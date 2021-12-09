Little Women and Germans In The Media

Niina Pekantytär

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2CC4_0dIn0bNl00
public domain

Discussion between Little Women researchers Niina Niskanen and Christina Scott.

Niina: One of the things I wanted to ask from you, we have this shared goal that we want a German actor to play professor Bhaer at some point. I have read quite a few stories from German readers and people who are German descendants who love Friedrich´s character because he represents such a wonderful German character and I am not German. I did study German in school and I have been doing this research about Louisa May Alcott´s obsession with Germany and it's on every single page in Little Women. How do you feel about that? why Hollywood doesn´t hire great German actors? 

Christina: I don´t know if it was at first because of accessibility. It sort of started in its making in the late 1910s early 1920s. Talkies were very new in the 30s. I don´t know if this is very true but this is what I can imagine is that maybe at first when they were doing them, they didn´t have lots of German actors.  They could barely get regular actors. They were pulling them from the stage and tried to show them how to perform in front of the camera. I almost want to say that they probably didn´t get German actors because during that time there was the rise of  Nazism and I feel like that stereotype has gone forward. For anyone who does not know I am of German descent. My grandmother on my dad´s side came over from Germany and she was in her early 20s or so when she came over, the story was that she, and this just I think proves that not every German was horrible, like every-time someone associates Germany they go "Nazis" and it´s like "No". They lived in East Berlin and comparatively, East Berlin was worse than West Berlin. People were trying to get into West Berlin and she and her family had to be smuggled into West Berlin because her father who would be my great-grandfather was the postmaster general and he was smuggling information between the Nazis and the Russians to the alleys and they´re like "okay we got to get you to the west to protect you".
It´s very difficult because I am German from my dad´s side, I´m few other things and on my mom´s side, it´s Italian-Armenian. I feel like whenever someone asks you and if you say like "Oh I´m Italian" they´ll go "pasta, mafia!" or do funny stereotyping with an Italian accent but as soon as you say "I´m part German" they go like "were your family like Nazis?" It does immediately go to Nazis or someone bad and I feel that most of the time when you see Germans portrayed in the media it´s Nazis or the villain/ cold unapproachable person or I try to say it the nicest way possible, like weird fetish person that maybe borderline illegal, like that kind of a weirdo and it´s like why? why all the time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225xDX_0dIn0bNl00
Roman Kraft/ Unsplash

So I really was robbed to find characters that felt were very pro-German that just were nice or normal and gave a positive image to Germany and I was like "really the only person that I could think of is Friedrich". He is really a genuinely good person and he is smart. He is respectful and it is such a shame because the things that I have read about Germany are like "wow you guys are great". There is a movie that Germans did that is from... I want to say the 1910s it´s called "Different from the others", that is way before anyone´s time being pro-gay, pro LGBT. That´s incredible. He also did another movie which was pro-abortion, where it is a woman´s choice if she wants to have a kid or not and there is nothing psychologically wrong with that like that is incredibly progressive. Unfortunately, the country has been so-overshadowed by what the Nazis have done and it´s like not every German person was a Nazi. Not everyone agreed with it. So over the years, I felt a little bit more over-protective of my German side because I feel like I lean to be more German. Friedrich for me, first of all, is like my dream man. I want to be with someone like him and the fact that he is German, why not? and it just bothers me that now, now that we have a lot more accessibility to actors from all around the world why there aren´t more German actors playing the part and I am allowed to forgive William Shatner and oh I´m forgetting his name?

Niina: Gabriel Byrne?

Christina: No, the BBC version one

Niina: Mark Stanley?

Christina: Yes. I can forgive those because even though they are American/British they are still putting on a German accent and totally not forgetting that the character is meant to be German. Whereas in the Gerwig version, you have a French man playing a German character with a very German name. It´s not even like you are trying to change it sort of to be "alright let´s try to include his nationality a bit more" but I am hearing a French accent saying that he is Friedrich Bhaer! Very German name! it´s so confusing and it just boggles my mind. On one hand, her statement, and this can go into a whole can of worms, when she was like "well, you know, why not give Jo a handsome man to fall for because I am tired of seeing these attractive girls fall for these unattractive guys" and it´s like, on one hand, you are right in some cases, but that is not the point here, because one, again you didn´t read the book, Jo is not supposed to be conventionally attractive and then neither is Friedrich. 

Niina: She is not giving me a good enough reason, for not hiring a German actor. 

Christina: Right!

Christina: How in the hell do you sit there and go I need to find an attractive German actor...hmm...they don´t exist but Daniel Brühl is right there! He has been right there for so many years. How do you not see him? I just, I can´t believe it and there are other great German actors. He is the first one that comes to mind. How? Why? that is the thing that boggles me the most. As someone pointed out, they were like "well, as much as I do want them to be Friedrich, the way the Gerwig story comes out I would not have wanted them into that one".

Niina: Yes

Christina: And I think that´s fair because that would have been a total disservice to him and the character. 

Niina: We need a long series, with Daniel Brühl as professor Bhaer or a movie with sequels. 

Christina: I´ll take it whether it is time period canon or modern-day because I am just one of those people, that I like to daydream and think what would I do if I was ever given the chance to make my own version. I have it all planned out and he would definitely be one of the actors and in my version, it would be like a miniseries and set into the modern-day but pretty much the section with him would be all just German Friedrich. It would be practically nothing else. I think it is a shame, that you know in general Hollywood doesn´t do much with foreign actors because there are so many wonderful foreign actors and so underutilized I feel. I get it when some people are asking "what would a German be doing in America at this time? or "how could you make me believe this?" and I´m like well, that is the magic of movies. You can stretch your belief for a little bit or writes can be a little bit smarter and make it work but yeah it´s such a shame. In some movies, I am like "Oh this actor is going to be in it. I remember them from this movie" and it´s like "Oh they are only in it for like 5 minutes, that´s hmm..that´s a shame". They sit there and stay and America is supposed to be the land of everybody where immigrants can come over and it´s like, it seems just ..unamerican. Why there can´t be a German living in New York City? what´s wrong with that?  I know quite a few British actors who are living in LA like Ben Barnes and Dan Stevens. They've made a home in America and few other actors in other places. It would work! it would make sense. It is not totally crazy. I had gotten into the "Alienist" with Daniel Brühl obviously, and it makes sense, you know if someone was like "how could they be born in America but still have an accent?" well his character is raised in a home, where his parents are German-Hungarian and he was raised with being taught German and if that was pretty much what you spoke for most of the time, you would grow to have that accent. I think there are ways to utilize foreign actors in American media. I just don´t think that they are smart enough how to use it outside of German = Nazi. Italian = Mafia. Let´s be a little bit smarter and better about that.

Niina: There are so many stereotypes about different European nationalities that are so outdated and old fashioned. It´s really a shame. If I think about a Finnish character in a Hollywood film, they just hire us to be Vikings. When I lived in Germany many years ago, I do remember thinking that Germans are very family-oriented and very welcoming and I always connected that to Friedrich´s character. Louisa May Alcott travelled in Germany and she was a full-hearten germanophile. This would really horrify her because she loved Germany and then we get stuff like "Emily in Paris" where you are not honouring the French culture, you are making fun of it. It is so disrespectful. I hope that somebody out there is going to listen to our rants and that we will get more sophisticated versions of Little Women, hopefully with Daniel Brühl or other great German actors.  

Christina: I think between him and Amy they are the most poorly interpreted characters in media because I feel like they are the most hated. All the time I hear "how could Amy do that? that was so awful?" like thinking of the burning of the manuscript and it´s like, for one thing, again I blame this on most of the media. You have like the 21-year-old actress playing the part that should be a 12-year-old, so it comes across as more mean-spirited. Especially with Gerwig´s version, when she very calmly says "what was I supposed to do" "I didn´t have anything else that would make you upset?" I´m sorry but that is too sophisticated of an answer for a 12-year-old to say and again coming from a mouth of a 20-something-year-old. I can´t believe it. It is poorly interpretive, again when you have versions that try to be more Jo and Laurie oriented and yet, add Friedrich in. It almost feels like they are trying to make it "he is stealing Jo away" or "Amy stole Laurie away". I don´t think most people know that the book when it was first published it came out in two separate parts. There wasn´t going to be a second part but it was supposed to end when Meg gets married but people always seem like "but they made her have Jo being married, like the publisher made her do it".

Niina: Which is actually not true. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m816p_0dIn0bNl00
public domain

Christina: Right. Some fans may have written to Alcott saying like "Can´t Jo marry Laurie" but there was no pressure to get Jo in general, married and I love that Alcott was like "I will not marry Jo to Laurie to please anybody" and it´s like, yes, you go girl! and they act as if Friedrich was a last-minute addition. Again I think that because people don´t know its publishing history, that they think "Oh it was just one book" and then the publisher was like "well you need to have Jo marrying off someone" and then "alright this guy". No! and again I feel like it is a disservice to Alcott to say that she just threw Jo with this guy and it´s like "No!" she just didn´t throw Jo to this guy. It is not like he appeared in the last 10 pages and is like "Oh yeah then love and marriage" No! she develops a good and a full-long relationship between these two characters and it rose to become love in which is how the novel ends but it is amazing how people just tear that and I think it´s because they see something on the internet that someone writes an article that says "oh what a shame that Jo couldn´t be the independent writer like Alcott originally wanted". That is not the full picture and people just kind of ledge on onto that. You got to dig a little deeper or at least have someone that is willing to go a little bit deeper such as you and me that will put it out there for everyone to be like "Oh I didn´t know that. Now all that makes sense". When people say stuff like that, you really don´t seem to have respect for the characters but not for its author either.

Niina: I think it has a lot to do with what you said earlier about Jo´s loneliness or that she feels that she is going to be weaker when she wants romance or love or family for herself. She is afraid that it is going to make her look weaker in the eyes of others. This is actually mentioned in Little Women in the "Under the umbrella" chapter. The narrator says that Jo was afraid that she is going to lose her reputation if she reveals to the world that she is like the other girls. That she wants to have family and marriage and she wants to fall in love. What I have studied Louisa´s life, she was incredibly lonely, especially after Henry died and then she had this fling with Laddie Wisniewski, he was one of the real-life Laurie´s. That didn´t turn out very well but then she could not tell that to the public, because she was afraid that people were going to see her weaker. She was always really annoyed when people pitied her because she was a spinster. That has a lot to do with the way the story in Little Women goes because she wrote Jo´s and Friedrich´s relationship to be wish fulfilment when you read her diaries and she writes how lonely she is and how she envies her sisters marriages and I think it was actually quite nasty for Louisa to say that her publisher forced her to marry Jo because Louisa and her publisher Thomas Niles were very good friends and he never asked her to marry her characters and he didn´t give her instructions about the characters. So it was actually Louisa trying to protect her own reputation. 

Christina: I do definitely agree with you on that idea of wish fulfilment. You know they always say it´s better to be alone than to be with someone and feel lonely. So I can see why she would be like "don´t pity me because I am a spinster. I´d rather be alone than be with someone who would make me feel lonely", but yeah like you said, it is a wish-fulfilment and I think it takes a whole other level of understanding of Jo´s and Friedrich´s relationship when you know that. Not until hearing and seeing your work that I realized "Oh there was a real-life Friedrich and Oh my goodness, there is an age gap that is the same as Alcott and Thoreau and Jo and Friedrich and so much of the description of Friedrich is based on Thoreau". I never knew those things but now that I know I´m like oh it really is, like you said, it was her way of being with someone she wants to be with and I think for most writers, I personally feel this way, some of the things that I write it´s like, I wish I could do those things. I wish I could meet someone like that or be that type of person. So it is really not surprising when I hear that for someone like Alcott who has been told by people that she is not conventionally attractive. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
germanyliteraturelittle womenimmigrationhistory

Comments / 3

Published by

Folklorist and historian. Alcott essayist. A host of the Little Women Podcast.

Finland, MN
729 followers

More from Niina Pekantytär

Love and hope in Little Women

Discussion between Little Women researchers Christina Scott and Niina Niskanen. Christina: Hi. I finally get to talk to you, not person to person, but still back and forth. Niina: Great to talk to you too! Would you like to start by introducing yourself and what is your relationship with Little Women?

Read full story

Marriages in Little Women

Discussion between Little Women researchers Christina Scott and Niina Niskanen. Christina: I remember you said...I´m pretty sure it was you when you said that Meg and John were more grounded type, Laurie and Amy are the romantic types and then Jo and Friedrich are a mix of the two. They are grounded in the sense of what is realistic but they are deeply romantic with each other and that it carries on through the years.

Read full story

Mermen in Myths and Folklore

Stories of the sea folk have been told around the world since the beginning of time. Mysterious waters have always captivated people´s imagination. Seas and oceans are still in many ways unknown and we don´t know what all lies beneath the surface. Water being the element of feelings and emotions is often connected to the mysteries of the feminine. This is one of the reasons why mermaids are some of the most fascinating creatures there are in art, literature and in pop culture. But where there are mermaids there are also mermen. Let´s dive into deep waters to search for them.

Read full story
2 comments

Jo March and Adaptive Attractiveness

Discussion between Little Women researchers Niina Niskanen and Christina Scott. Christina: If we truly 100% believe that Jo is the author´s avatar they are supposed to be the same. It´s funny that back then people said that Alcott is not attractive and I would look at her picture and I´m like "Oh what? she was very attractive and I think people don´t understand that when they think of things. It´s like in the earlier podcast when you said that the actress who plays Jo in the modern-day version in 2018 one they are like "she is not enough pretty to be with Friedrich" and I´m like for one I think that actress is attractive but also like you are missing the point.

Read full story

Simple Taste

I often find it very difficult to talk about my artworks, which itself is quite an oxymoron, but I suppose it is based on the long-rooted belief I have that art is always a personal experience, and I don´t want to change the way the viewer sees it.

Read full story

About being in Hungary and hungry for life

One of the most rewarding things about being an illustrator and trying to paint and draw every day (I don´t always manage to do it but I try) is that you see yourself becoming better at it.

Read full story

Saami Folklore: Gods of Wind and Thunder

​Saami people are the indigenous people of northern Europe. Saami mythology is very rich and layered. They believed that everything in nature had life and spirit inside them. Many of the Saami deities were not personified as humans but were seen as invisible forces of nature. There is a great amount of Saami languages so there are several name variations for different deities. Most common name for the thunder god was Horagállis but he was also known as Hovregállis, Äijjh, Dearpmes, Tiermes, Bájan and Áddjá. The symbol of Horagállis was the hammer which is a common symbol for a thunder god across Europe. In the northern hemisphere, other well-known thunder gods are Thor from Scandinavian mythology and Ukko/Ilmarinen from Finland and Uku from Estonia. In Saami culture, the god of thunder was respected as the bringer of the rain. He was seen as the protector of humans and reindeer. It was believed that Horagállis cleaned the air and washed diseases away.

Read full story

Saami Folklore: Reindeer

Saami´s are the native inhabitants of Lapland in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Kuola Peninsula in Russia. Saami land is a wide area that covers several Saami tribes and languages such as; Northern Saami, Koltta Saami, Inari Saami etc. The majority of the Saami's were fishermen, hunters and above all reindeer herders. Therefore reindeer is one of the most sacred animals in the Saami culture.

Read full story
1 comments

Saami Folklore: Gnomes

Gnomes and different kinds of earth spirits are very common characters in Saami mythology. The spiritual world view of the saami´s was foremost shamanistic and pantheistic. People had strong beliefs in invisible powers in nature and magical creatures who ruled the elements. One always needed to have respect for these creatures for they were the protector spirits of the land and the northern nature of Lapland.

Read full story
1 comments

Saami Folklore: Deities and Descriptions

Saami´s are the native people of Scandinavia. The region of the Saami´s reaches from the northern coast of Norway to the Kuola Peninsula of Russia. Here are some enchanting mythical creatures from the Saami folklore.

Read full story
Finland, MN

Finnish Folklore: Gods and Goddesses

Throughout times there have been millions of gods and goddesses that people have worshipped around the world. In Finland, there were several pagan deities who were all manifestations of nature. Beliefs of the first inhabitants of what is now known as Finland were most likely shamanic- animistic beliefs for the totem animals and nature spirits. The pantheon of Finnish deities slowly evolved from these beliefs.

Read full story

Little Women: Laurie´s Story

Booktuber Emily and I got together to talk about Laurie´s character arc and how it is missing from every single-Little Women adaptation. Emily: Hello I am Emily. I am also known as Emiloid. I run a booktube channel by the same name and I am also a big fan of Little Women the novel and also a great fan of discussing the adaptations as well.

Read full story

Little Women: Mutual Recognition of one-another

In the "Under the umbrella" chapter in Little Women, when Jo and Friedrich go shopping Jo is very clumsy and Friedrich starts to see how Jo indeed goes by contradictions. In the store, she hides her cried face into a shawl. ”Does this suit you Mr Bhaer?” she asked. Turning her back to him, feeling deeply grateful, for the chance of hiding her face. I actually always thought that this scene was very intimate. It gives me some serious 1995 Sense and Sensibility vibes. The next moment she rummages the counters like a ”confirmed bargain hunter”. Jo´s pattern is to hide vulnerabilities into action, but Jo has got to a point where she is ready to let down all her walls. ”For now the sun seemed to have gone, in as suddenly as it came out, and the world grew muddy and miserable again and for the first time, she discovered that her feet were cold. Her head ached and that her heart was fuller of pain than the ladder. Mr Bhaer was going away. He only cared for her as a friend. It was all a mistake, and the sooner it was over the better. With this idea in her head, she hailed an approaching omnibus with such a haste gesture that the daisies flew out of the pot and were badly damaged”. This is where we get into the culmination. The mutual recognition of one another.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott´s Little Men and Tender Parenthood

I think I was about 17 when I read Little Men for the first time. It did not make that huge impression on me as Good Wives did but I still enjoyed it as I have enjoyed all of Alcott´s books. It was about 10 years ago since I had read the book last time I didn´t really remember all the things that had happened in it. This was the first time I read the book in English and either in the past, the Finnish version I read was shortened a lot or maybe I have simply grown up more as a person and more easily pick nuisances from the story since I discovered so many new things from this read.

Read full story

Finnish Folklore: Three Souls

The concept of three souls is something that can be found in the ancient belief system of all people who have spoken Uralic languages. The idea is that outside our physical body people had two other souls.

Read full story

Film Review: Pinocchio

Pinocchio is the second Disney classic movie and it premiered in February 1940. The film wasn’t financially successful. Part of the reason is believed to be in the Second World War and Americans not going to the movies that much at the time. However, what it comes to the development of western animation Pinocchio is a remarkable film.

Read full story

Tinker Bell and The Secret Of The Wings, Film Review

Tinker Bell and the secret of the wings appeared in 2012 and it was animated and produced by DisneyToons Studios. In order Tinker Bell and the secret of the wings in the fourth movie about Tinker Bell and Tinker Bell movie franchise.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott and transnational family

Louisa May Alcott was a transcendentalist. Transcendentalism was a philosophical and Christian movement. Transcendentalism was based on the ideas of German philosopher Immanuel Kant and his ideology about the universal family. The belief that all nations can learn from one another. Transcendentalists took this message to their hearts. If you know anything about 19th-century world events and conflicts the transcendentalist were seen as radical but they were also ahead of their time. Getting familiar with other cultures was encouraged. The German immigrants were widely discriminated against. Transcendentalists welcomed them.

Read full story
2 comments

Little Women Historical Tracks

This is what Little Women fan Melodie Ellison has to say about Friedrich´s looks ”I think part of why people act like Friedrich is not attractive is because of the well known Louisa May Alcott quote about intentionally making a funny match for Jo. ”I wouldn´t be at all surprised if she didn´t quite mean that. Laurie was conventionally attractive. There are men in our current times, that fall into the same category. Men like Zac Efron. For example, if you were to ask me what I think of Zac Efron I'll tell you that he is handsome but I am not personally attracted to him. Like Jo I prefer my men bearded and a little stout but most importantly intelligent, hardworking and kind. I think folks who can´t accept an older less hot version of the professor fail to understand his and Jo´s relationship. She respected him and he her and for her, that was the ultimate sexiness”.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy