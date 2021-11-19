Saami Folklore: Gods of Wind and Thunder

Niina Pekantytär

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQ2Hb_0d0zWgd200
Lightscape/Unsplash

Horagállis god of thunder

​Saami people are the indigenous people of northern Europe. Saami mythology is very rich and layered. They believed that everything in nature had life and spirit inside them. Many of the Saami deities were not personified as humans but were seen as invisible forces of nature. There is a great amount of Saami languages so there are several name variations for different deities. Most common name for the thunder god was Horagállis but he was also known as Hovregállis, Äijjh, Dearpmes, Tiermes, Bájan and Áddjá. The symbol of Horagállis was the hammer which is a common symbol for a thunder god across Europe. In the northern hemisphere, other well-known thunder gods are Thor from Scandinavian mythology and Ukko/Ilmarinen from Finland and Uku from Estonia. In Saami culture, the god of thunder was respected as the bringer of the rain. He was seen as the protector of humans and reindeer. It was believed that Horagállis cleaned the air and washed diseases away.

Saami culture was male dominant hunting culture. Men and women had strict behavioural roles which also included spirituality. The worship of Horagállis was taboo for women. Men only were allowed to worship him. In the shaman drum hammer of Horagállis looks a bit like a cross. His hammer was feared because it could cause lightning and horrible thunders. Lightning bolts could kill people and animals. Angry gods could split mountains and cause floods. Male reindeer were sacrificed for Horagállis and hammers were used as sacrificial gifts and often they were painted with blood to please the god. In northern Finland, the most famous worshipping place for Horagállis is the island in Lapland called Ukonsaari in the Inari Lake. Island is a remote place with rocky walls. Its caves were common sacrificial places still in the 19th century.

​Biegga-almmái the windman

​In the shaman drum, windman is a figure who is holding two shovels. Among eastern Saami tribes, Biegga-almmái is called Ilmaris. This name is similar to a god called Inmar that was worshipped by several Finno-Ugric tribes as the god of air. In Finnish mythology, a similar god was originally called Ilma and he, later on, became the heavenly blacksmith god Ilmarinen. It was believed that wind man was an invisible spirit who lived at the top of the mountains and rocky hills. Places where the wind was always wild and free. Wind man had a big impact on the life of the Saami´s who were foremost reindeer herders and the direction of the wind determinate the movements of the reindeer packs. Biegga-almmái was in charge of the weather and could create snowstorms, hurricanes and harsh winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ltv8Z_0d0zWgd200
Juan Encalada/Unsplash

Leaibealmmái god of the hunt

​God of hunt Leaibealmmái was believed to live inside alder trees. Alders were sacred trees for the saami´s because of their red sap which represented blood. It was believed that Leaibealmmái controlled all gain except reindeer. Saami hunters dipped their arrows into a red colour that was made by boiling bark from the alder. These red arrows created a magical connection between hunters and the gain. The same red colour was also used to paint patterns to Saami shaman drums.

Radien God of the Community

Radien was the sky god in the Saami mythology. He was also known as Veralden-Radien, Veralden Olmai, Tsorve-Radien (Radien with antlers), Mailmen Radien (Radien of the worlds), Kierfva-Radie, Ipmil, Jubmel and Ráddenáchhi. Radien was the god of the community and he was worshipped by all people. Name Radien literally translates as a ruler and refers to an abstract invisible spirit. He did not personify any natural phenomena. Radien represented human relationships. Radien also had a family of his own. His wife was called Ráddenáhkka. His daughter Rana Niejta was one of the spring goddesses and he had a son called Ráddenbárdni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNlNs_0d0zWgd200
Chewy/Unsplash


Radien was connected to fertility, reindeer´s, human relations, family and the world tree. There was a custom to plant trees to honour Radien. World tree was sometimes also seen as a symbol for the community (with humans, deities, animals and all spirits being connected together). Radien was connected to both life and death. According to some beliefs, Radien was the one who greeted the death and would guide them through the rebirth process. When Saami mythology got more influences from Christian stories Radien became equivalent to Christian god.


Radien was mainly worshipped by the Saami tribes in Sweden and Norway. In Finland, Radien was probably blended into the thunder god Horagállis/Ukko. In Finnish mythology, Ukko was the god of thunder, fertility and human relations.

Mánnu The Moon

Traditionally in Saami myths, the moon was seen as a masculine entity. Saami´s were talented astrologers and could tell from the position of the moon when was the best time to go hunting and fishing. One of the very common beliefs was that during an eclipse there was a troll in the skies who was eating the moon. There was also another explanation given for the eclipse that it was caused by a thief who painted the moon black so that he could do all evil deeds during the night without moonlight giving him away. There was a lot of suspicion towards the moon. Saamis worshipped the sun as the giver of life so the moon was connected to winter, darkness and death.

​Ruto god of diseases

​Ruto (also known as Rota) was described to be the demon of diseases. In the shaman drum, Ruto was a figure sitting on a horse. It was believed that Ruto was a sickness or an illness who arrived riding and when the person was healed Ruto would ride away. In the healing rituals, horses were sacrificed to Ruto and the sicknesses were conjured to leave the person and to go into the horse. For the Saami's Ruto was the personification of evil but he was not described as a god but more like a minor demon. Later on, with Christian influences, Ruto became the ruler of Rotaimo, the underworld where all the evil spirits lived. In Saami, the folklore underworld was located at the bottom of a bottomless lake.

Attributions: Niina Niskanen, Juha Pentikäinen (The Sami People)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
laplandmythologythunderwindhumanity

Comments / 0

Published by

Folklorist and historian. Alcott essayist. A host of the Little Women Podcast.

Finland, MN
620 followers

More from Niina Pekantytär

Simple Taste

I often find it very difficult to talk about my artworks, which itself is quite an oxymoron, but I suppose it is based on the long-rooted belief I have that art is always a personal experience, and I don´t want to change the way the viewer sees it.

Read full story

About being in Hungary and hungry for life

One of the most rewarding things about being an illustrator and trying to paint and draw every day (I don´t always manage to do it but I try) is that you see yourself becoming better at it.

Read full story

Saami Folklore: Reindeer

Saami´s are the native inhabitants of Lapland in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Kuola Peninsula in Russia. Saami land is a wide area that covers several Saami tribes and languages such as; Northern Saami, Koltta Saami, Inari Saami etc. The majority of the Saami's were fishermen, hunters and above all reindeer herders. Therefore reindeer is one of the most sacred animals in the Saami culture.

Read full story
1 comments

Saami Folklore: Gnomes

Gnomes and different kinds of earth spirits are very common characters in Saami mythology. The spiritual world view of the saami´s was foremost shamanistic and pantheistic. People had strong beliefs in invisible powers in nature and magical creatures who ruled the elements. One always needed to have respect for these creatures for they were the protector spirits of the land and the northern nature of Lapland.

Read full story
1 comments

Saami Folklore: Deities and Descriptions

Saami´s are the native people of Scandinavia. The region of the Saami´s reaches from the northern coast of Norway to the Kuola Peninsula of Russia. Here are some enchanting mythical creatures from the Saami folklore.

Read full story
Finland, MN

Finnish Folklore: Gods and Goddesses

Throughout times there have been millions of gods and goddesses that people have worshipped around the world. In Finland, there were several pagan deities who were all manifestations of nature. Beliefs of the first inhabitants of what is now known as Finland were most likely shamanic- animistic beliefs for the totem animals and nature spirits. The pantheon of Finnish deities slowly evolved from these beliefs.

Read full story

Little Women: Laurie´s Story

Booktuber Emily and I got together to talk about Laurie´s character arc and how it is missing from every single-Little Women adaptation. Emily: Hello I am Emily. I am also known as Emiloid. I run a booktube channel by the same name and I am also a big fan of Little Women the novel and also a great fan of discussing the adaptations as well.

Read full story

Little Women: Mutual Recognition of one-another

In the "Under the umbrella" chapter in Little Women, when Jo and Friedrich go shopping Jo is very clumsy and Friedrich starts to see how Jo indeed goes by contradictions. In the store, she hides her cried face into a shawl. ”Does this suit you Mr Bhaer?” she asked. Turning her back to him, feeling deeply grateful, for the chance of hiding her face. I actually always thought that this scene was very intimate. It gives me some serious 1995 Sense and Sensibility vibes. The next moment she rummages the counters like a ”confirmed bargain hunter”. Jo´s pattern is to hide vulnerabilities into action, but Jo has got to a point where she is ready to let down all her walls. ”For now the sun seemed to have gone, in as suddenly as it came out, and the world grew muddy and miserable again and for the first time, she discovered that her feet were cold. Her head ached and that her heart was fuller of pain than the ladder. Mr Bhaer was going away. He only cared for her as a friend. It was all a mistake, and the sooner it was over the better. With this idea in her head, she hailed an approaching omnibus with such a haste gesture that the daisies flew out of the pot and were badly damaged”. This is where we get into the culmination. The mutual recognition of one another.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott´s Little Men and Tender Parenthood

I think I was about 17 when I read Little Men for the first time. It did not make that huge impression on me as Good Wives did but I still enjoyed it as I have enjoyed all of Alcott´s books. It was about 10 years ago since I had read the book last time I didn´t really remember all the things that had happened in it. This was the first time I read the book in English and either in the past, the Finnish version I read was shortened a lot or maybe I have simply grown up more as a person and more easily pick nuisances from the story since I discovered so many new things from this read.

