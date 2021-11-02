Finnish Folklore: Flowers

Flowers have always been powerful ingredients in folk magic and Finland is not an exception. The habit of picking flowers and putting them into a vase was not something that regular folk did but the custom spread from the manors. Instead, flowers were turned into wreaths that were hung above doors and windows to protect the cattle and prevent evil spirits from entering the buildings. Most of these spells were performed during Summer Solstice.

For those of you who do not speak Finnish, the Finnish language does not include prepositions (in, the, on) which can make my flower name translations sound a bit strange for those who are not used to it. Postpositions are more common and they are often included in the words (ending -n). Compound words are also very common.

Lily of the valley protects the spell caster from the evil eye and keeps unwanted suitors away. In the language of flowers, the Lily of the valley represents happiness and abundance. Be careful when picking them. Lily of the Valley is a poisonous (though very pretty) flower.

The Finnish name of the flower kielo refers to the tongue-shaped leaves (kieli-tongue). Other nicknames for kielo are lehmänkieli (cow´s tongue), lehmänkielheinä (cow´s toungue hay), kieliheinä (tongue hay), koirankieli (dog´s toungue) and lehmänkielenkukka (cow´s tongue flower). Cows did not eat lilies because they were (and are) poisonous but cows were very important animals in the past and they were sacred animals of women.

Kielo/Lily of the Valley is Finland´s national flower.

In Finnish harebell/bluebell is known as kissankello the cat´s bell. According to the myth, a group of mice were afraid of a cat who was always chasing them. They decided to buy a bell and hang it to the cat´s neck so that they would hear when the cat was approaching. But none of the mice was brave enough to hang the bell to the cat´s neck. A fairy heard mice arguing and agreed to buy the bell from them. Mice sold the bell to the fairy who took the bell into the forest and turned it into a blue flower. After that mice could hear ringing inside the flower each time when the cat was near. Bluebell represents loyalty. If you want a loyal partner and loyal friends you can use bluebells to attracting them.

Spells and superstitions:

If you want someone to fall in love with you, slide a bluebell into their pocket.

Waterlily. (Literal translation: Lumpeenkukka — the flower of the pond).

If you wish to cast powerful spells pick water lilies during the night of the full moon. They are excellent for fertility and attracting love- spells.

Ground ivy possesses positive energy that can be used for healing a broken heart. It´s a very protective plant. Keep ground-ivy leaves with you and you won't get lost in the Forest Blanket.

Woodcranesbill. These flowers were commonly used in love spells and especially by women who wanted to get pregnant. Wood Cranesbill was used to get rid of ghosts and demons.

Spells and superstitions:

If you want someone to fall in love with you make tea from wood cranesbill and give it to the one you desire.

Chickweed wintergreen.

The Finnish name of this flower is metsätähti, a forest star. after its star-shaped flowers. Other names for it are aamutähti (morning star), iltatähti (evening star) and sammaltähti (mossy star). Since these flowers grow deep within the forest in Finnish folklore they attract fairies and another forest folk. It is the flower of magic and mystery and can be used in spells that increase creativity and imagination.

Superstitions:

The flower is most magical late in the evening or very early in the morning. If you see forest spirits around them leave a sacrifice so that they know you are there with good intentions.

Wild mint is best for spell casting, especially during the summer solstice. According to folklore evil trolls are afraid of mint. ​

St. John´s Wort

The Finnish name, mäkikuisma (hill wort) refers to its growing place. It is an old witches plant and common plant of the summer solstice. It was used by shamans and witches in their spells and it protected the spell caster during the ritual. Nowadays St.John´s wort is endangered species in Finland and should not be picked.

Spells and superstitions:

Put St.John´s wort under your pillow in the summer solstice and your future love appears in your dream. ​