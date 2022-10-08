How To Polish Sea Shells

Niina Pekantytär

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMQH0_0iRGNfIw00
Niina Pekantytär

Collecting Sea Shells

​Collecting seashells and identifying them is one of my favourite hobbies. In this tutorial, I shall share with you how I clean and polish the seashells that I collect.
After the day at the beach place your sandy seashells on a towel or a bowl (unless you want to sand all over).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXBZ5_0iRGNfIw00
Niina Pekantytär

Never pick up seashells that you think might be alive. If you find a living seashell on the beach just carefully place it back on the sand. 90% of the seashells that land onshore are just empty shells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSCe8_0iRGNfIw00
Niina Pekantytär

Removing the sand

​Pour some warm water into a large bowl and replace your shells there carefully. Let the seashells stay in the warm water for a while. Water gently removes the extra sand from the shells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mta38_0iRGNfIw00
Niina Pekantytär

Drying The Sea Shells

After the sand has been removed replace the seashells back into the tower and dry them.

If you travel abroad and see pretty seashells and you wish to take some home with you check the customs and wildlife protection regulations of that country to see if you can bring them home or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ls6cA_0iRGNfIw00
Niina Pekantytär

Polishing

​For polishing, it is recommended to use natural oils. You can use bamboo oil, coconut oil, or baby oil. I´ve even heard some people using olive oil but that can be quite sticky. Personally, I like to use coconut oil + it smells good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnFac_0iRGNfIw00
Niina Pekantytär

Gently start polishing your seashell with coconut oil. To do this you can use a toothbrush or cotton buds. This great scallop that I found on the beach last weekend is very smooth so I just spread the oil with my hands. If your seashell has a very rough surface I would recommend using a toothbrush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWfqQ_0iRGNfIw00
Niina Pekantytär

All pretty and shiny! I hope you enjoyed this tutorial.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crafting# tutorial# sea shells# collecting# beach

Comments / 0

Published by

Folklorist and historian. Alcott essayist. A host of the Little Women Podcast.

Finland, MN
936 followers

More from Niina Pekantytär

Fairytale History of Rapunzel

In the different versions of Rapunzel, we come across very different kinds of heroines. Some of them are very active and independent thinkers and others fit into the description of a damsel in distress.

Read full story

Cat Wearing Boots and History Of The Rogue Hero

The first literal version of Puss in boots comes from 1553 Italy and it was written by Francesco Strapalola. The story was called ”Constantino Fortunato” (strikes of luck). Strapalola´s stories were collected from folk tales and fables. Many of them were comical and erotic and they were not meant for children. In Strapalola´s story, three boys lose their parents and the only thing that is left for the youngest son is a female cat. Cat is enchanted and it possesses magical powers. Cat goes into the field to catch rabbits and she takes them to the king´s court telling him that the rabbits are gifts from her master Constantino.

Read full story

What makes Jo March Tick

Discussion between book blogger Emily Lau and little women podcaster Niina Niskanen. Emily: Hello my name is Emily and this is my channel Emiloid. I mostly talk about books on here and I do video essays and Niina why don´t you talk about yourself.

Read full story

Real life Amy March May Alcott Nieriker

I suppose you could argue that Laurie growing up wealthy is partly what contributed to him not valuing work. He never had to worry about not having things or not being able to afford what he wanted. In that regard, his exposure to the Marches, and the March sisters, in particular, was fortuitous because they helped to enlighten him.

Read full story
1 comments

Origins of Friedrich´s and Jo´s story in Little Women

Discussion between book bloggers Emily Lau and Niina Niskanen. Emily: Alright. Niina and I found each other when I actually found her blog post about professor Bhaer when I was preparing to make my long and very critical review of the new 2019 Little Women adaptation she reached out to me and I realized that I have read her work before and we decided to do this collaboration because we love talking about Little Women and having long discussions about the adaptations of the book and today we are talking about professor Bhaer and Jo.

Read full story

History of Valentine´s Day

Roots of Valentine´s Day lead all the way to the pagan festival of Lupercalia in ancient Rome. Lupercalia was a festival dedicated to wolves and there are lots of stories about wolves in Roman mythology. Many of them come from Pre-Roman times. In the Etruscan culture, the wolf was worshipped as one of the most important totem animals.

Read full story

Little Women Jo and Laurie growing apart

Niina: I get this a lot from Jo and Laurie fans "Friedrich hated Jo´s writing"it doesn´t happen in the book and then in the book it is actually Laurie when he proposes he expects that Jo is going to stop writing and be sort of this mother figure/wife for him. That´s not good and in the 1949 film... I think it´s very subtle. There is a scene where Laurie doesn´t understand why Jo wants to work. It is a nice comparison to that Jo and Friedrich scene. Not only does he give her feedback but also inspires her to become a better writer.

