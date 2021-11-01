Little Women Historical Connections

Niina Pekantytär

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fe8Z6_0cissL1m00
little women 1994

At times Louisa May Alcott´s novels have been criticised for her protagonists always falling for older men. Louisa´s teenage crush towards family friend Ralph Waldo Emerson is fairly well documented. Emerson was 29 years older than Louisa and as we have established earlier, the love of Louisa´s life, Henry Thoreau was 16 years older than her.

In the 19th century, marriages between younger women and older men were very common and in general, women married much younger than these days. Often there is uncertainty around the topic, same with older women dating younger men which are usually considered more shocking. Many read Little Women when they are children and they are horrified when Jo marries an older man. When they are adults and read the book again Fritz being almost forty suddenly doesn´t seem that odd anymore, and the reader finds out that Laurie was quite childish and Fritz was perfect for Jo. This phenomenon is known as the Little Women passage to adulthood ritual.

In Little Women, all marriages have age gaps. John Brooke is 9 years older than Meg. Laurie in the book is 4 years older than Amy.

In reality, Anna Alcott was 2 years older than John Pratt. Meg is 21 when she gets married, Anna was 28, which at the time was a very late age for a woman to get married. Anna, Louisa and May were all off-the-shelf so to speak. Most women of the time were much younger when they married. Louisa was very much against women marrying too young.

In Little Women, Mr and Mrs March are quite strict that girls need to be over 21 when they marry. May Alcott Nieriker was 38 when she married and her husband was 22-year old at the time. Amy in the book was 24 when she married Laurie. Jo was 28 when she married Fritz.

In Little Women, all the couples spent a fair amount of time getting to know each other before marrying. John and Meg were engaged for three years. Laurie and Amy spent about a year in Europe together (but they already knew each other). After their time in New York, Jo and Fritz spent 2–3 years writing letters to each other. Louisa seems to be encouraging young girls to marry someone they know well.

Nowadays Louisa´s fascination with relationships with age gaps can seem creepy or weird but during the time there was a trend among female authors to write about relationships with age gaps. This is a very common theme in Jane Austen´s works; Colonel Brandon and Marianne, age difference 19 years. The age difference between Emma and Mr Knightley is 15 years. Charlotte Bronte´s Jane Eyre is 18 years younger than Rochester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czoyI_0cissL1m00
public domain

Bettina Von Armin

​In her youth, Louisa adored the writings of Bettina Von Armin. She was a German romantic writer and social activist. Exactly the type of person Louisa admired. Bettina´s most popular novel “Goethe´s correspondence with a child” was very popular during Louisa´s time, especially among female writers. I have read this book and it is strange, to say the least. Bettina writes love letters to her idol Goethe, but Bettina is not in love with Goethe. She is in love with the idea of love. She doesn´t want an actual relationship with Goethe but a way to vent her emotions. Goethe only occasionally responded to these letters, with minimal brevity. In her letters Bettina does not ask any questions, letters are not about Goethe, they are all about Bettina. Bettina´s hero-worship affected whole generations of female writers and it was seen as something romantic. Our modern view is the opposite. Bettina´s actions would qualify as harassment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTPKW_0cissL1m00
little women podcast

Friedrich as Goethe

​Louisa adored Goethe. She was born the same year Goethe passed away. Her father´s library included Goethe´s biography that was translated by Margaret Fuller and later in life Louisa collected all Goethe´s published works. Goethe was a highly respected writer in transcendentalist circles. During his lifetime Goethe was a spoke-person of self-reliance which was something that Louisa practised in her personal life.

A Lot´s of research has been made between Louisa´s writings and Goethe´s works. Long Fatal Love Chase and Modern Mephistopheles have similarities with Goethe´s Faust. Less research has been made on Goethe´s influence on Little Women. There are some striking similarities between Goethe and Friedrich. Friedrich embodies a great deal of Goethe´s philosophical ideas. Goethe was not from Berlin, he was from Weimar. Berlin and Weimar are about 100 miles away from each other in the same region in Germany. Friedrich is from eastern Germany and grew up in the intellectual environment where Goethe set the cultural benchmark for educated Germans. If Friedrich is about forty years old at the close of the Civil War, then he would have been born around the time when Germans began to revere Goethe and his works.

Friedrich´s and Goethe´s personalities are very much alike. A contemporary biography written by George Henry Calvert (who had met Goethe) records Goethe’s friend, Jung Stilling, as saying that it was a “pity that so few are acquainted with this nobleman in respect of his heart.”For example, when Goethe’s friend Moritz broke his arm on a trip to Rome, Goethe nursed him back to health. Similarly, Goethe was described by Herder as being a “great child” all of his life, eager to learn and willing to give “whatever he had” to make others happy. Friedrich is willing and able to comment on every subject, just as Goethe was highly sought after by members of his society. Calvert observes that there was so much life in Goethe that he “awakened and attracted life. He was a centre about which congenial men liked to move.

There has been speculation if Louisa wrote Friedrich to be her own ideal man. Teutonic heroes seem to be those who she favoured. Goethe and Friedrich look a lot alike. Both are tall, solidly build men with brown hair. There were times when Goethe also had a beard. This is how Friedrich Schiller describes Goethe:

“The expression of his countenance is serious, at the same time that it is benevolent and kind. He has brown hair and appears older than I should say he really is. His voice is exceedingly pleasing, and his conversation flowing, lively, and amusing. It is a pleasure to listen to him” (Armknecht)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Folklorist and historian. Alcott essayist. A host of the Little Women Podcast.

Finland, MN
545 followers

More from Niina Pekantytär

Louisa May Alcott and transnational family

Louisa May Alcott was a transcendentalist. Transcendentalism was a philosophical and Christian movement. Transcendentalism was based on the ideas of German philosopher Immanuel Kant and his ideology about the universal family. The belief that all nations can learn from one another. Transcendentalists took this message to their hearts. If you know anything about 19th-century world events and conflicts the transcendentalist were seen as radical but they were also ahead of their time. Getting familiar with other cultures was encouraged. The German immigrants were widely discriminated against. Transcendentalists welcomed them.

Read full story
1 comments

Little Women Historical Tracks

This is what Little Women fan Melodie Ellison has to say about Friedrich´s looks ”I think part of why people act like Friedrich is not attractive is because of the well known Louisa May Alcott quote about intentionally making a funny match for Jo. ”I wouldn´t be at all surprised if she didn´t quite mean that. Laurie was conventionally attractive. There are men in our current times, that fall into the same category. Men like Zac Efron. For example, if you were to ask me what I think of Zac Efron I'll tell you that he is handsome but I am not personally attracted to him. Like Jo I prefer my men bearded and a little stout but most importantly intelligent, hardworking and kind. I think folks who can´t accept an older less hot version of the professor fail to understand his and Jo´s relationship. She respected him and he her and for her, that was the ultimate sexiness”.

Read full story

Little Women: Constructive Criticism

In chapter 34 when Jo enters the publishing world in New York, she enters the world that is male-dominated. Her sensational story is cut from a third of its original length. Jo is frustrated with the way Mr Dashwood wants to cut out all the morals away from the story and the morals are what Jo wishes to keep. Eventually, Jo agrees to these alternations to be made. Despite her masculine shield, Jo is quite emotional internally even though she doesn´t like to show it and writing thrilling tales becomes distressing. ”She was living in a bad society, and imaginary thought it was, it´s influence affected, for she was feeding hard and fancy on dangerous and unsubstantial food and was fast brushing the innocent bloom from her nature, by a premature quittance of the darker side of life. Which comes soon enough to all of us.” Fritz knows that Jo writes and he is curious about it but Jo is ashamed of her writings.

Read full story

Little Women 1970 Amy and Laurie Romance

During my Little Women marathon so far I have watched 9 different adaptations and it has been a struggle to find an adaptation that is loyal to the books and shows organic development of Amy´s and Laurie´s relationship. I have found only one, that is the 9-episodes BBC adaptation from 1970. I love Amy and Laurie in the books but this series took my Amy and Laurie ship to a whole another level.

Read full story

Jo and Friedrich, Louisa May Alcott and Henry David Thoreau

There is a very compelling case to be made that Henry David Thoreau was the real-life Friedrich. When I read Little Women part 2 for the first time there was something that always puzzled me in Friedrich´s last name. I speak German and Bhaer is not German. Bhaer doesn´t mean anything. Baer without “h” is an actual German last name and means a bear. For years I actually thought that Bhaer was a typo, but if it was a typo why no one hasn´t fixed it for the past 150 years? unless.

Read full story

Little Women: Pressure and mental health problems caused by Weekly Volcano

When Louisa was in her early twenties she wrote into a New York newspaper called Frank Lesley´s weekly illustrated newspaper. Weekly Volcano is a caricature of that newspaper. We tend to have quite a one-dimensional way of thinking about what it comes to historical people because historical people had morals. Just like we have morals. Louisa was writing for money and writing for money came with mental health problems. She had to look up things that made her feel uncomfortable. They had stories of men abusing women and some of the stories were racist and sexist. These things contradicted Louisa and her own morals. Which is why she quit.

Read full story
Finland, MN

Finnish Folklore: Plants

Some wildflower violets in Finland are metsä-orvokki the forest violet and suo-orvokki the marsh violet. According to folklore, especially wild violets attract fairies. It was believed that violet had magical abilities and it was connected to other realms (fairy realm?). Violet was the flower of the lovesick and was used to attract true love. It provided protection from evil spirits.

Read full story

Little Women: Umbrella Identification of Selves

Shared looks were a big part of courting. When Jo comes to the realization that Friedrich has truly come to court her, Jo flushes. She becomes fully self-aware and she is quite pleased and thrilled by the idea. Then we get into the third and the most important part of 19th-century courtship. Identification of selves, mutual recognition of one another. Which in Little Women is the umbrella. Courting is usually rushed in films. Friedrich in fact visits the Marches for two weeks and during all this time he is hoping to see signs of love from Jo. ”For a fourth-night professor came and went with a lover like regularity”. Then he stayed away for three whole days and made no signs for proceeding, which caused everybody to look sober and Jo to become pensive at first, and then alas for romance, very cross”.

Read full story

Frozen Film Review

Frozen is Disney animated film released in 2013. It is Disney animated classic number 53. I bet everyone is familiar with the plot. In the Kingdom of Arendelle princess, Elsa has a magical gift to create snow and ice. One day she is playing with her little sister Anna and Anna gets into an accident. Elsa gets scared of her powers that caused this. Parents take them to see the troll shaman, who tells Elsa to be careful with her gift. He erases Anna’s memory so that she won't remember her sister having powers.

Read full story
Finland, MN

Finnish Folklore: Flowers

Flowers have always been powerful ingredients in folk magic and Finland is not an exception. The habit of picking flowers and putting them into a vase was not something that regular folk did but the custom spread from the manors. Instead, flowers were turned into wreaths that were hung above doors and windows to protect the cattle and prevent evil spirits from entering the buildings. Most of these spells were performed during Summer Solstice.

Read full story
1 comments

Little Women: The Idealization of Masculinity

In one of her journal markings, Louisa has written ”I am a hero worshiper by nature”. If I quote one of my blog readers ”Jo was drowning in internalized misogyny”. Jo puts Laurie on a pedestal because Laurie is a boy. Laurie does the same to Jo because she is the first person, who pays any attention to him. When Laurie is catfishing Meg, Jo doesn´t see any problems in his behaviour, and it´s actually Laurie who Jo feels bad for, and this has made many modern readers, female readers especially, quite upset.

Read full story

Little Women Jo Begins To Consider Her Own Values

Sorrows of Young Werther was one of Louisa May Alcott´s favourite novels and Goethe was one of her favourite writers (and one of the models for Friedrich). Laurie´s character arc has similarities with Werther.

Read full story

Little Women Books and Literature

Wilhelm Meister´s Apprenticeship is one of Goethe´s most well-known novels. Louisa received her own copy of the novel from Emerson and she filled it with scribbles and notes. In the novel, there is a female character called Marina, who likes to dress up as a boy. In Little, Women Jo likes to dress up as a boy. There is also an important character called Friedrich. Louisa transformed this infatuation with Goethe by incorporating Goethean themes in her own work. The first thing Jo hears from Friedrich is his singing “Kennst du das land” (Do you know the land) himself, this is the opening line of Mignon´s love song in Wilhelm Meister´s Apprenticeship. When Friedrich comes to court Jo, they sing this song together.

Read full story

Little Women and Stories behind it

Louisa May Alcott was born into New England´s transcendentalist movement. Transcendentalism was very much an American movement but its roots were within German philosophy and romanticism. Especially in the transnational ideas of Immanuel Kant and his new ethic of “universal hospitality”. There are a couple of basic principles within transcendentalist philosophy; Human beings are inherently good and pure. Nature was the ultimate mediator and expression of God who was present all around. Self-reflection and being true to-one self was encouraged. From a very early age, Louisa practised self-reflection and observance and her novels, Little Women and Old Fashioned girl have the biggest transcendentalist influences.

Read full story

Little Women adventures in one´s head

We live in a culture in which it is common not to try and understand what the other says and means, in this case, the author, but to assume it is some preconceived idea or trope we have in our heads of something we hate, we love, or we want to think that we are. It is a pity that it is so, because when we erase the fragility and faults of characters, we deprive ourselves of seeing the reflection of our own in them, and learn and grow. The several Little Women adaptations have participated in the confusion and caused misconceptions because the filmmakers have reflected their own ideas and desires to the characters.

Read full story

Jo and Friedrich Don´t Argue In The Book (Why They Argue In The Movies) Part 5

In 1933 and 1949 films Friedrich gives Jo feedback on her writings and tells her that she can do better and Jo never shouts at him. In the 1949 film, June Allyson´s Jo says “If I can´t stand the truth I am not worth anything”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy