the recording in an attempt to get Billie-Jo to leak any new information. On the 11-minute phone call, you can hear Billie-Jo say the following,

“'I feel, honestly and frankly, Bubba, I'm not going to lie to you, I feel like there was an accident.' I feel like something happened while Quinton was in the bathtub, and he drowned, and they were both high. That's my theory. 'If you're high as hell, man, you do stupid sh*t." Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11353259/Grandmother-says-Georgia-toddler-drowned-mother-passed-drugs.html



At one point in the conversation, Bubba asks Billie Jo why the police are so confident that Quinton’s body was dumped at the landfill and Billie Jo mentions something about the police saying they had something on video. She doesn’t go into any further detail about that - and claims she hasn’t actually seen the footage. Then they talked about how it was strange only Leilani was named a suspect and her boyfriend Danny, who had now skipped town, was not named as a suspect.

Unfortunately, nothing new came out of that recorded call, but it does sound like perhaps Grandma knows a little more than she is letting on.

It sounds like investigators know that Quinton’s body is in that landfill. They must have some pretty strong evidence to support this theory with all of the money, time and manpower they have put into finding little Quinton. However sadly, just today, November 3rd, the police announced that it’s very unlikely they will never be able to find Quinton’s body amongst the thousands of tons of trash at the landfill.

Meanwhile, Leilani continued to complain about the protestors in her front yard. And if she’s innocent, fair enough. She would say to the media, quote:

“It makes it hard to even process what's going [on] around us. I can't even walk out and appreciate my own son's memorial or put down gifts that I got for him." Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11353259/Grandmother-says-Georgia-toddler-drowned-mother-passed-drugs.html

While the police are keeping a lot of the details close to their chest because this is very much an active ongoing investigation, it sounds like what they believe happened was the following: Quinton was sleeping in his playpen. He was likely sleeping in the playpen overnight - or maybe he woke up early and the boyfriend put him there until his mother woke up later.

The boyfriend, Danny Youngkin, left for work at 6 am on October 5th, and Quinton was still in the playpen at that time. His mother didn’t wake up until around 9 am, and she says that Quinton was no longer in the playpen and the front door was open. The police believe that how ever he died, his body was then put in a garbage can and then emptied into a dumpster which was brought to the landfill.

There are five large green dumpsters that sit at the edge of a specific trailer park where Quinton was alleged to have been left. It gets picked up three times a week, including the day that Quinton went missing, and gets emptied at the Waste Management landfill. There is also a camera pointed at the dumpsters, so it seems likely to me that the police have Quinton’s mother on camera putting his body into the dumpster.

Quinton’s grandmother seems to think he may have accidentally drowned in the tub or the pool while his mother was high on drugs. Which is certainly plausible. Or it could have been any other kind of accident that might happen when a parent is too high to pay attention to their child. So many things could go wrong, especially when there’s also a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old baby involved.

This is an active investigation and police are still focusing their efforts at the landfill. It’s been a gruelling four weeks searching for Quinton Simon.

Sources:

https://latestnews.fresherslive.com/articles/quinton-simon-update-has-quinton-simon-been-found-who-is-quinton-simon-mother-and-father-quinton-simon-timeline-1082148

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11353259/Grandmother-says-Georgia-toddler-drowned-mother-passed-drugs.html

https://www.wsav.com/quintonsimon/search-for-quinton-simon-enters-week-2-nancy-grace-talks-case-on-her-podcast/

https://www.wjcl.com/article/quinton-simon-timeline-georgia-missing-toddler-1/41770509#

https://torontosun.com/news/world/quinton-simon-might-have-drowned-in-bath-after-mother-passed-out-report

