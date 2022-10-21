The Girl in the Box: Colleen Stan

Nikki Young/Canva

Have you ever hitchhiked? I think it’s a lot less common nowadays now that stranger danger is a more well-known concept. Still — if it’s something you like to do to move around, you may re-think that after hearing Colleen’s story. Her traumatic abduction, which happened in the 70s, is one of the most well-known missing person cases.

On May 19, 1977, 20-year-old Colleen Stan decided to hitchhike from her home in Eugene, OR to get to her friend’s birthday party located in California. Hitchhiking was nothing new for Colleen — she had done it many times before and even considered herself to be kind of an excerpt. She trusted her gut and only got into the vehicles of people she felt comfortable with. Her journey to California was going quite smoothly most of the day as she accepted rides from several different drivers and inched closer and closer to her destination.

She was about two hours from arriving at her friend’s party, in Red Bluff, California, and just needed to get one more drive or two to make it. There were several different cars that stopped and offered the pretty redhead a ride, however, she declined as none of them had felt safe. Then, a young couple pulled up along the road beside her in a blue van and asked her where she was headed. It was 23-year-old Cameron Hooker and his wife, 19-year-old Janice. They felt like a safe bet — they looked friendly and approachable and they were her age. The fact that Cameron’s wife was with him also really helped. In the back seat, all bundled up was their 8-month-old daughter. From outward appearances, they looked like a happy little family.

There’s something within us women that feel safer if we know there will be another woman there. It’s kind of interesting — because that is the exact tactic Willy Pickton, AKA the serial killer pig farmer — would use. He would bring other female sex workers in his truck to pick up other female sex workers to use as victims. The idea that an individual would play upon this safety net is truly disturbing. But it works.

So of course — Colleen accepted. She had already spent so much time, travelling so far — that the Hooker’s vehicle looked like a good option to make it the rest of the way. Unfortunately, this would be a huge mistake. 30 minutes into their drive — Colleen would realize just how big of a mistake it was — but it was too late. She had this nagging feeling in the pit of her stomach that something was off. She couldn’t shake it and she couldn’t figure out why the hell she felt that way, but when the van stopped at a gas station and she went to use the washroom, she almost bolted. But she didn’t. She got back into the van, reassuring herself that whatever she was feeling, was all just in her head.

Colleen Stan Les Faits Karl Zéro / via dailymotion

Half an hour into the drive, the blue van pulled into a remote area, clearly not Colleen’s destination. Cameron pulled Colleen out of the van at knifepoint and forced her into this large heavy box that weighed around 20 pounds. This is the type of contraption you’d find in the movie Saw and it’s so scary to imagine having to put this on your head. The box was stale, it didn’t allow for fresh air to flow inside and it blocked out all light and sound. It was lined with soundproofing material, basically isolating her from the world around her so that she would have no idea where they were or what was happening outside of the box.

What Colleen didn’t know was that Cameron and his wife had spent the better part of their day driving up and down the highway looking for a young, female hitchhiker to pick up. Colleen was their ideal target. Cameron had these uncontrollable fantasies about rough sex and bondage. He had been dreaming of kidnapping a young woman to make into his sex slave for quite some time now. Up until that point, Cameron had forced his young wife Janice to fulfill these fantasies, but now he wanted to take it a step further. The idea of locking a woman away and using her as he pleased, excited him.

Once Colleen had the head box on, she was put back into the blue van and they drove a little further until they arrived at a house. This was very much planned out and everything had been set up to keep Colleen hostage in the home. Cameron led Colleen down the stairs to the basement, where she was tied to the ceiling by her wrists so that she could not escape. Then, he blindfolded her, beat her and left her hanging by her wrists while the couple had sex below her.

Prior to kidnapping Colleen, Cameron and his wife Janice had made a deal. Janice was getting tired of having to submit to whatever violent sexual fantasies Cameron had, so she said she would allow him to bring in someone else — on one condition. Janice did not want her husband to engage in penetrative sex with anyone other than her.

There are a lot of different opinions and feelings about Janice and the role that she played in all of this. Janice would later say that her husband physically and sexually abused her throughout their marriage. She was afraid he would kill her if she didn’t comply, but she was also getting tired of being subjected to his violent fantasies — which is why she agreed to help capture Colleen. Some believe that Janice is a victim herself — while others think that she could have prevented the entire thing. She could have said no. She could have let Colleen go. But she participated.

When the couple was finished having sex, Cameron forced her to climb into a small wooden box where she would basically live when she wasn’t allowed out. It was about the size of a crate, large enough for her to sit up inside, but not big enough for her to lie down. She would have to sleep sitting up while bound by chains. He had built this wooden box specifically to keep his victim in to prevent them from escaping. They were going to live their life normally while keeping her down there. Cameron would go to work every day as a lumber mill worker and Janice would be upstairs caring for their baby as if nothing was going on.

Colleen would be kept in the box for up to 23 hours every single day. She would only be taken out to eat whatever little food scraps they would give her, to use the bathroom and then to be abused. She would be beaten, whipped, burned and electrocuted — and then forced to watch Cameron and Janice have sex. This would happen basically on repeat every single day.

A few months into being held as a hostage, Cameron came up with this genius idea. Honestly, I don’t have a clue what the point of this was because it wouldn’t have any legal standing, but he made Colleen sign a document that he had created as a “slave contract”. Meaning, if Colleen were to sign it, she would contractually be obligated to become his life and do whatever he asked her to do. At least, that’s what he believed, because obviously, such a contract is not legal.

Colleen would also be forced to change her name to “Kay” upon the couple’s request and ordered to call them “Master” and “Ma’am”, which is extremely nauseating. This was just another tactic they used to separate themselves from what they were doing to her — and to completely dehumanize her. Taking away a person’s name and giving them this new identity as a slave is mental warfare. It’s a way to make her forget who she was and lose hope that people would miss her.

While Cameron had initially agreed with his wife Janice that he wouldn’t have sex with Colleen, as the months passed— that agreement changed. Cameron convinced Janice to allow him to rape Colleen. And again, this would happen on a daily basis in between the beatings and the torture.

The months would turn into years — though Colleen found it difficult to keep track of how much time she had spent locked up in that basement. And over the years, Cameron and Janice would have another daughter. Their children would grow older, with more risk of them venturing down into the basement and finding out their secret.

At one point, they decided to move out of their house and into a mobile home — which obviously doesn’t have a basement for them to keep Colleen in. Instead, Cameron decides to build another box — similar to the first box he built to keep Colleen in, but with a few minor adjustments. This box was around the same size as a coffin, which meant that Colleen could now lie down in the box instead of being forced into an upright sitting position. It would have been a bit more space for Colleen, but really not much. Imagine being locked away inside a coffin for up to 23 hours a day. It triggers my claustrophobia.

It definitely didn’t help that the couple kept this new box underneath their waterbed in their master bedroom. It would have been stifling hot, with no airflow underneath the bed. Even though Cameron was kind enough to put air holes in the top of the box to let Colleen breathe, sometimes the temperature in the box would reach up to 100 degrees F or 37 degrees C. This in itself would have been an extremely cruel form of torture.

Because they were now in a mobile home and didn’t have a basement to allow Colleen out in, they had to let her out into the mobile home with their daughters. Just an hour or two at a time so that she coil clean their house or take care of their kids. Then she would go back into the box under their bed. The kids had no idea that their parents were keeping her there. They knew her as “Kay”, they believed that she was just a friend or helper of their parents and they were told that she went to her own home at night. This way nothing would seem out of the ordinary.

And again this really shows the level of mental manipulation and control that Cameron and Janice used — because Colleen could have attempted to escape when out of the box, or try to get help from their daughters. Now she could hardly remember the days when she was “Colleen” and not “Kay”, and she felt defeated. To further ensure Colleen wouldn’t try to get away from them, Cameron made up this elaborate story about a secret group known as “The Company, who worked together as an international human trafficking network”. According to Cameron, members of this group were watching her at all times — and he told her if she ever even attempted to escape, they would find her and they would kill her, as well as her entire family. This was all a made-up bullshit story, but Colleen believed every word — and she was more terrified of what the Company might do than any sort of violence inflicted on her by Cameron.

Janice and Cameron Hooker YouTube

Mentally — she was exhausted. Physically, she was in pain. Not only from the daily beatings and torture but also the severe back pain and damage to her body from being in that box the majority of the time each day. Still — she did not try to run and she did not attempt to get help. She stayed in that mobile home, under that waterbed, living in that box for years. She was so fearful of “The Company” and what might happen if she tried to get help, that what she did next might shock you. Approximately three years into being held hostage, Cameron allowed Colleen to visit with her family. It was only once he knew that she was completely under his control.

He would drive Colleen back to Oregon to visit her mother and father. Cameron and Colleen lied and said that he was her fiance — which was a huge relief to her parents because over the years they thought she had run away and joined a cult. She would not utter a single word about the fact that she had been kidnapped, raped and tortured by these monsters over the year. Her parents believed the engagement to be real. They were so convinced that they even took a picture of Cameron and Colleen together, thinking it was a lovely picture of their daughter and her new fiancee.

Colleen Stan would be held captive for seven years, between 1977 and 1984. Seven years is a long time to be around someone 24/7 and so Colleen developed Stockholm syndrome. She had this connection now to Cameron and so she basically accepted whatever he did to her. She didn’t complain, she didn’t try to escape, and she didn’t retaliate or really fight back for those seven years. She was even allowed to have a part-time job outside of the home working as a maid, which she did dutifully while never uttering a word about being abducted. She took walks around the neighbourhood, went jogging, and kept her mouth shut.

Now that Cameron really felt like he could trust Colleen, he began to talk about making her his second wife — a decision that his wife Janice did not agree with, even if it meant she would have to go back to being his punching bag and sex slave. What Janice was really worried about happening was Cameron deciding that he didn’t need her anymore now that he had Colleen — and possibly getting rid of her by leaving her or even killing her.

So — Janice decided to help Colleen escape. First, she had to break those imaginary chains by telling Colleen that “the Company” was not real. No one was watching her. It was completely made up as a way to control her — no one would come after her or her family. This was all that Colleen needed to know to sum up the courage to try to finally escape after 7 years. Janice promised to help her get away, as long as she didn’t go to the police. She told Colleen that her husband was just sick, and she was going to get him help to become a better person. Colleen agreed not to speak out.

One day in 1984, while Cameron was at work, Janice dropped Colleen off at the bus station. Colleen called her father and asked that he buy her a bus ticket. She didn’t mention anything about the abduction, the rape or the abuse — she just told him she needed money to get back home to Oregon and her father agreed. Then — Colleen called Cameron to say to him that she had escaped. Again, this is due to her Stockholm syndrome. She almost felt bad that she was leaving him. And reportedly, Cameron cried when he found out that she was gone.

The mental control that Cameron still had over Colleen was extreme. She returned home safely to her family in Oregon, but she decided not to speak a word about what had happened to her. Not to the police — not even to her parents. I can’t imagine returning home after being held as a slave for seven years, and not telling anyone what I had been through. Time passed and Colleen tried to move on with her life — though she would still frequently call Cameron to see how she was doing. Again, she had suffered a great deal of mental anguish and she believed that at the heart of it all, Cameron could change.

And so — It wouldn’t be Colleen who would finally blow the whistle on Cameron. It would be Janice, who was once again Cameron’s target and forced to play out his horrific fantasies. She told her pastor about what had happened; she was hoping that the pastor might be able to help Cameron to heal and become a better man through prayer.

No such luck. Her pastor immediately went to the police armed with the information Janice had shared with him about Colleen’s abduction and torture. Cameron Hooker was arrested on November 18, 1984, a few months after Colleen had escaped and returned to Oregon.

The trial would bring out some wild information — including testimony from Janice, who said that Colleen was not even the first young lady they abducted. Janice would say that a year before they took Colleen, Cameron abducted 19-year-old Marie Elizabeth Spannhake in the very same way, as she was hitchhiking. She was held captive in their home, where she was subjected to the same treatment of being physically abused, tortured and sexually assaulted. However, Janice claimed that Cameron eventually killed Marie. Unfortunately, Janice’s story could not be confirmed as they had no idea where her body was — and still to this day Marie’s body has not been found — so Cameron was never charged in the matter.

Janice would also retell how she was an abused wife who was regularly subjected to horrific treatment by her husband. She said she was fearful for her life and thought it was a matter of time until he murdered her, which is the only reason she ever agreed to abduct Colleen. In exchange for her testimony against her husband, Janice was granted full immunity for her role in the abduction.

Cameron would argue that while yes — he did kidnap Colleen — she was the one who signed the contract and decided to stay even when she had every opportunity to leave. He made it sound like it was her decision to stay, and that he never forced her to do anything.

The courts did not agree with this bullshit idea, as if he ever had a chance with that pathetic contract he had her sign. Cameron Hooker would be found guilty of multiple counts of kidnapping and assault — and he was sentenced to serve 104 years behind bars. In 2015, he was given a parole hearing due to his age. California has a parole program for elderly prisoners who are allowed a hearing after they serve 25 years of their sentence. Apparently, Cameron had not changed all that much, because his parole request was denied and he was told he would not be eligible for another hearing for another 15 years when he’s at the ripe age of 76 years old.

As for Colleen, she is an amazing badass survivor who would do her best to move forward and turn her trauma into something good. She changed her name and has undergone very intensive therapy to try to heal. She got married, had children and went back to school to earn an accounting degree. Now she helps other women who have suffered from abuse to heal through her own experience and stories.

She wrote a book called, “The Simple Gifts of Life,”, and it’s available on Scribe’d if you’d like to learn about Colleen’s experience through her own lens. There’s also an Oxygen special called “Snapped Notorious: Girl In The Box” where you can listen to Colleen relay her story of survival. It’s really inspiring that she was able to survive for so long. She did whatever she needed to do to stay alive — and that’s what matters. Though it’s never been proven, it is likely that Cameron killed his first victim, Marie Elizabeth Spannhake — and that could have very well happened to Colleen if she didn’t do what she was told to do.

