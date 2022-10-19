Ethics in True Crime Entertainment: Confessions of a True Crime Podcast Host

Nikki Young/Canva

I’m a true crime podcast host and sometimes it makes me feel icky. There. I said it. When people ask me what I do for a living, I usually say I’m a writer — even though my main source of income is as a true crime podcaster. Sure — I write my scripts myself. But something inside my soul makes me feel a little embarrassed and ashamed at the fact that I know I make money retelling stories of other people’s death and trauma.

But — then I work with a victim’s family to talk about a case that has flown under the radar. At times, I am able to give a voice to the victim of an unsolved crime that no one seems to think about anymore. And then I have to look at myself in the mirror, and ask — is having a true crime podcast ethical? I am doing good or am I causing more harm?

Let’s explore that together.

I don’t think anyone can deny that true crime content is more popular than ever. And I truly believe that crime podcasts alone have completely changed the landscape and the way that victims’ families are able to navigate the law/deal with the police. Think about it: before there was all of this media attention on specific cases, the police could quietly get away with anything that they wanted to. To be clear: I am pro-police. My husband is a police officer. But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — police officers are humans. Police agencies are made up of humans. Humans make mistakes — and red tape makes the situation even more complicated. But that doesn’t mean that families don’t deserve proper justice for their loved ones. Pan back to today and when mistakes are pointed out, media outlets like podcasts can sound the alarm. There is nothing quite like public outcry to get people to take action — including law enforcement.

I read a study the other day that said that 50 per cent of murders in the U.S. go unsolved . That is a seriously scary statistic — but it also means that law enforcement is stretched beyond its means. The funding and the manpower to solve all of the murder cases are simply not there. I think true crime podcasts (and YouTube channels) have been helpful in getting the word out there — getting the information, the evidence, and the photos out to the public, which can assist the police in their investigation. The more people who are away — the more people who will hopefully be able to provide helpful information.

John Walsh, who is the father is a murdered child, was doing this exact thing before podcasts became mainstream with his television show, America’s Most Wanted. From the age of 10, I used to stay up late every Friday night with my mother and watch the latest episode — and I really think this is what started my interest in true crime. I believe the public can work together to put more bad guys away — and I think true crime podcasts can help in this area.

I have had families reach out to me to cover the unsolved murder of their loved one — and it’s honestly what is kept me going for the last few years. Podcasting isn’t a luxurious gig. It takes a lot of time, money, and mental gymnastics — but it makes me feel good that I can help in my own small little way. I don’t have the biggest audience out there — but I have an engaged audience who share stories that resonate with them. Every bit helps.

And yet… I feel icky.

Not everyone wants to talk about their trauma — there have been shows filmed, movies created, and podcast episodes recorded about cases where the family has asked for privacy instead. This is way out of line and detracts from any value the content might bring.

I try to reach out to the victim’s family before I cover a case (if possible, I cover a lot of older cases too). Sometimes the family will completely ignore me, sometimes they say yes, and sometimes they say no. In which case, I always respect their wishes. Some families prefer to stay quiet, and keep their story out of the spotlight — while others want as many eyes as possible on the case. Money should never be the motivating factor — it should always be about the victims.

This brings me to my next issue: the idolization of serial killers. Ted Bundy isn’t hot. Jeffrey Dahmer isn’t a victim. The glorification of murderers is disgusting. Sensationalism sells — but with it, you sell a bit of your soul.

I’m not innocent here and it’s something I’ve had to learn through time and experience. I used to use the sign-off “don’t be a Dahmer” on my podcast. My husband came up with it because I felt like I needed something quirky to say to end the show. I am embarrassed I ever did it and have changed my sign-off for this specific reason. There is a fine line between having an interest in true crime and advocating for victims versus idolizing/glamorizing murderers. They are not celebrities — they have caused irreversible damage to people. Grow up, it isn’t cute.

Finally — we have a responsibility to do the legwork, read the research and get it right. I’m opinionated as hell — most of us are. But more often than not, when reporting on open cases we need to check our opinions at the door. People are presumed innocent until they are convicted of a crime — it’s the way our legal system works in North America. Yet, there are several mainstream true crime podcasts out there that attempt to try cases in the court of public opinion. We must be fair and accurate in reporting. We must be respectful to the victim — while also fair to any suspects who have not been charged. If you start pointing fingers, it’s a great way to get sued. Everything we say has consequences.

I guess this is a call to my fellow true crime hosts to do better. This a reminder to myself to not let my ego control the way I do my show — or the way I interact with listeners. An ask for those who consume true crime content to support ethical creators because the best way you can change the industry is with your download.