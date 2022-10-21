Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him

Nik

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.

That’s why I stopped in my tracks yesterday while reading an article about missing person Brandon Cairney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpP8A_0idVwYlJ00
Brandon Cairney in an undated photoCourtesy: Laura Palmer

Brandon was just 31 years old when he vanished from Port Alberni, B.C., Canada in October 2017. At that point in his life, he had been struggling to recover from an accident that had happened 10 years prior and almost killed him. He was in a very serious car accident that left him with a major brain injury. Even 10 years later, he had to live with the consequences of that accident. While he used to be a very physically fit athlete who enjoyed playing basketball, soccer and running track and field — now he suffered from terrible headaches and short-term memory loss. Things were so physically and mentally challenging for him that he couldn’t hold down a steady job.

Brandon’s mother would also comment about how different he acted. The old Brandom seemed to be dead and gone — and this new Brandon was highly emotional and easily frustrated, which can be quite common with people who suffer from head trauma.

Because of his state of mind, Brandon found it difficult to be around other people. The way he understood the world around him and his relationship with others had completely changed. He became overwhelmed when in large groups. He didn’t like the way certain behaviours of people he believed were acting immoral. He spent a lot of time alone — often taking long walks by himself to sort through his thoughts.

In October of 2017, he did not return from one of these walks. Then — he missed an important appointment that he had in town. While it was common for Brandon to sneak away without telling anyone, it was not typical for him to miss important events — and to be gone for so long.

When his family couldn’t get a hold of him — they filed a missing person report. They didn’t believe that he would typically run off alone and not come back. Really, they were worried about his mental state and if he was in danger of harming himself. This new version of Brandon didn’t really have the ability to take care of himself. Physically — he was a grown man. But mentally, in many ways, he was childlike now.

There were many theories as to what may have happened to him — but five years would pass before his family would have answers. And now that they have some of the answers — there are even more questions.

Just this week, Laura Palmer, the host of a true crime podcast called Island Crime, received a tip from one of her listeners who said that they believed a missing person had been found in Burnaby, B.C. Laura had covered Brandon’s missing person story on the podcast previously — and after doing some digging, she discovered that it was Brandon Cairney. He was discovered sleeping on a park bench in the city.

But here’s the twist.

This man completely denies being Bradon Cairney. Fair enough…maybe a case of mistaken identity, right?

Wrong.

He was questioned and fingerprinted by the police to confirm his identity — and the fingerprints came back as a match to Brandon Cairney. But it doesn’t end there. This individual has continued to deny that he is Brandon. He says that he is an American citizen and has a completely different name. While it does appear that he had spent the last five years in and out of the U.S., fingerprints do not lie. Still, he appears to have given up his identity and life as he knew it as Brandon Cairney

What’s really sad is that his family has not been able to get a hold of him or speak to him themselves, so they are left questioning what the heck has happened. They are relieved that he is alive and okay, but of course, they would like to see him with their own eyes. The police have stated that physically Brandon is fine — he has managed to take care of himself over the years. However, likely he is suffering from a mental break related to his head injury. For this reason, I’m a bit surprised they didn’t try to place him in a mental health institution until he could be evaluated.

This unusual story made me think.

As host of the true-crime podcast, Serial Napper, I read about many different missing person cases. I’ve covered a lot of stories involving adults who seem to have just vanished. I know the term “vanished into thin air” gets overused, but it’s the only accurate way to describe how truly bizarre some of these disappearances have been. One example is a case that I’ve poured over for hours — Brandon Swanson, who vanished one night after having a minor car accident where he went into the ditch — the crazy part of his story is that he was on the phone with his parents when he went missing. The phone went dead — and he was just gone within a matter of an hour, never to be found again.

Is it possible that there are more cases just like Brandon Cairney, where it is believed that a crime has occurred, but the individual has decided to go off on their own? The obvious answer is yes. It’s more than possible — it’s inevitable. This is why we can never give up. It took five years for Brandon’s family to finally get some answers. Out of all possibilities, I’m sure they thought this scenario was the least likely. But if we simply stopped looking — we’d never know the truth of it.

