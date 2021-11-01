Little Women adventures in one´s head

little women 1949

Adventures inside one´s head

We live in a culture in which it is common not to try and understand what the other says and means, in this case, the author, but to assume it is some preconceived idea or trope we have in our heads of something we hate, we love, or we want to think that we are. It is a pity that it is so, because when we erase the fragility and faults of characters, we deprive ourselves of seeing the reflection of our own in them, and learn and grow. The several Little Women adaptations have participated in the confusion and caused misconceptions because the filmmakers have reflected their own ideas and desires to the characters.

Masculinity and femininity are social structures made of biological and cultural factors. Jo struggles to find a balance between the two during a time when the world between men and women was separated.

There is a stereotype that Jo is quite adventurous. Is she? She is quite adventurous inside her head and she is good at making up stories and likes acting. Writing is a safe escape to live vicariously because she can do that from a safe place. With Laurie, she can live in a boys world through his masculine energy. Jo likes to speak about sports and such but because of her gender, she is prevented to join any teams.

In the first book after Laurie pretended to be John Brooke and forged love letters and deeply hurt Meg (which has never been included in movies), he asks Jo to go to Washington with him and surprise Mr Brooke. Jo is tempted by the idea, but she sees that such a trip is Laurie´s way of getting away from his grandfather. Jo likes to dream but she knows that reality would be completely different, and Laurie never grows if he doesn´t learn from his mistakes.

There are certain elements within Jo that in the 19th-century context and even today are considered traditionally “feminine” and some modern-day readers like to ignore them. Louisa´s attempt however is not to make certain habits in a person clearly masculine or feminine but blurry the lines. Jo is good at sewing, in fact, she is a good dress-maker, likes to knit and mend clothes. Louisa herself liked sewing. We see all the girls sewing together at the beginning of the 1933 film and in the 1949 film Jo sews and knits. In the book, Jo sees that Mr Bhaer is mending his own socks, and she is both surprised and impressed about it. She is impressed with how self-reliant he is. Some readers have found it odd how Jo wants to start a school for boys. When Jo sees the hungry look in Laurie´s eyes when he looks at her family she practically adopts him. Louisa in her personal life was devoted to charity work and she worked as a nurse in the civil war. Taking care of others was something that came naturally to her.

Little Women 2018

Gender fluidly continues in the sequels. The character of Nat is very sensitive, musical and a lot like Laurie. Dan is almost “too masculine” and doesn´t want to show his vulnerability. In Little Men Jo´s niece, Daisy complains how boys won´t include her in their games and Jo privately thinks that in the house that is filled with boys the only girl is the most difficult to please. She gets Daisy a small toy stove and teaches her to cook while turning it into a play. This is not the 15-year-old Jo who thinks that everyone should be like her, instead, she supports Daisy´s individuality. Daisy´s femininity is balanced by Nan, who is another tomboy. Even her name is a mixture between Nat and Dan. ​

Jo doesn´t like to go to parties or social events like Meg and Amy do. She rather stays at home and write. Jo doesn´t fit well to Concord or to the traditional female role. She is allowed to be herself in her home. In the first book, she does compare herself to Meg and the way she is treated differently for being traditionally feminine, the same happens with Amy in the second book. Jealousy Jo sometimes feels is caused by the fact that sisters are better accepted than she because of her non-conformity, and this causes Jo feelings of isolation.