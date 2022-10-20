Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?

Nikki Young/Canva

12-year-old Sean Daugherty was discovered hanging from a swing set in his backyard earlier this year. He was dressed in his stepfather’s clothing, shoeless and with his glasses missing. His death has been ruled a suicide by the local police force, but once you hear all of the suspicious circumstances and details, you might wonder if this was really the right call. Did Sean take his own life or did someone take it? We don’t know — but I believe with all of the information we have, it is certainly worth taking a close look.

I’m going to start this story with a quote by Sean’s stepfather, Jared Rivas, who said,

“We’re not investigators; we’re just parents that lost an amazing kid. No matter what, no one can argue that he doesn’t deserve a second shot.” | Source

The majority of the information I found on this case was pulled directly from the Facebook page, called “ What Happened to Sean? ”, which is run by his family. I highly encourage you to check out their Facebook page and read their words directly. It’s their story to tell of their experience, I’m just sharing some of the details here.

Sean Daugherty was born on Nov. 8, 2009, to his mother Ramona Rivas and father Timothy Daugherty. Though his parents were no longer together, he had a really good relationship and a close-knit connection with his family.

Friends and family describe Sean as a sweet, smart loving boy who was very empathetic and he shared his love of life with everybody around him. He was a straight-A student and things came naturally to him. But he was also just your regular 12-year-old boy who loved Star Wars, video games and Disney. Oh, and he wanted to grow up to be president one day, no big deal.

At the time of his death, he was living with his mother and stepfather, Jared, in Yorktown Virginia, which has a population of around 70,000 people. Also living in the home was his big sister Maria and two younger half-brothers, Ethan and Hunter.

Both Sean’s mother and stepfather were high-ranking officers in the air force, so the family had moved around a bit. They had settled into a beautiful home on Sandalwood Lane in the community of Wythe Creek Farms just a few years ago and but now it was April of 2022 and they were getting ready to move again — this time to the Pentagon. In fact, they had just recently sold the home and were renting it from the new owners until they made the big move in the next few weeks.

The family was excited about the upcoming changes. While they loved the community they lived in and felt really safe in the immaculately kept neighbourhood, they were ready for a new adventure. They didn’t have any friends in the area who they would consider forever friends, so it wasn’t going to be all that difficult to transition to a new home and new schools. And I totally get that, being a military wife myself, sometimes the moves can be really sad and difficult — and other times, you’re just excited for the opportunity to start over again.

An undated photo of Sean What Happened to Sean/Facebook

When Sean found out, he jumped up and down with excitement — he was stoked to be able to tell his friends his mother worked for the Pentagon. He wanted to know if he could go into the Pentagon and get some of the milk chocolate candies with the iconic building stamped on top.

In addition to the excitement over the upcoming move, the family had just recently returned home from the vacation of a lifetime. Just the week prior, the family had spent their spring break enjoying a Disney Cruise. They had so much that they were already preparing for their next Disney Trip to Alaska, and had just renewed their passports. It’s said that Sean in particular was super excited about this trip, which would be happening in August. Everything appeared to be looking up for Sean and his family.

But it would all come crashing down in an instant on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

That day started out as any other did. There was no indication that anything might go off the rails. Sean’s mother Ramona was out most of the day taking her mother, and Sean’s grandmother, to a doctor’s appointment. Sean’s stepfather Jared was out with the second-youngest son at an appointment, and the eldest daughter Maria was away at a tennis match. This meant that Sean was going to stay home and babysit his 2-year-old baby brother. Ramona would say that Sean was excited to babysit his little brother and took the role very seriously. The appointment was only going to take around 25 minutes and they lived in what is considered to be a very safe neighbourhood.

He was a responsible young man, who in addition to watching his brother, completed his homework, began to take the trash out and had a quick chat on the phone with his mom before the family came home. I might sound like a broken record — but again — there was no indication of anything being out of the ordinary.

Just after 4:30 pm, Sean’s sister Maria returned from her tennis match in a huge hurry because her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s mother were going to be picking her up shortly to go to a lacrosse game. She tried running into the house but the door was locked, she knocked and rang the doorbell. No answer. She called and texted Sean, who was supposed to be inside babysitting, but no response. She called her mother to ask where Sean was and her mom told her he was likely just playing video games and couldn’t hear her at the door.

Maria decided she’d try the backdoor to see if it was unlocked, but as soon she entered the backyard she froze in her tracks.

Sean and Maria on the Disney cruise What Happened to Sean/Facebook

In the backyard, was her 12-year-old brother Sean hanging from the swing set. He had his arms and hands bound down by his side with a belt. He was barefoot and hanging so low that his feet dragged on the ground. He had a motorcycle helmet bag over his head, which was tied around his head with a string. His glasses were on the ground nearby, shattered.

Maria ran to her brother and tried to lift him up to relieve the pressure on his head. While she held him, she used her other hand to call 911 at around 4:54 pm. Now, this is the account given by Maria, this is exactly how she described the situation, and while of course, people do make mistakes, these images are forever burned inside her mind because it was such a shocking and traumatic discovery.

While Maria waited for the paramedics to arrive, she attempted to take Sean down, by using three fingers to slip under the string and remove it over his head. Then she attempted to perform CPR until the medics arrived and took over the scene. Sean still had a belt wrapped tightly around his waist that held his arms down by his side. The paramedics had to remove it in order to administer shocks with the AED.

And in my opinion, this one single piece of information — that belt tightly binding his arms — is enough to take a closer look at this case. One has to wonder how the heck a 12-year-old hangs themselves with a bag over their head and their arms tied down. He was also missing his glasses, which his brother said he needed to wear in order to see. They were discovered broken on the ground near him. Sean was also found wearing men’s clothing — clothing that would be identified as belonging to his stepfather.

Ramona was arriving back from her appointment with her mother, only to find a large police presence, ambulance and fire truck parked in front of her home. She saw her daughter Maria completely distraught and the medics working on Sean, but they would not let her go near him. She ran to Maria to get the story of what had happened and then they both ran into the house to look for the 2-year-old.

Inside, Ramona found the toddler hiding beneath a pile of laundry on a chair. She would say he appeared to be limp, out of it and not really himself. While she tried to gather her thoughts, she also called her husband Jared to let him know he needed to get back quickly because something had happened. Jared will still be 40ish minutes away at an appointment with their son, so she also called her boss to come over because she needed help now. They were taking Sean to the hospital by ambulance and Ramona had to follow in the first responder’s fire pickup truck.

At the hospital, she received the tragic news that her 12-year-old son Sean had passed away. They were never able to revive him. The family was asked to stay at a hotel for the evening while they processed the scene at the home and waited for answers as to what the hell happened to their son. The fear was that something horrible, something criminal had happened in the home, and any evidence had to be collected, photos had to be taken, and witnesses had to be interviewed.

Unfortunately, none of the neighbours had any helpful information to offer. None of them had seen or heard anything coming from Sean’s home. One neighbour had several security cameras that pointed near or towards the backyard, but unfortunately, none of them worked and they hadn’t in years.

The investigators went through the family home and took pictures of the house as well as the backyard. They took pictures of the backswing set and began to look around and document their surroundings. The family has reported that none of these photos or findings have been shared with them.

As of midnight that same evening, the home was cleared and the family was able to return. Right away, the family noticed some strange things — things that seemed out of the ordinary and like they would be important to investigators. On the kitchen counter was a bowl with a peach in it. It looked like Sean was making a snack but then just stopped. There were also two trash bags tied up on the floor with Sean’s crocs sitting upside down beside the bags, as if Sean had begun to take the trash out, but left them there on the floor instead.

Ramona also noted two additional empty garbage bags lying on the floor all ripped up — and she said they appeared to be different than the ones she kept in the home. These garbage bags had blue handles while the bags they owned had red handles. The heat in the home was set to 85 degrees Fahrenheit/or 29 degrees celsius, which in my opinion, is hot — and it’s definitely higher than what the family usually kept the heat at.

Upstairs, Ramona discovered Sean’s underwear lying on the floor in the master bedroom — Jared’s dresser drawers were also opened. This is when it became clear that Sean had been wearing Jared’s clothing — and had left his underwear on the floor. Ramona didn’t know what any of this meant, but she bagged the underwear so that she could give it to the police for testing. Sean’s jacket and flannel he was wearing earlier that day were found hanging in the closet, but the T-shirt and shorts he had been wearing were never found. So where the hell did his clothing go?

Sean’s little brother, the one that he had been babysitting who was discovered hiding in the pile of clothes — was now telling a strange story. He said that Sean’s friend had been at the house that day and was punching him. It’s never been confirmed if anyone was at the house that day — or who might have been — but this is what the 2-year-old was saying, so from that what you will. We don’t know if he saw anything and we may never know. Two years old is way too young to really process anything.

But there was more. They discovered what looked like blood drops, and a large handprint on the window of the backdoor…it looked as if the handprint had some sort of film or residue on it which really made it stand out. The family says that all of this information was shared with the police the following day, and they even came back to try to lift the fingerprints off the handprint to send them out for testing.

A few weeks later the lead investigator would tell them they got a good print from the lift of the hand, but that there weren’t any matches in the system. A month later, when they came back for more prints, he said there weren’t any good prints lifted, and therefore nothing to test. The family does not know if the initial handprint was ever sent out for testing.

Sean and Ramona What Happened to Sean/Facebook

Sean’s family and the neighbourhood were terrified that something so horrific could happen and the fear was that there was a murderer lurking about — they locked all of the doors and even propped chairs up against them for further reinforcement. Their initial fear of someone lurking in the shadows made the autopsy results even more shocking to Sean’s family. The medical examiner’s office ruled Sean’s death a suicide by hanging — which immediately did not sit right with his family. In their opinion, there were too many things that pointed to another person doing this to Sean.

First of all, they say that Sean had no history of depression or suicide and he was a very happy child — and I have seen some conflicting information regarding this. The ER doctor who first worked on Sean noted that he had a history of suicidal ideations — however, the medical examiner’s office wrote in his report that Sean had no history of depression or suicide.

Police talked to Sean’s family, friends and classmates to see if maybe he was being bullied at school — and while he did have an issue months ago with a couple of kids at school, that all had seemed to be resolved. Investigators did take Sean’s phone, iPad and computer to examine, but there was never anything found on any of them related to suicide. No messages, nothing searched about the topic.

According to Ramona, Sean had an amazing time at Disney and was very much looking forward to their next trip. On the day of his death, he was particularly in a good mood and had just spoken to his mother on the phone about an hour prior to his body being found. And I fully understand that no parent ever wants to think that their child is so unhappy that they would take their own life, so I always take that with a grain of salt. There is a lot of misconception out there that people who are suicidal won’t make plans for the future — or there will be a lot of planning involved and warning signs. But this isn’t always true — we never really know what’s going on inside of a person’s head and impulsive suicide is a very real thing.

However — there are many other factors in Sean’s death that give me pause.

Firstly, his hands are bound to his side by the belt. Maria would describe the belt as being so tight that the paramedics struggled to remove it from his body when they were working on him. She also noted that he was barefoot, however, the bottoms of his feet were perfectly clean. This happened in April when the ground was still thawing out, so it’s a bit strange if he walked out there himself — that he didn’t have any dirt on his feet. Still not impossible of course.

There were also his broken glasses, which his mother said he absolutely needed to be able to see. Without his glasses, it would have been even more difficult for him to tie the bag around his head and the belt around his arms. The bag that was on his head would turn out t be a motorcycle helmet bag that was taken out of their garage. The string that he used has been described by the family as a shoelace and by investigators as a rope, but it would turn out to be the string from another motorcycle helmet bag also taken out of the garage.

And what of the clothing that Sean was wearing? Men’s clothing — which was also said to be his stepfather’s clothing taken from his closet. He would wear a dress shirt, denim pants and even his step-father’s underwear, dressed completely head to toe in men’s wear. What does this mean, if anything?

I’ve got to say — if this was my child, I would do exactly as Sean’s family has done and push back against this labelling of a suicide. Which is exactly what they have done. They have been very vocal and very public about their feelings regarding the investigation, and they believe that Sean’s death was too quickly ruled a suicide and that a lot of things were botched. Which is absolutely fair of them to do. Their child is dead, under very suspicious circumstances. They have been critical of their local police, and in turn — the police have pushed back, releasing a video on Facebook that I can only describe as cold-hearted.

Of course, the police also have the right to clear their name and integrity of the investigation, but the tone of the video is very unsympathetic towards a grieving family, in my opinion.

In the video, they state that the family has not taken the opportunity to meet with them and the medical examiner’s office to go through their findings. I’m not sure exactly why this hasn’t happened, but I really do hope in the future there is an opportunity for this to take place. Although, I think it will be difficult because there is a level of trust that has been lost.

They clarify a few things — like that the yard was not muddy that day, which would explain Sean’s clean feet. That they tested the rope for DNA and only found Sean’s DNA on the part of the knot. They talk about a blood mark found in the house and say that it was found in the home later, but was not present on the day of the investigation. They say they placed bags over Sean’s hands to preserve evidence. They also say there was no evidence of an intruder or any sign that Sean was sexually assaulted.

There were also conflicting statements made by Sean’s sister Maria, and the police — she said his feet were touching the ground when she found him, while the police say there was a chair that had been moved from the deck to be under sean when he hung himself. They say they moved it out of the way to perform life-saving measures.

The swing set in the backyard What Happened to Sean/Facebook

They had a lot to say — but what they did not touch upon were the things that I really wanted to hear about. Like the belt that held down Sean’s arms — I want them to explain that. How do investigators believe he pulled all of this off on his own?

There are a lot of questions here that don’t seem to have answers — and that’s the biggest problem here. The police have ruled this a suicide — and that might be true. But I really do believe there is enough reasonable doubt here to take a closer look. That’s why the family has launched their social media campaign and has hired a private investigator. They just want to know what happened to their son — because no matter how you look at it, it is normal or typical for a seemingly happy 12-year-old little boy to get dressed up in his stepfather’s clothing and hang himself from the backyard with his hands bound to his waist with a belt and a bag over his head.

There are some other theories that they have put forward. The first one being — perhaps Sean was targeted due to their high-ranking military affiliation. Some people might roll their eyes at that one, but it’s most definitely not out of question. Another theory is that there is a killer close by in their neighbourhood — which is why they’ve set up a surveillance camera outside of their home. There has been an individual spotted visiting a makeshift memorial that is under some trees near their driveway — they believe this person may know something or may have some unresolved guilt, thus being the reason they keep returning to the memorial.

We just don’t know — and really, that’s my point. In my opinion, this is not an open-and-shut case. There is more to investigate here. And a lot of what has been collected and documented has not been shown to or given to the family. At this point, the police are pretty much calling this a closed case of suicide, but they have not officially closed the case — which would allow Sean’s family to have another agency review the case.

In my opinion, justice means finding the truth — and I’m not sure we have it.