Sources:

https://www.cheknews.ca/port-alberni-man-missing-for-5-years-has-been-found-alive-but-he-says-its-not-him-1095805/

https://www.capitaldaily.ca/news/island-missing-person-brandon-cairney

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# crime# missing person

Comments / 47

Published by

I am a true crime addict, reporting on everything true crime related.

485 followers

More from Nik

Princeton, NJ

The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson

20 years ago I could have never imagined getting into a car with a complete stranger who just so happened to own a vehicle and wanted to make cash on the side but wasn’t regulated or licensed or anything. And yes — I’m talking about Uber. Because this is the story of the brutal murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, who made the mistake of getting into the wrong car after she had called an uber — and she paid dearly for this mistake with her life. The horrifying part of this story is that there doesn’t appear to be any motive behind her murder. Out of pure bad luck, Samantha, unfortunately, got in the vehicle of an absolute psychopath. You’ll never believe what he did to this young woman and what he says now about the killing.

Read full story
2 comments

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.

Read full story
15 comments

They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby Kent

Most of us have been bullied at one point or another in our life — whether it be during childhood, high school or even as an adult. But what happens when the person being bullied finally snaps and retaliates? Is it justified? What if they go so far in their retaliation, that they come up with a plan to violently murder their bully? Tonight we’re talking about the murder of Bobby Kent, a 20-year alleged bully.

Read full story

The Tragic Story of Joe Pichler: The Beethoven Child Actor Who Vanished

For those of you who are around the same age as I am, you likely remember the Beethoven movies growing up. They were super popular in the 90s and featured the very giant, slobbery and loveable Saint Bernard, who was adopted into the Newton family. The series went on to include Beethoven’s 2nd, Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th, Beethoven’s 5th and a few more spin-offs. One of the characters from Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th was a little boy named Brennan Newton, who was a member of the extended Newton family and played by child actor Joe Pichler.

Read full story
21 comments
Red Bluff, CA

The Girl in the Box: Colleen Stan

Have you ever hitchhiked? I think it’s a lot less common nowadays now that stranger danger is a more well-known concept. Still — if it’s something you like to do to move around, you may re-think that after hearing Colleen’s story. Her traumatic abduction, which happened in the 70s, is one of the most well-known missing person cases.

Read full story

A Killer’s Name Written in Blood by the Victim…But Not Everything is What it Seems

This is the story of what is quite possibly France’s most notorious true crime case. Wealthy socialite Ghislaine Marchal was discovered murdered in the cellar of her beautiful mansion. In what was a very violent attack, she had been stabbed 20 times. Yet somehow, she apparently managed to write the name of her killer on the cellar wall in her own blood. Amazing. Police had their perpetrator. Case closed, right? Wrong. There would be several inconsistencies with this theory, including a grammatical error in her bloody message that many thought the victim would never make, as she was an avid writer and reader.

Read full story
3 comments

He Shot a Woman and Her Boyfriend Over Their Dog Peeing on The Lawn

I recently moved back to Canada to a small town of under 7,000 people and it’s been an interesting experience. I live in a neighbourhood with beautifully manicured lawns that retirees spend most of their days ensuring are absolutely meticulously groomed. On just about every corner, you’ll find a “no dog pooping on the lawn” sign. I get it — when you spend that much time ensuring your lawn is the greenest most attractive lawn as far as the eye can see, you don’t want a dog ruining it. But it still rubs me the wrong way.

Read full story
Yorktown, VA

Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?

12-year-old Sean Daugherty was discovered hanging from a swing set in his backyard earlier this year. He was dressed in his stepfather’s clothing, shoeless and with his glasses missing. His death has been ruled a suicide by the local police force, but once you hear all of the suspicious circumstances and details, you might wonder if this was really the right call. Did Sean take his own life or did someone take it? We don’t know — but I believe with all of the information we have, it is certainly worth taking a close look.

Read full story
3 comments

Ethics in True Crime Entertainment: Confessions of a True Crime Podcast Host

I’m a true crime podcast host and sometimes it makes me feel icky. There. I said it. When people ask me what I do for a living, I usually say I’m a writer — even though my main source of income is as a true crime podcaster. Sure — I write my scripts myself. But something inside my soul makes me feel a little embarrassed and ashamed at the fact that I know I make money retelling stories of other people’s death and trauma.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy