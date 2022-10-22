They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby Kent

Nikki Young/Canva

Most of us have been bullied at one point or another in our life — whether it be during childhood, high school or even as an adult. But what happens when the person being bullied finally snaps and retaliates? Is it justified? What if they go so far in their retaliation, that they come up with a plan to violently murder their bully? Tonight we’re talking about the murder of Bobby Kent, a 20-year alleged bully.

He was violently murdered by a group of young adults who said they had finally had enough of the terrible treatment they received from Bobby. But were they telling the truth? Were they tormented by Bobby relentlessly until the point they snapped? Or was it all just an excuse for them to lash out and kill someone? Maybe it’s something in between — I’ll let you decide.

This story may sound familiar to you because there’s actually a movie about this case called “Bully” from 2001 starring Brad Renfro — I haven’t watched the movie yet, because I don’t want to get caught up in the Hollywood story which can often be embellished, but I can definitely understand why there would be a film about it because it almost sounds too outlandish to be true. But unfortunately, it is.

Bobby Kent was a 20-year-old young man living in Hollywood, Florida, which is a popular vacation destination situated between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. His parents, Fred and Farah, had immigrated to the United States from Iran before he was born, so he didn’t grow up having the same struggles as they did in their homeland. It is said that Bobby grew up to be very privileged. His family did well financially, and his parents spared no expense when it came to whatever Bobby wanted.

While he wasn’t an overachiever by any means, Bobby did alright in school — he was active, motivated and had goals that he wanted to reach. He was also said to be very popular. He was fit, and attractive and really cared about his looks because he spent the majority of his time at the gym lifting weights with his 21-year-old best friend Marty Puccio. Marty had been Bobby’s best friend for the last 14 years — they did absolutely everything together. It was the type of friendship where if you saw one of them, you knew the other one had to be just around the corner. But it definitely wasn’t a healthy or happy friendship. The two were more like a toxic couple who couldn’t seem to stay away from each other no matter how dangerous things became.

Bobby Kent Unknown

There were allegations that Bobby was a bully — so much so that he even bullied his best friend Marty. He would physically assault Marty, pretty regularly. The two would get into violent fights, with Marty begging Bobby to stop. But Bobby was practically a machine. This is a very strong, physically fit, a large 20-year-old male we’re talking about. Still — even in their younger days, Marty would come home after hanging out with Bobby and he’d have bruises and cuts all over his body.

Bobby owned a Doberman that for whatever reason was known to be aggressive with Marty. The dog would literally attack him, so of course, Marty wanted to keep away from him, but Bobby would force him to engage with the dog. The dog would bite him on the arms, legs and abdomen and Bobby would just stand there laughing while Marty was bleeding.

It’s unclear to me why Marty would ever hang around with a guy like that, but apparently, he did try to get away at one point. In fact, Marty had asked his parents if they could move to another town just to get away from Bobby. His parents refused, so instead, he moved in with relatives in New York. He stayed there for a while — but eventually, he would move back into town and immediately Bobby would start abusing him again. It was definitely a love-hate relationship — and it reminds me very much of an abusive romantic relationship — where there is this toxic bond that is formed that makes it difficult for victims to get away from their abuser. It may be one reason why Marty dropped out of high school in grade 11.

Bobby and Marty would also go to a popular local bar that had male dancers who would dance and strip for money. Bobby pressured Marty into dancing at the club to earn tips and they would split the money. Bobby refused to let Marty quit when I tried to back out of it, and even blackmailed him by threatening to tell all of their friends that Marty was gay — which wasn’t true, Marty even had a girlfriend at the time, named Lisa. Still, he wasn’t going to take a chance so he continued to strip in front of men for money and give Bobby half his earnings.

Not everyone saw Bobby in the same light as Marty did. As I said — he was popular. There were many people who perceived Bobby to be an attractive, bright, charismatic go-getter. After graduating from high school, Bobby enrolled in community college. He had a vision for his future and he was not going to waste any time. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and wanted to start a car stereo business with his father. He had other ideas for ways that he could start his own side hustle, but they weren’t always moral or legitimate.

And when he wasn’t in school, he spent all of his time at the gym, usually with Marty. I mentioned that Bobby was this massive beast with huge muscles — well it is believed that he didn’t get that way just by working out and that he was using steroids. One common side effect of using steroids is being very temperamental, hostile and aggressive. According to people who attended the same gym as Bobby, this would manifest into angry outbursts targeted toward random strangers who were also working out at the gym. It was kind of just an unspoken known fact that Bobby was an aggressive steroid user who targeted just about anyone who got in his way.

There was one man who was a patron of the gym who also happened to be gay, and it’s alleged at one point he tried flirting with Bobby, who rejected his advances. Still — Bobby saw this man’s romantic interest as an opportunity. He convinced this man to produce a porno using his father’s video recording equipment — and he had Marty help him with the production. In the video, this man was standing in front of the camera naked while performing sex acts on himself. Bobby had zero experience producing a video, let alone a porno, but he thought he could make a ton of money by producing and selling these low-budget amateur porn videos. I’ve never seen the video myself, but those who have say it was poorly made and practically no one was interested in watching it. Nonetheless, Bobby and Marty showed the video to anyone who would watch it.

According to friends, the two young men seemed really proud of the video they created and they had plans to make many more. Unfortunately, the man who starred in their first video saw through the bullshit and didn’t want to star in any more homemade videos — which Bobby didn’t like. So Bobby and Marty beat him up.

It’s safe to say that while Marty is a victim of Bobby’s abuse, he’s far from innocent. He participated in a lot of terrible behaviour along with Bobby.

The two young men seemed to bring out the absolute worst in each other — but they were inseparable. It may have been a case where Marty was tired of feeling like a victim, so he was happy to have someone else be the target for a change. Another one of these targets was a mentally challenged man who worked at a local grocery store as a bagger. This man was known to pick up groceries after his shift was over and carry them home. Bobby and Marty would wait until he would finish working and follow him as he carried his groceries. They would throw a football at the man’s head, attempting to make him fall down with his bags and they thought the whole thing was just hilarious.

It’s hard to believe that Marty had any spare time at all since he was always with Bobby, but when he wasn’t with Bobby he was with his girlfriend, 20-year-old Lisa Connelly. As you can imagine, she absolutely hated Bobby and felt like he was a terrible influence on Marty. She knew how Bobby was physically violent towards Marty and told him constantly that he needed to get away from him. She also hated how much time the two men spent together because it was taking away from her time with her boyfriend. Lisa was said to be a very self-conscious young woman who was kind of obsessed with Marty. It’s one of the reasons she took a backseat to Bobby for so long. Still — she decided to try to set Bobby up with her 18-year-old friend, Alice Willis, who went by Ali.

Lisa Connelly and Marty Puccio Unknown

In my opinion, not that great of a friend if you think this guy is so terrible but you’ll hook him up with your girlfriend. Even though Ali was still kind of a baby herself, she had been married previously and had a child, who her parents mostly took care of. The relationship between Bobby and Ali was short-lived, and Ali alleged that he was physically violent toward her. She also alleged that he sexually assaulted her, and threatened her life and the life of her child — so the two went their separate ways.

This is when there began whispers about how they could finally put an end to Bobby’s tyranny. Lisa was said to be the organizer of this plan — she was now pregnant with Marty’s baby, and she wanted him to cut ties with Bobby permanently. She had this deep hatred for him that she couldn’t explain — and she was in good company. Bobby had angered many people in his short life, including her friend Ali. According to Ali, Bobby threatened to murder her and smother her child unless she started dating him again. Ali would say that she was convinced he would really do it if ever given the opportunity.

So Lisa and Ali came up with a plan to ensure that it would never happen — they were going to kill him. Ali was going to lure him to a rock pit, and Lisa was going to be hiding in the area with a gun. Ali was going to move out of the way and Lisa was going to shoot him dead. However, at the last minute, Lisa backed out of the plan and couldn’t go through with it.

The following day, the two women decided they would need more people to actually help carry out the plan. Bobby’s ex-girlfriend Ali was now dating another man, 21-year-old Donald Semenec. He didn’t personally know Bobby — but he had heard the stories from his new girlfriend Ali. She told him all about the physical and mental abuse she suffered at the hands of Bobby — and how he had even gone as far as to sexually assault her. He cared for Ali, so he was more than willing to help take Bobby down.

Somehow, Lisa was also able to convince her cousin 20-year-old Derek Dzvirko and 19-year-old Heather Swallers to join in on their plan as well. Again, Derek and Heather didn’t have a whole lot of experience in actually dealing with Bobby, but they were young and impressionable — and apparently easily convinced. The final person to join in on this plan was 22-year-old Derek Kaufman, who was going to help with the muscle. Derek Kaufman had told just about anyone who would listen that he was a mafia hitman, although these claims have never been proven to be true.

It’s pretty interesting what you can convince people to do — or what people will agree to do — when in a group setting and when the peer pressure is laid on. This was a group of seven people, several of which did not even know the intended victim, who all agreed to go through with the murder. It’s a pretty unusual thing to happen.

Now the day was July 14th, 1993 and it was time to actually go through with the plot for murder. Derek Kaufman had recommended they kill Bobby in a remote area where he had claimed to have killed people before (again, there’s no actual evidence to suggest he had ever really killed anyone previously).

Ali was going to once again lure Bobby to the location, with the promise of getting back together. Ali had also purchased a new car and she told Bobby they could go out to this spot and he could test it out. They were going to pick Bobby up from his home and drive him to a remote rock pit area in western Broward County. Marty wore a trench coat and had a divers knife strapped to his leg. He also decided to bring a metal pipe, just in case. Ali’s boyfriend Donald also decided to bring a knife, and the group’s muscle, Derek Kaufman, brought a blue and silver baseball bat. He hid in the trunk of the vehicle so that Bobby didn’t have a clue he was along for the ride.

They picked Bobby up around 7 pm that evening. Bobby was really excited at the prospect of possibly hooking up with Ali and getting to drive her new car. He had no idea about the sinister plan the group had agreed on. Now, this needs to be said — the amount of physical violence they would inflict upon Bobby was outrageous — when the police would later find his body, they actually believed that an animal had torn him apart. So here is your warning that things are going to get a little graphic here.

When they arrived at the rock pit, Ali took Bobby by the hand down towards the water where she was going to distract him. The pair were flirting and Bobby likely thought they were going to get intimate, but Ali’s boyfriend was sneaking up behind them with his knife. Donald stabbed Bobby in the back of the neck and the rest of the group joined in on the attack. Bobby turned to see his longtime best friend Marty, and tried to beg for his life — but Marty also had a knife and began stabbing him in the stomach. Bobby Kent would die from multiple stab wounds he received at the hands of the group.

He would be stabbed twice in the back of the neck, penetrating Bobby’s scalp as well. He was stabbed three times in the right shoulder. His abdomen was completely slashed open, with his injuries so deep that his intestines protruded from his body. As he tried to fight back, he received two defensive wounds — one on his right arm and one on his left hand. His neck was sliced twice, so badly that his voice box was completely severed, preventing him from being able to speak or to breathe as blood filled his airways. He was stabbed in the heart, the lungs and between the ribs and back of the chest.

At one point, Bobby tried to flee but he was immediately stopped by his attackers. To end it all, Derek Kaufman took the baseball bat that he had brought with him and swung it at Bobby’s head as he lie on the ground. Then, Marty and Derek picked Bobby’s nearly lifeless body up, and threw it in the canal, hoping that the alligators would take care of the rest. They didn’t, but Bobby would die alone in that canal. They tossed all of their weapons — the two knives, the bibe and the baseball bat, into the canal and then headed to Hollywood Beach, where they would all agree to say they had been hanging around all night.

Of course, that evening Bobby would never return home and his parents would worry about his whereabouts. The first person they would ask was his best friend Marty — who claimed he had no idea where Bobby was. According to Marty, Bobby had gone on a date with a girl he didn’t know, and that was the last he knew of his whereabouts. Of course, this was far from the truth and Bobby was right where the group had left him — to die in that canal.

And it wasn’t long before the teens began to talk. A secret like murder is difficult to keep with more than one killer — but impossible to keep when we’re talking about seven people involved. Bobby’s parents had reported him missing when he didn’t come home that night — and now the police were asking questions. The pressure was really heating up.

Marty’s girlfriend, who was quite pregnant, was the first to talk. She confided in her mother about the murder, and it’s alleged at that time she claimed Bobby had raped her — she likely did this so that her mother would have sympathy for her and not just believe she was a complete psychopath. Her mother called her sister, who was Derek Dzvirko’s mother — remember Lisa convinced her cousin Derek to participate, and he also confessed to what they had done together. They went to the police department and told them just about everything.

Derek claimed that he had no part in the actual murder of Bobby, but he admitted to helping Marty carry Bobby’s body to the canal and throw him in. Lisa told the police about the plan but still didn’t show remorse. She claimed that she was being terrorized by Bobby and it was the only way to get him to stop. Derek would go as far as to show the police exactly where they had left the body.

As I mentioned, because of the brutality of the murder, when police went to recover the body they commented about how it looked like he had been ripped apart by animals — though nothing was eaten. Bobby was found in a white t-shirt and jeans and it was clear he had suffered a massive loss of blood. The crime scene was an area of around 30 feet, with blood spread throughout.

Bobby had been left there for four days decomposing, so his body was in terrible shape. They were able to use his wallet which was found in his pants pocket, to confirm his identity as Bobby Kent. This once strong and healthy man was now reduced to nothing, just discarded in the canal.

His cause of death was a stab wound to the heart, neck and abdomen and he also had a head injury from blunt force trauma. Police confirmed that at least two murder weapons were used — so police noted it was likely there was more than one attacker. Still — Bobby was a huge guy, so to think that Lisa and Derek could have done this alone, wasn’t likely. Investigators pushed for the names of other people they believed to be involved, and Lisa and Derek spilled the beans on Bobby’s best friend Marty Puccio, his ex-girlfriend “Ali” Willis, Ali’s boyfriend Donald Semenec, Derek Kaufman and Heather Swallers — who had never even met Bobby before. Even his closest friend, Marty — showed no remorse over what they had done.

The seven young killers would all be tried separately for their role in Bobby Kent’s killing as they had all participated in varying degrees.

Bobby’s childhood best friend Marty, the person he is alleged to have seriously bullied and attacked throughout the many years they knew each other, was charged with first-degree murder. In some states, first-degree murder comes with an automatic death sentence — initially, Marty was sentenced to death by electrocution. However, this ruling was overturned and commuted to life in prison with parole eligibility in 25 years. This means that Marty could one day get out of jail, but for now, he is serving his sentence at the Desoto Annex in Arcadia.

Marty’s girlfriend, Lisa Connelly was initially sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her sentence was overturned on appeal and to 22 years. She would go on to have her baby in prison — Marty’s baby — and she was released in 2004 after serving only nine years. Yes, nine years in prison for being the ring leader in this plot to kill. She currently lives in Pennsylvania with two children.

Bobby’s ex-girlfriend, Ali Willis was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years behind bars, however, her sentence was reduced on appeal to 17 years. She was released from prison after serving only six years and since that time has been charged with several other petty crimes including theft and a parole violation. Ali is now married with children in Florida and several years ago she appeared on the Dr. Oz show. It was a wild segment where she confessed to her best friend that she had participated in a murder and spent time in jail for it.

Ali’s boyfriend at the time of the killing, Donald Semenec, was sentenced to life in prison, plus a concurrent 15-year sentence for conspiracy. He is still behind bars as we speak. Lisa’s cousin Derek Dzvirko pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He testified in exchange for a plea deal, so he only served 6 years and is now out, and is a single father living in Missouri.

Alleged hitman, Derek Kaufman, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years, plus a concurrent 30-year sentence for conspiracy. He still sits behind bars and allegedly he is not serving his time quietly. He’s a shit disturber who has committed 18 infractions in jail, including drug use and disobeying orders.

And our final perpetrator was Heather Swallers, who got away with a very minor sentence, but she apparently also played a very small role — or really no role at all, other than being there. She pled guilty to second-degree murder and was released after five years. She now lives in Georgia with her children.

So three are behind bars — the three that stabbed and hit Bobby in the head with the baseball bat. The rest are now out of prison and seem to be moving forward with their lives — getting married, having children and generally keeping a low profile — with the exception of Ali going on the Dr. Oz Show, which is incredibly strange to me, but whatever.

Bobby’s parents weren’t happy with the sentencing at all — they really wanted to see Marty pay with his life. Bobby’s sister Laila wasn’t happy either, and she would say,

“It disgusts me that they have freedom after killing someone. They’re horrible people and they should be ashamed of what they did. They don’t even deserve to be alive.” | Source

There seem to be mixed feelings about how people perceive this case. There are some who feel horrible for Marty and everything that he had to endure for all of those years. All of the bullying that he had to deal with at the hands of Bobby — beyond bullying really. He manipulated him, he blackmailed him, he physically assaulted him. But, is that a reason for murder? At the time of the killing, Marty was an adult. If he wanted to get away from Bobby, he could have had any point.

There’s also been some speculation as to the validity of Marty’s claims. Some people who knew both Bobby and Marty save said that Marty was just as much of a bully as Bobby ever was — only Bobby was stronger and bigger. But again — those are just rumours — only Marty knows the truth at this point.

And again — half of the people involved didn’t even know Bobby — they had no affiliation with him, they had only heard those same rumours about how terrible he was, how violent he was, how much of a bully he was. And they were more than happy to jump on board — although Lisa’s cousin Derek would later say that he didn’t think they were really going to go through with it. When they were talking, he believed they were just talking shit. They had never discussed what would happen if they would get caught or if they would go to jail or about any of the consequences. To him — it just seemed like they were venting and it wasn’t really going to happen.

But — he didn’t exactly try to stop anything once it was in motion. Bobby begged for his life — he begged his best friend Marty for his life. He tried at one point to crawl away. But he was killed in a very violent way that lasted about an hour — so it was a slow and painful death. And then, Derek threw him into the canal, hoping the alligators would eat the body.

So — I pass this question over to you. Do you think there is any justification for killing a bully? Or do you think it’s something that should be handled by the laws we have in place, only? In this case, do you think there was validity to the bullying claim or do you think it was an excuse to kill Bobby?