Read full story

Finnish Folklore: Three Souls

The concept of three souls is something that can be found in the ancient belief system of all people who have spoken Uralic languages. The idea is that outside our physical body people had two other souls.

Read full story

Film Review: Pinocchio

Pinocchio is the second Disney classic movie and it premiered in February 1940. The film wasn’t financially successful. Part of the reason is believed to be in the Second World War and Americans not going to the movies that much at the time. However, what it comes to the development of western animation Pinocchio is a remarkable film.

Read full story

Tinker Bell and The Secret Of The Wings, Film Review

Tinker Bell and the secret of the wings appeared in 2012 and it was animated and produced by DisneyToons Studios. In order Tinker Bell and the secret of the wings in the fourth movie about Tinker Bell and Tinker Bell movie franchise.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott and transnational family

Louisa May Alcott was a transcendentalist. Transcendentalism was a philosophical and Christian movement. Transcendentalism was based on the ideas of German philosopher Immanuel Kant and his ideology about the universal family. The belief that all nations can learn from one another. Transcendentalists took this message to their hearts. If you know anything about 19th-century world events and conflicts the transcendentalist were seen as radical but they were also ahead of their time. Getting familiar with other cultures was encouraged. The German immigrants were widely discriminated against. Transcendentalists welcomed them.

Read full story
2 comments

Little Women Historical Tracks

This is what Little Women fan Melodie Ellison has to say about Friedrich´s looks ”I think part of why people act like Friedrich is not attractive is because of the well known Louisa May Alcott quote about intentionally making a funny match for Jo. ”I wouldn´t be at all surprised if she didn´t quite mean that. Laurie was conventionally attractive. There are men in our current times, that fall into the same category. Men like Zac Efron. For example, if you were to ask me what I think of Zac Efron I'll tell you that he is handsome but I am not personally attracted to him. Like Jo I prefer my men bearded and a little stout but most importantly intelligent, hardworking and kind. I think folks who can´t accept an older less hot version of the professor fail to understand his and Jo´s relationship. She respected him and he her and for her, that was the ultimate sexiness”.

Read full story

Little Women: Constructive Criticism

In chapter 34 when Jo enters the publishing world in New York, she enters the world that is male-dominated. Her sensational story is cut from a third of its original length. Jo is frustrated with the way Mr Dashwood wants to cut out all the morals away from the story and the morals are what Jo wishes to keep. Eventually, Jo agrees to these alternations to be made. Despite her masculine shield, Jo is quite emotional internally even though she doesn´t like to show it and writing thrilling tales becomes distressing. ”She was living in a bad society, and imaginary thought it was, it´s influence affected, for she was feeding hard and fancy on dangerous and unsubstantial food and was fast brushing the innocent bloom from her nature, by a premature quittance of the darker side of life. Which comes soon enough to all of us.” Fritz knows that Jo writes and he is curious about it but Jo is ashamed of her writings.

Read full story

Little Women 1970 Amy and Laurie Romance

During my Little Women marathon so far I have watched 9 different adaptations and it has been a struggle to find an adaptation that is loyal to the books and shows organic development of Amy´s and Laurie´s relationship. I have found only one, that is the 9-episodes BBC adaptation from 1970. I love Amy and Laurie in the books but this series took my Amy and Laurie ship to a whole another level.

Read full story

Jo and Friedrich, Louisa May Alcott and Henry David Thoreau

There is a very compelling case to be made that Henry David Thoreau was the real-life Friedrich. When I read Little Women part 2 for the first time there was something that always puzzled me in Friedrich´s last name. I speak German and Bhaer is not German. Bhaer doesn´t mean anything. Baer without “h” is an actual German last name and means a bear. For years I actually thought that Bhaer was a typo, but if it was a typo why no one hasn´t fixed it for the past 150 years? unless.

Read full story

Little Women: Pressure and mental health problems caused by Weekly Volcano

When Louisa was in her early twenties she wrote into a New York newspaper called Frank Lesley´s weekly illustrated newspaper. Weekly Volcano is a caricature of that newspaper. We tend to have quite a one-dimensional way of thinking about what it comes to historical people because historical people had morals. Just like we have morals. Louisa was writing for money and writing for money came with mental health problems. She had to look up things that made her feel uncomfortable. They had stories of men abusing women and some of the stories were racist and sexist. These things contradicted Louisa and her own morals. Which is why she quit.

Read full story
Finland, MN

Finnish Folklore: Plants

Some wildflower violets in Finland are metsä-orvokki the forest violet and suo-orvokki the marsh violet. According to folklore, especially wild violets attract fairies. It was believed that violet had magical abilities and it was connected to other realms (fairy realm?). Violet was the flower of the lovesick and was used to attract true love. It provided protection from evil spirits.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy