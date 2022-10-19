Ethics in True Crime Entertainment: Confessions of a True Crime Podcast Host

Nik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASnpc_0if8Rhnl00
Nikki Young/Canva

I’m a true crime podcast host and sometimes it makes me feel icky. There. I said it. When people ask me what I do for a living, I usually say I’m a writer — even though my main source of income is as a true crime podcaster. Sure — I write my scripts myself. But something inside my soul makes me feel a little embarrassed and ashamed at the fact that I know I make money retelling stories of other people’s death and trauma.

But — then I work with a victim’s family to talk about a case that has flown under the radar. At times, I am able to give a voice to the victim of an unsolved crime that no one seems to think about anymore. And then I have to look at myself in the mirror, and ask — is having a true crime podcast ethical? I am doing good or am I causing more harm?

Let’s explore that together.

I don’t think anyone can deny that true crime content is more popular than ever. And I truly believe that crime podcasts alone have completely changed the landscape and the way that victims’ families are able to navigate the law/deal with the police. Think about it: before there was all of this media attention on specific cases, the police could quietly get away with anything that they wanted to. To be clear: I am pro-police. My husband is a police officer. But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — police officers are humans. Police agencies are made up of humans. Humans make mistakes — and red tape makes the situation even more complicated. But that doesn’t mean that families don’t deserve proper justice for their loved ones. Pan back to today and when mistakes are pointed out, media outlets like podcasts can sound the alarm. There is nothing quite like public outcry to get people to take action — including law enforcement.

I read a study the other day that said that 50 per cent of murders in the U.S. go unsolved. That is a seriously scary statistic — but it also means that law enforcement is stretched beyond its means. The funding and the manpower to solve all of the murder cases are simply not there. I think true crime podcasts (and YouTube channels) have been helpful in getting the word out there — getting the information, the evidence, and the photos out to the public, which can assist the police in their investigation. The more people who are away — the more people who will hopefully be able to provide helpful information.

John Walsh, who is the father is a murdered child, was doing this exact thing before podcasts became mainstream with his television show, America’s Most Wanted. From the age of 10, I used to stay up late every Friday night with my mother and watch the latest episode — and I really think this is what started my interest in true crime. I believe the public can work together to put more bad guys away — and I think true crime podcasts can help in this area.

I have had families reach out to me to cover the unsolved murder of their loved one — and it’s honestly what is kept me going for the last few years. Podcasting isn’t a luxurious gig. It takes a lot of time, money, and mental gymnastics — but it makes me feel good that I can help in my own small little way. I don’t have the biggest audience out there — but I have an engaged audience who share stories that resonate with them. Every bit helps.

And yet… I feel icky.

Not everyone wants to talk about their trauma — there have been shows filmed, movies created, and podcast episodes recorded about cases where the family has asked for privacy instead. This is way out of line and detracts from any value the content might bring.

I try to reach out to the victim’s family before I cover a case (if possible, I cover a lot of older cases too). Sometimes the family will completely ignore me, sometimes they say yes, and sometimes they say no. In which case, I always respect their wishes. Some families prefer to stay quiet, and keep their story out of the spotlight — while others want as many eyes as possible on the case. Money should never be the motivating factor — it should always be about the victims.

This brings me to my next issue: the idolization of serial killers. Ted Bundy isn’t hot. Jeffrey Dahmer isn’t a victim. The glorification of murderers is disgusting. Sensationalism sells — but with it, you sell a bit of your soul.

I’m not innocent here and it’s something I’ve had to learn through time and experience. I used to use the sign-off “don’t be a Dahmer” on my podcast. My husband came up with it because I felt like I needed something quirky to say to end the show. I am embarrassed I ever did it and have changed my sign-off for this specific reason. There is a fine line between having an interest in true crime and advocating for victims versus idolizing/glamorizing murderers. They are not celebrities — they have caused irreversible damage to people. Grow up, it isn’t cute.

Finally — we have a responsibility to do the legwork, read the research and get it right. I’m opinionated as hell — most of us are. But more often than not, when reporting on open cases we need to check our opinions at the door. People are presumed innocent until they are convicted of a crime — it’s the way our legal system works in North America. Yet, there are several mainstream true crime podcasts out there that attempt to try cases in the court of public opinion. We must be fair and accurate in reporting. We must be respectful to the victim — while also fair to any suspects who have not been charged. If you start pointing fingers, it’s a great way to get sued. Everything we say has consequences.

I guess this is a call to my fellow true crime hosts to do better. This a reminder to myself to not let my ego control the way I do my show — or the way I interact with listeners. An ask for those who consume true crime content to support ethical creators because the best way you can change the industry is with your download.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# podcast# entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

485 followers

More from Nik

Princeton, NJ

The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Read full story
2 comments

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.

Read full story
15 comments

They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby Kent

Most of us have been bullied at one point or another in our life — whether it be during childhood, high school or even as an adult. But what happens when the person being bullied finally snaps and retaliates? Is it justified? What if they go so far in their retaliation, that they come up with a plan to violently murder their bully? Tonight we’re talking about the murder of Bobby Kent, a 20-year alleged bully.

Read full story

The Tragic Story of Joe Pichler: The Beethoven Child Actor Who Vanished

For those of you who are around the same age as I am, you likely remember the Beethoven movies growing up. They were super popular in the 90s and featured the very giant, slobbery and loveable Saint Bernard, who was adopted into the Newton family. The series went on to include Beethoven’s 2nd, Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th, Beethoven’s 5th and a few more spin-offs. One of the characters from Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th was a little boy named Brennan Newton, who was a member of the extended Newton family and played by child actor Joe Pichler.

Read full story
21 comments
Red Bluff, CA

The Girl in the Box: Colleen Stan

Have you ever hitchhiked? I think it’s a lot less common nowadays now that stranger danger is a more well-known concept. Still — if it’s something you like to do to move around, you may re-think that after hearing Colleen’s story. Her traumatic abduction, which happened in the 70s, is one of the most well-known missing person cases.

Read full story

A Killer’s Name Written in Blood by the Victim…But Not Everything is What it Seems

This is the story of what is quite possibly France’s most notorious true crime case. Wealthy socialite Ghislaine Marchal was discovered murdered in the cellar of her beautiful mansion. In what was a very violent attack, she had been stabbed 20 times. Yet somehow, she apparently managed to write the name of her killer on the cellar wall in her own blood. Amazing. Police had their perpetrator. Case closed, right? Wrong. There would be several inconsistencies with this theory, including a grammatical error in her bloody message that many thought the victim would never make, as she was an avid writer and reader.

Read full story
3 comments

He Shot a Woman and Her Boyfriend Over Their Dog Peeing on The Lawn

I recently moved back to Canada to a small town of under 7,000 people and it’s been an interesting experience. I live in a neighbourhood with beautifully manicured lawns that retirees spend most of their days ensuring are absolutely meticulously groomed. On just about every corner, you’ll find a “no dog pooping on the lawn” sign. I get it — when you spend that much time ensuring your lawn is the greenest most attractive lawn as far as the eye can see, you don’t want a dog ruining it. But it still rubs me the wrong way.

Read full story
Yorktown, VA

Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?

12-year-old Sean Daugherty was discovered hanging from a swing set in his backyard earlier this year. He was dressed in his stepfather’s clothing, shoeless and with his glasses missing. His death has been ruled a suicide by the local police force, but once you hear all of the suspicious circumstances and details, you might wonder if this was really the right call. Did Sean take his own life or did someone take it? We don’t know — but I believe with all of the information we have, it is certainly worth taking a close look.

Read full story
3 comments

Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.

Read full story
47 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy