The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Samantha Josephson was a 21-year-old young woman who was born in Princeton, New Jersey. She grew up in Robbinsville, New Jersey as a child — however, in recent years, she attended the University of South Carolina, where she studied political science. This young woman was an absolute powerhouse and would have had the most incredible career if her life was not taken from her. She had dreams of attending the Drexel University of Law, where she wanted to study to become a lawyer specializing in international law, and in fact, she had earned a full scholarship because of her incredible grades and hard work. She was set to graduate from USC in 2019, the same year that she was killed, and then she was going to be moving forward with her law degree at Drexel. She was just weeks away from graduating.

Her desire to practice international law came from her passion for travelling. During her time at USC, she had the opportunity to study abroad in Barcelona, and while there also had the chance to visit Madrid and Paris.

She was the kind of young woman who was going to make a positive impact in this world — and I swear, most of the cases that I cover involve victims like Samantha, who would make waves if given the chance and deserved so much more than what this world gave them.

Samantha was also incredibly beautiful — she had these big brown eyes, long brown hair and an incredible smile. She had a boyfriend named Greg, and the couple was close — they kept in touch with each other all day every day, constantly texting and calling each other whenever they could. They had plans to start a future together — even when Samantha was going to be attending law school, Greg was going to move with her and support her.

Samantha Josephson in an undated photo Columbia Police Department

On the evening of March 28th, 2019, Samantha had plans to go out with her roommate and some friends in Columbia, South Carolina. Her boyfriend Greg was supposed to join the group as well, but he was back in his hometown at the time — still, he told her to go out and have fun without him. She had been feeling down after hearing of a family member’s failing health, so she really just needed to distract herself a bit and going out with some friends was the perfect opportunity. The group met up and went to a few different bars before finally settling at a bar called the Bird Dog bar, which was located in an area known as Five Points, a hot spot for students to hang out at the bars.

Even though Samantha was having a fun time out with her friends, she continued to text her boyfriend, Greg. She begged him to make the two-hour drive to visit her in Columbia because she needed emotional support. But this wasn’t anything new — for those of you who have been in long-distance relationships — you get it. When we’re having a hard time, we just really want our loved ones with us — but sometimes it’s just not feasible — and they had made plans to see each other the following weekend, so her boyfriend stayed where he was at. Still — he kept in constant communication with her.

Just after 2 am that night, Samantha decided to head back to her apartment by herself, and she called an Uber to get home. While she waited for the Uber, she had one last chat on the phone with Greg around 2:04 am. She told him she was headed home and had an Uber on the way. This was something that Samantha had done many times before — used an Uber to get to and from the bars because it’s way too far of a walk. When the Uber arrived, Samantha said goodbye to Greg and ran over to the vehicle and got in. There would be surveillance video footage from outside of the bar showing her getting into a black Chevrolet Impala at around 2:09 am. She was wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Being the amazing boyfriend he was, Greg was going to track her via the Find My Friends app on her phone to make sure that she got home safe that night. For those of you not familiar with Find My Friends, it’s an app that will show you the location of another person while they are moving. It pinpoints them on the map to see where they are and where they’re headed.

As he watched Samantha’s movement on the map via the app, he noticed that she was travelling in the opposite direction of where her apartment was located. He didn’t think much of it at first; maybe she was going to a friend’s house or something first — but he texted her to check to see if she was okay. He received no response. So he called her — and again, no one picked up. He would message her several more times, it would show up as delivered by not read — meaning Samantha was not reading any of the messages he was sending her. Then, her location stopped sharing altogether, which Greg would later say never happened before.

Like most of us — we don’t automatically assume the worst — so Greg thought that maybe she had left her phone in the Uber. Still, he called her friends and her roommate to see if they had heard from her or if she had made it home, and no one had heard from her or seen her at that point. Greg thought she would turn up in the morning and tried to get some sleep. Samantha Josephson did not make it home that evening. The following morning when she still wasn’t home, her roommates reported her missing. Greg made the two-hour drive down to Columbia to assist in searching for her.

Sadly, a search wouldn’t last very long before a group of turkey hunters would find Samantha’s body in a woodland area, about 65 miles away from Five Points, where she was seen getting in the car. Her body would be found less than 24 hours after last being seen on the surveillance video.

It was very clear that whatever had happened to Samantha was an absolute violent attack. Her body had more than 120 stab wounds, with injuries to her face, head, neck, upper body, leg, and foot. It appeared she had been stabbed with a double-bladed knife and looked like she had been dragged to the woods. Every part of her clothing was soaked with blood. With her injuries, she would have bled profusely, ultimately dying within 10–20 minutes of being attacked.

There was so little blood left in her body — 20 millilitres (1.3 tablespoons) when a body typically has at least 4 litres (1 gallon) — that workers at her autopsy struggled to get enough blood for routine testing, according to Dr. Thomas Beaver, who conducted the examination. ( Source )

Samantha had fought for her life — she had several stab wounds that went all the way through her hands as she tried to shield herself from her attacker.

Now the police knew that Samantha had not just gone off on her own somewhere; she had been brutally murdered. Investigators were very easily and quickly able to pull that surveillance video footage from the bar that night before — which showed them that she had gotten into that black Chevrolet Impala. What’s creepy is that the surveillance video also showed the Impala circling the block several times, as if whoever was in it was watching and waiting for a potential victim.

Investigators determined that Samantha had accidentally gotten into her killer’s car, thinking it was her Uber. The Uber that Samantha had actually called was seen arriving a short time later, however when the driver found she was not there, they cancelled the trip. It would have likely become apparent pretty quickly that the car she was in was not the Uber because she was killed only a short time later — so investigators believed that the driver probably used the childproof locks to trap her inside. When the childproof lock is on, the doors can only be opened from the outside of the vehicle, so Samantha would not have been able to get out.

An alert was put out with a description of the suspect’s vehicles so that officers patrolling the area could watch for it — and it didn’t take long. The day after Samantha’s body was discovered, the black Impala was spotted by officers driving in the very same area Samantha had been kidnapped in. Officers pulled over the vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland — and as soon he the car stopped, he took off running. He knew he was caught, and thankfully, the police officers apprehended him quickly.

In his vehicle was a treasure trove of evidence. This guy hadn’t made any attempt at all to clean up or get rid of things that would connect him directly to Samantha’s murder. They discovered bleach and many other cleaning products — but he hadn’t done that great of a job because there was still a lot of blood in his car. And guess what? The child locks had been activated, confirming to police that that is exactly how he trapped Samantha in his vehicle. The smoking gun was Samantha’s cell phone, still left behind in that car. Police would later learn that he had attempted to sell it to a pawn shop earlier that day, but he didn’t like the lowball offer they gave him. He wouldn’t take $125 for the phone, so he took it back and left it in his car.

So who is this fake Uber driver, Nathaniel Rowland? Well, he was a resident in the area, who actually lived very close to the location where Samantha’s body had been dumped. At one point, he attended South Carolina State University in 2017, but he was no longer a student, and it’s not clear what he was doing for employment at the time. He had one past felony arrest from October 2018 for obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses. Actually, there was a woman who was carjacked by two men who assaulted her and forced her to drive to an ATM where they took her money. Then they forced her to drive home, where they robbed her of even more of her belongings, including a Playstation 4. Nathaniel Rowland was never convicted of robbing the woman, however, he did sell some of the woman’s stolen belongings, including the Playstation.

He had a girlfriend he was living with named Maria Howard — so police decided to get a search warrant for the home. And again — they found a treasure trove of evidence connected to Samantha’s murder, including a white sheet with blood on it that had been collected from the garbage can behind the condo, a roll of duct tape and bleach wipes with blood on them. And another smoking gun — a two-bladed knife that appeared to have blood on it. Tests would later determine that the blood found on the knife, as well as blood found on the sheets, blood found in the car, and blood found on bleach wipes — would all come back as a match for Samantha Josephson. Back at the station, police also found Samantha’s DNA underneath Nathaniel’s fingernails. In terms of physical evidence, the prosecution had a solid case. And so — Nathaniel Rowland was charged with kidnapping, murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

While the prosecution built its case — Samantha’s family mourned. They held a vigil in Robbinsville, New Jersey, where Samantha grew up, and shared stories about the beautiful soul they all loved and now missed very much.

The trial would be gruelling for the family — with Nathaniel Rowland pleading not guilty, claiming he was innocent even with the mountain of evidence against him. His public defender argued that her client had no injuries on him, no scratches or anything that would indicate that he was in any kind of struggle with anyone. And would argue that there was none of Nathaniel’s DNA evidence found anywhere on Samantha.

In my opinion, it didn’t matter. There was a mountain of evidence to show that he had killed Samantha, including his phone pinging where her body was found.

They also brought in a handwriting expert to compare Nathaniel’s handwriting to a list that was written on a piece of paper found in his home. On that list was written, “‘Duck’ tape, tape her whole body, gloves, all black, flip phone, gasoline, matches.” The expert testified it was highly probable that Nathaniel wrote the list, which sounds like this was all premeditated. Nathaniel could have never predicted that it would be Samantha who would get in his car, but the way that he was circling the bar in his car that night sounds like he was looking for a victim. He just got lucky when Samantha got in the backseat because it meant that he didn’t have to look very hard for someone to kidnap.

The prosecutors called 31 witnesses to testify — someone who saw Nathaniel cleaning that weapon, the pawn shop owner to who he tried to sell her cell phone, and his ex-girlfriend who claimed her daughter had blood on her shoe after being in Nathaniel’s car just after the killing. Nathaniel called no witnesses — and none of his family testified for him. Still — he maintained his innocence and pleaded with the judge.

It took the jury only an hour to deliver a guilty verdict, and Nathaniel Rowland was sentenced to life in prison. While South Carolina still has the death penalty, prosecutors didn’t seek the death penalty — still, he will have to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

State Circuit Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over this case, said,

“For whoever asked me for leniency, that’s not part of my DNA. “There’s a thousand trails each that led to you. All of the evidence, each speck of the evidence — not simply beyond a reasonable doubt, but as the highest standard the law requires — all points to your guilt.” ( Source )

After sentencing, Samantha’s mother read a heartbreaking victim impact statement that said,

“Her dream was my dream and her death was my death. I close my eyes and I feel what she endured at [Rowland’s] hands 120 times. Over and over and over, fighting for her life, locked in his car. I pray that when Sami closed her eyes she thought of beautiful things and his evil face was not the last thing she saw before she took her last breath.” ( source )

One thing about this case that really bothers me is motive. What the hell was the motive here? Samantha wasn’t raped; she wasn’t robbed (though he did try to withdraw money from her bank account later) — she was viciously stabbed to death shortly after getting in that vehicle. The prosecution couldn’t even really come up with a strong motive. It appears that Nathaniel just wanted to inflict violence on someone. By the way that he kept driving around the block surrounding the bar, it seems like he did set out to find someone that evening. Unfortunately, Samantha made one small mistake by getting in the wrong vehicle and paying for it with her life.

After Samantha was murdered, there was a push from state lawmakers to make changes that might save a life in the future, including legislation that would require all ride-share vehicles to display an illuminated sign featuring their company’s name — whether it’s Uber, Lyft, or whatever — and require them to legally give the sign back once they stop working for the rideshare. Uber also introduced a measure to help customers avoid impostor drivers, including sending reminders to check a driver’s license plate.

On June 5, 2019, the Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act was signed into law in South Carolina. The act requires ride-share vehicles to display license plate numbers on the front. Who knows if that would have prevented this horrific killing — it’s difficult to say. I think someone so evil and set on killing will always find a way — but if we can make it more difficult for them, let’s do that.

So what do you think about this case? Are you someone who uses ride shares, and how comfortable are you using them? I’ve used them a few times in a group setting but never alone, and honestly, I don’t think I’d feel safe using one alone.

Though I will say — when I was younger and heading out to the bars back in Canada, even the legitimate taxis often had total creeps driving them. I’ve had taxi drivers from regulated and licensed companies ask me very personal questions, including asking for my phone number. And these are people who are usually picking people up who are intoxicated and driving them back to the houses where they live. It’s just another situation where, unfortunately, women, in particular, must be very vigilant, and, sadly, it has to be that way.

I’ve been living in Tokyo for the last four years, and I’ve got to say I’ve never felt unsafe in a cab. They’re all equipped with cameras and have very professional drivers. They also have Uber in Tokyo — but it’s connected to the local taxis, so I can hail an Uber from my phone and have a city taxi show up at my door, which is nice. I’m going back to Canada here soon, and that will all change but man. This story opened my eyes. I think it’s an important reminder to us all.

Stay vigilant. Don’t get complacent.