Read full story

Motherhood in Little Women

Discussion between Little Women bloggers Niina Niskanen and Christina Scott. Niina: The whole story about Laddie (Wisniewski) I think is one of the reasons why Louisa liked to hang out with him...it´s almost like she always wanted to have somebody there that she could take care of. Was it her sister or when she worked in the war as a nurse and then there was Laddie and she took care of him because he had tuberculosis? You can see that Louisa always had this very maternal side that she liked to take care of people like her parents, later on and Jo is very much the same and we just recently talked about this with some fans on discord that in the 1994 film you can see this maternal side of Jo and then in the 1949 film. I like that when people add that dimension of her to the films because it is a big part of her. That she is this maternal character. People always complain "Oh Friedrich is so paternal, the fatherly figure" ...well, Jo is very maternal in the book. Of course, she would like to be with somebody who is a fatherly character and loves children as much as Jo does.

Read full story

Northern Bear Folklore

The birth myth of the bear is similar in all Eurasian areas which suggest that the northern tribes were connected with one another. A bear birth myth from the Ob-tribe is a well-known myth among all Finno-Ugric tribes. Finnish myth is very similar. Ob´s were a Finno-Ugric tribe whose modern descendants are Hansi and Khanty tribes.

Read full story
1 comments
Finland, MN

Bear Clan and the Moose Clan

For a long time, there has been a theory going on that in Finland there was two big clans, the bear clan and the moose clan. According to folklorist Risto Pulkkinen, these two were the high-level clans and underneath them, there were smaller clans, that had different totem animals.

Read full story
5 comments

Bear of 1000 names

Finland is located near the arctic circle. The climate is also arctic. The Word arctic (arktinen - in Finnish) is derived from the Greek word arctos - meaning bear. In ancient Greece, arctos was a term that was used to refer to an unknown area in the north. People in this area were known as the people of the bear because they lived right underneath the bear constellation.

Read full story

Bear Gods and Goddesses around the world

Finnish and Hungarian are relative languages, therefore it is no surprise that there are similarities in early Finnish and Hungarian myths. Mielikki the goddess of the hunt and Ildiko the Hungarian goddess of the hunt are very much alike.

Read full story
10 comments

King Arthur and The Bear

King Arthur is most well-known by the knights of the round table. There has been controversy around his name over the centuries. The most common belief is that Arthur´s name is derived from the ancient Gallic word "art" which means a bear and that connects him to the goddess Artio.

Read full story
2 comments

Literal Origins of Friedrich and Jo and Laurie and Amy

When people study Louisa May Alcott´s life, were they then hobbyists or scholars people choose an area that they are interested and one of the areas that I study is the literature that Louisa May Alcott liked to read and how these certain storylines from these books can be found from Little Women and when I started that research, I quite soon came to the conclusion that Louisa May Alcott planned both Jo´s and Friedrich´s marriage and Amy´s and Laurie´s marriage years before she wrote Little Women. They can all be found in books that she read as a young person. Jo and Friedrich type of relationship can be found in Susan Warner´s Wide Wide World. This book appeared when Louisa was about 18 and if we believe her journals, around that time she fell in love with her friend Henry David Thoreau, and in Susan Warner's book, there is a spirited young woman who falls in love with her older male friend who also is a philosopher. When people complain that "Little Women is sentimental". I´d recommend reading Wide Wide World, it´s 100 times more sentimental than Little Women. Another Jo and Friedrich story would be the story of Eliza and Charles Follen and that was a book that Louisa read at the age of 12. The real-life story of an American female writer who falls in love with a German immigrant. The connection there is so obvious no one can argue with that.

Read full story

Little Women and Brown Laurie

Theodore Laurie Lawrence is one of the most complicated characters in Little Women and his cultural and cinematic history is also complicated. More than often the Hollywood adaptations of the book changes our perspective of the characters. In the original book that was published in 1868, Laurie is both foreign and androgynous.

Read full story
1 comments

Love and hope in Little Women

Discussion between Little Women researchers Christina Scott and Niina Niskanen. Christina: Hi. I finally get to talk to you, not person to person, but still back and forth. Niina: Great to talk to you too! Would you like to start by introducing yourself and what is your relationship with Little Women?

Read full story
1 comments

Marriages in Little Women

Discussion between Little Women researchers Christina Scott and Niina Niskanen. Christina: I remember you said...I´m pretty sure it was you when you said that Meg and John were more grounded type, Laurie and Amy are the romantic types and then Jo and Friedrich are a mix of the two. They are grounded in the sense of what is realistic but they are deeply romantic with each other and that it carries on through the years.

Read full story

Mermen in Myths and Folklore

Stories of the sea folk have been told around the world since the beginning of time. Mysterious waters have always captivated people´s imagination. Seas and oceans are still in many ways unknown and we don´t know what all lies beneath the surface. Water being the element of feelings and emotions is often connected to the mysteries of the feminine. This is one of the reasons why mermaids are some of the most fascinating creatures there are in art, literature and in pop culture. But where there are mermaids there are also mermen. Let´s dive into deep waters to search for them.

Read full story
2 comments

Jo March and Adaptive Attractiveness

Discussion between Little Women researchers Niina Niskanen and Christina Scott. Christina: If we truly 100% believe that Jo is the author´s avatar they are supposed to be the same. It´s funny that back then people said that Alcott is not attractive and I would look at her picture and I´m like "Oh what? she was very attractive and I think people don´t understand that when they think of things. It´s like in the earlier podcast when you said that the actress who plays Jo in the modern-day version in 2018 one they are like "she is not enough pretty to be with Friedrich" and I´m like for one I think that actress is attractive but also like you are missing the point.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy