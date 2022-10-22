The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Nikki Young/Canva

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.

We’re going to do things a little differently than I usually do, and start with Christa. Typically I like to focus more on the victim, but in this case, I think it’s important we talk about the circumstances of Christa’s life and how we got to this point. Humans are just born to be violent killers…or are they? It’s a question I always reflect on when researching new cases, and I think Christa’s situation is one where there doesn’t appear to be a clear answer.

Christa Gail Pike was born on March 10, 1976, in West Virginia. Things were done to her by those who were supposed to love and care for her even before she ever left the womb. Her mother would drink while she was pregnant with Christa, and doctors would later say this likely contributed to an underdeveloped brain. She was also born prematurely and given to her grandmother to be raised almost immediately after birth. Her mother chose partying, drinking and drugs over her and her father didn’t want to be involved in her life in any way.

You would think that it’s probably a good thing that Christa’s grandmother raised her — unfortunately, her grandmother was just as terrible. She was also an alcoholic and lived with a man she was dating, who is alleged to have molested Christa from a very early age — and by early I mean while Christa was still in diapers. Her grandmother did absolutely nothing to stop it.

When her grandmother died in 1988, 12-year-old Christa was sent to live with her mother, who was now working as a nurse and yet still did not have a single motherly bone in her body. Her mother also had a physically violent and abusive boyfriend living with her who would take his anger out on Christa. She would be beaten by him using a belt and again — no one stepped in to help her.

When she was still a child, Christa’s mother decided that she would bond with her the only way she knew how. By smoking marijuana together. As you can imagine, this was not your typical mother-daughter relationship. Christa’s mother treated her more as a friend. There were no rules in the home. No routines. Christa was basically allowed to do whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted — as long as it didn’t piss off the live-in boyfriend.

When the boyfriend became too much, sometimes Christa would stay with her birth father, but that relationship was also very strained. He hadn’t really been involved in her upbringing and now she was an out-of-control teenager who didn’t want to listen to any sort of parenting. As a result, she was kicked out of his home at least twice before she would turn 18.

She definitely struggled in school and it’s easy to see with such a tumultuous situation in her home life. She dropped out of high school, which gave her even more time to find trouble. Soon she started shoplifting and was arrested — even spending time at a detention centre for her crime. What will become apparent as we go further into this story, is that Christa Pike is not a sneaky criminal. She’s not careful, she’s not elusive — everything she does makes it seem as if she wants to be caught.

Christa Pike Tumblr

But after her time in the detention centre was up, it almost seemed as if she was finally going to turn her life around. She enrolled in a career training program called Job Corps.

According to their website, Job Corps “helps eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment.”

At 18 years old, Christa wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a nurse — and this program would meet her where she was in life and allow her to do that.

It was at Job Corps that Christa would meet her boyfriend, 17-year-old Tadaryl Shipp, who was studying culinary arts. Together, they were a perfect storm. Much like Christa, Tadaryl had a difficult upbringing. His mother raised him by herself but she struggled to make ends meet so they were very poor and lived in a bad neighbourhood. Tadaryl would run with street gangs, get into criminal activity and drop out of school in grade 9. He was trying to do the same thing as Christa, make one last ditch effort to try and get his life together. Unfortunately, the pair spent most of their time getting into trouble together instead of studying.

Christa’s best friend was another young woman at Job Corp, named Shadolla Peterson. The pair quickly hit it off and apparently had a lot in common with each other — including an interest in Satanism, which they are both rumoured to have practiced. Tadaryl was also interested in the occult and the three of them — Christa, Shadolla and Tadaryl were even overheard frequently talking about participating in a human sacrifice.

Unfortunately, no one took them seriously.

Until…along came 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, another young lady from Jacksonville, Florida who was also taking classes at Job Corp. Colleen was studying computer technology and ran in a completely different circle than Christa. The two probably would have never crossed paths, however, a rumour began to circulate that involved Colleen and Tadaryl. There was chatter about Colleen pursuing Tadaryl and the two of them even hooking up at one point. It’s unclear whether there was ever any validity to the rumour, Colleen’s friends would say no way, while Tadaryl would eventually confess to the pair hooking up behind Christa’s back. Either way, Christa was incredibly jealous and possessive of her boyfriend. She wasn’t going to let another girl have him, whether the relationship was real or imagined.

Colleen Slemmer Unknown

One day in January of 1995, Christa was at Job Corp and she casually mentioned to one of her classmates that she had decided to kill Colleen because she “just felt mean that day.” Again, the classmate didn’t really take her seriously and thought she was just angry about the rumours involving her boyfriend.

But — the following day, Christa asked Colleen to hang out with her, Tadaryl and her friend Shadolla. They planned to head out to the park that evening and smoke pot — and Christa had offered to share with her as part of some sort of peace offering. Around 8 pm that evening, the four were spotted walking away together from the Job Corps dormitory — however, only three would return a few hours later.

Once they were away from prying eyes, the real plan became clear. Christa was going to kill Colleen, as a human sacrifice and out of pure rage and jealousy. Her friend Shadolla acted as a lookout to make sure that no one was walking their way or could see what was happening. For the next 30 minutes, Christa viciously tortured Colleen.

First, she made her undress, removing both her shirt and her bra to humiliate her and ensure she would not run away. Christa and Tadaryl began to kick Colleen as she lay on the ground. Then Christa took out two weapons which she had brought with her, a meat cleaver and a box cutter. She began cutting Colleen with the boxcutter, carving a pentagram on her stomach. Then she began stabbing Colleen and slicing at her skin, cutting her more than 300 times while she was still very much alive.

Colleen tried to talk to Christa while she was lying on the ground bleeding — she tried to convince her to stop, saying that if they let her go she would go back to Florida immediately and never come back. This didn’t stop Christa. Instead, she took a large piece of asphalt that was lying on the ground and began hitting Colleen on the head with it until she died a very agonizing death. Christa would later describe the gargling sounds that Colleen was making as she choked and suffocated on her own blood. When Colleen finally stopped making noises and it was clear she had died, Christa bent down and picked up a piece of Colleen’s skull, putting it in her jacket pocket to save it as some sort of trophy. Then, the three of them covered her body up with leaves and walked back to the dormitory as if nothing had happened. They left Colleen’s body behind in the park in a very shallow grave not even making any attempt to hide it.

Tadaryl and Shadolla All That's Interesting

Christa returned back to her dorm room around 11 pm — and again, she didn’t try to hide anything. Her roommate was there, and she was ready to brag about what she had just done. She told her roommate straight up that she had killed Colleen, and when the roommate didn’t believe her — she pulled the piece of skull out of her pocket to prove it. Later on, this roommate would testify in court that Christa appeared to be very proud of what she had done — she was smiling and dancing around as she retold the story.

And yet — no one went to the police. And I’ll never be able to understand why.

It wasn’t until two days later when an employee of Job Corps stumbled across the body, at first believing it to be the remains of an animal but discovering it was a mangled human body upon closer inspection. It was Colleen Slemmer — just left there in plain site for anyone to find. The cause of death was blunt force trauma but she had been brutally tortured before she finally succumbed to being hit in the head with the asphalt. Her body was so badly brutalized that the first responding officer couldn’t tell if he was looking at her face or not. And I hate to be graphic — but I really want to demonstrate the absolute monster that Christa Pike is.

Her body had too many wounds to count — and the medical examiner noted that around each of the wounds was red, which meant that Colleen’s heart was still bleeding when they were inflicted. She was alive when she received all of those stab wounds, when her throat was cut and when the pentagram was sliced into her skin.

Remember at the beginning of this story, I said that Christa is not careful, she’s not elusive — everything she does makes it seem as if she wants to be caught. In this case, she had bragged about the killing to just about anyone who would listen to her — so once Colleen’s body was recovered, it didn’t take the police long to determine who their main suspect was. And when they brought her into the station for questioning — she confessed to the entire thing and gave police permission to search her dorm room, where they would find her jeans soaked with Colleen’s blood. She showed investigators where she had dumped evidence, including Colleen’s ID — and then she retraced her steps back to the scene of the crime, giving them all of the details they would need to build a solid case against her.

Christa Pike TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION

If there was ever any doubt whether Christa had killed Colleen, it would be squashed when a school counsellor discovered a jacket that Christa had left behind in his office. In the pocket of the jacket was that piece of Colleen’s skull. In my opinion, everything that Christa did leads me to believe that she very much wanted to be caught. She wanted everyone to know what she did — and that she was the one who did it.

Christa would give a lengthy confession about the horror she unleashed on Colleen. She wrote that the two young women had been having issues for some time, mainly over Christa’s boyfriend and the rumour that Colleen was pursuing him. Initially, Christa said she just wanted to scare her to get her to stop running her mouth and to leave her alone. The fact that Christa brought a meat cleaver and a box cutter with her, makes me think otherwise but go off.

According to Christa, Colleen pleaded for her life — but this only made her angrier because the more she talked, the more difficult she found it to go through with the killing. She described how at one point she thought she heard someone walking toward them so she stopped the attack to look around. Colleen took this opportunity to try to get up and run away — but Christa pushed her back to the ground and began kicking her in the face. Christa claimed she wanted to put Colleen out of her pain and misery, so she did her a favour by hitting her in the head with a large piece of asphalt. She also sold out her boyfriend and her friend — naming Tadaryl Shipp, and Shadolla Peterson as her co-conspirators.

Christa was charged with murder. While it was absolutely crystal clear that she had tortured and murdered Colleen, her attorneys tried to argue that she had a diminished mental capacity and very severe borderline personality disorder. They pointed toward her difficult upbringing and the abuse she suffered as a child, as well as her dependency on marijuana.

What’s really interesting is the findings that one expert discovered — a doctor named Jonathan Henry Pincus studied Christa Pike’s brain and found that her frontal lobes were not put together properly. It is the frontal lobe where a sense of right and wrong is developed and recorded. He testified that he believes Christa was doomed from the beginning — when her mother was pregnant with her, she continued to drink heavily which resulted in Christa’s brain not forming properly. He continued to say that every killer he has ever examined shares three features — brain damage, a history of abuse and mental illness and Christa had all three of these features.

And in my opinion — yes, these factors are likely a reason for her committing murder, but they are absolutely not an excuse, and the courts agreed, because she was found guilty of capital murder and conspiracy to commit murder. It only took the jury two hours to reach their decision.

But if there was ever any doubt as to whether or not Christa was remorseful over her actions, well let me just clear that up. After the trial, she wrote her boyfriend a letter in prison, which said:

“Please write me! I miss you so much! Ya see what I get for tryin’ to be nice to the hoe? I went ahead and bashed her brains out so she’d die quickly instead of letting her bleed to death and suffer more, and they f — — fry me! Ain’t dat some s — ? Please write me and tell me what you’re feeling! …Also, tell your lawyer if he wants me to testify for you… I will! Love you for the rest of my life!

- Lil Devil.” ( Source )

As for her boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, he would also be convicted of murder for the role that he played — and he was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Christa’s best friend Shadolla Peterson, who acted as the lookout, testified against both Christa and Tadaryl and received probation in exchange for her testimony.

As for Christa — she would never be leaving prison. She was sentenced to death by electrocution, which is practically unheard of for a young woman to receive such severe sentencing. But we all know how long these things take — so whole she was sentenced back in 1996, she still sits on death row today. And she has been keeping very busy in prison.

In 2004, she got into a tiff with another inmate named Patricia Jones and she tried to strangle her to death with a shoestring. Again, our girl Christa has absolutely no capacity to try and hide her crimes — and she confessed to the entire thing on a recorded phone call with her mother. She had to know that all outgoing phone calls from prison are recorded, right? Like — how could she not?

She was charged with first-degree attempted murder — not that it really matters, because she’s already supposed to be executed.

In 2012, I guess she became bored with her life behind bars and she attempted to escape. She made a plan with another inmate and a corrections officer, however, the plan ultimately failed. She was never charged for this attempt, but again — does it matter? She doesn’t have anything else to lose at this point.

Last year, Colleen’s mother, May Martinez, petitioned the court to finally set a date for Christa Pike’s execution. She said,

“I want this to happen before I die. Otherwise, nobody will see justice.” ( Source )

It’s been a long time coming, with Christa now being 46 years old. Her attorneys want her death sentence to be commuted to life behind bars due to her deteriorating mental health and the brain damage inflicted upon her because of her abusive childhood. As of today, there has been no date set. If she is put to death, she would be the first woman to be executed in Tennessee in roughly 200 years.

But that’s where we’re currently at with this case.

So again — I pose the question to you. Can a human be born a killer? Are there factors in our development that pre-determine whether we will be good people or not? And if so, do you think it’s possible for a person to overcome that pre-deposition?

Sources:

https://www.knoxnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2021/06/12/christa-gail-pike-through-years/7635082002/

https://allthatsinteresting.com/corpsewood-manor-murders

https://deadlywomen.fandom.com/wiki/Christa_Pike

https://www.wbir.com/article/news/crime/victims-mom-christa-pike-execution/51-3665cad8-4d07-4f4a-bad5-d7de4fe05e9a

