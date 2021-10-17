Dream-catcher and the Spider Goddess

Niina Pekantytär

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GhdW_0cUAmdeE00
unsplash

Dreamcatchers are iconic, well-known symbols within Native American cultures. The tradition of dreamcatchers originates from the Ojibwa tribe. The Ojibwa dreamcatcher symbolizes natural wisdom. Ojibway is the name of the tribe in Canada, the name of the American tribe is Chippewa. Ojibwas reside in southern Canada in Manitoba and Ontario and in the states of Michigan and Wisconsin. Dreamcatchers were originally made of twigs of the willow tree. Twigs were gathered fresh and they were pulled into a spiral or a circle. The web was made of the thread stalk of stinging nettle. Ojibwas decorated their dreamcatchers with bird feathers found from the ground and gemstones. Bad dreams get caught into the web and when morning sun rays touch the web the bad dreams get destroyed and good dreams go through the holes. It is recommended to hang the dream catcher above one bed. Once the good dreams travel through the holes they gently fall down through the ribbons and feathers to the mind of the dreamer. Good dreams know their way in. Bad dreams get tangled and perish.

Spider-Woman

According to the myth the Ojibwa clans used to live in a place called Turtle Island. Their protector goddess was Asibikaashi, the spider woman. In the myth, Asibikaashi helped to bring the sun deity Giizis back to the people. She built a special lodge before dawn. It was completely made of a spider web. Asibikaashi catches the sunlight (Giizis) into the sparkling dew drops. Ojibwa nations grew larger and Asibikaashi had difficulties keeping track of everyone so Ojibwa women; mothers, sisters and Nokomi (the grandmothers) decided to help her. They started to weave magical webs into willow loops. First dream catchers were hanged above baby cradles. Air playing with the feathers was entertainment for the newborns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Taqul_0cUAmdeE00
unsplash

Symbolism

The round shape of the dream catcher represents the sun goddess Giizis who travels across the sky each day. Gemstone in the middle of the web is the symbol of the great spirit, whose energy flows in every living being. Gemstones have become so rare that the modern-day Ojibwas don´t tend to use them anymore in their dream catchers. Eight knots that tight the web into the hoop are the eight legs of the spider woman. Sometimes feather is added into the middle of the dream catcher. The feather symbolizes air. Owl´s feather is known as the woman´s feather and it stands for the ”keeper of wisdom”. Eagle´s feather is known as the man´s father and it symbolizes courage. Not all Ojibwa dream catchers are round, one can also find a tear-shaped dream catcher. The shape of the tear symbolizes the dew that Asibikaashi collected.

How to initiate your dream catcher

I am a big fan of dream catchers and I love making them. You can basically create a dream catcher from anything and they come in all shapes and forms. Ojibwas initiated their dream catchers in a ceremony and you can do the same. Lit a sage and let the smoke go through your dream catcher (you can cleanse your bedroom at the same time). While you are doing this visualize what kind of dreams you wish your dream catcher to bring to you. At the end of the ceremony thank the Spider woman for bringing you peaceful dreams.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Folklorist and historian. Alcott essayist. A host of the Little Women Podcast.

Finland, MN
404 followers

More from Niina Pekantytär

Make Potion Bottles and Dragon Eggs

​Cover the whole bottle with black acrylic paint and a sponge. You can add multiple layers of paint to ensure the surface of the bottle stays smooth. ​You can get more creative with the bead you choose, as it will act as your bottle stopper. The one I used is a broken Christmas light, and I thought it was perfect. Glue the bead to the top of the bottle with adhesive glue.

Read full story

Rider in the Forest, Watercolor Tutorial

​In this watercolour tutorial, I will explain and show how I painted a rider in the night. A4/ 8"x11" watercolor paper, Seawhite & Brighton (300 gsm) ​First, I made a loose pencil sketch on the watercolour paper and mounted it on my painting board. Tape the edges to keep the paper taut. You’ll remove it after the painting is finished and dry.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott and Philosophers

Before Jo goes to New York she has been quite frustrated from the way Laurie is not interested in his studies. Jo can not attend university because of her gender. Friedrich sees Jo as his intellectual equal. 1994 film captures the meeting of the minds perfectly. BPS series is so far the only adaptation that has included a symposium, leaving the symposium. There is another reference to transcendentalism when Friedrich and Jo talk about Kant´s theories.

Read full story

Little Women: Jo´s and Laurie´s Relationship

Hi Niina. I love listening to your podcast. I know this is not a topic you speak about very often but I am curious to know what are your thoughts on Jo and Laurie fans and do you think the large number of them is more of a result of a bad interpretation of the novel or the overly romanticised film versions or both?

Read full story

Little Women: Jo Can Handle Feedback

Little Women is a Bildungsroman. Bildungsroman is a literal genre that originated from Germany. Goethe´s novel Wilhelm Meister´s apprenticeship was the first Bildungsroman and I shall make multiple references to Wilhelm Meister in this article because this novel had a deep significance to Louisa and a huge effect on the development of Little Women. English translation could be "coming of age" - novel. The focus of a Bildungsroman is on the moral and psychological development of the characters. Jo in the first book is filled with contradictions. She is childish and very immature at times but still more mature than Laurie. Jo´s two defining character features are her anger and her fear of change. In the first book, Jo makes a conscious attempt to control her temper because it often leads her into trouble. It is natural that a person calms down a bit when they mature but still in the fourth book Jo´s boys, where Jo is in her 50´s reader finds out that she still at times struggles with her temper.

Read full story

Sun and The Moon and The Farming Spirits

​Päivätär and Kuutar are part of Finno-Baltic folklore. Päivätär is the goddess of the sun and Kuutar is the goddess of the moon. In Finnish mythology, Päivätär and Kuutar are sisters and spinner goddesses. Sisters weave the web of life which connects the dreams and wishes of all humans together. We can see this web in the first sun rays and in the evening twilight. Päivätär is connected to east, day and spring. Her name is derived from the Finnish word päivä meaning day. Kuutar is connected to the west, evenings and autumn. Her name is derived from the Finnish word kuu meaning the moon. It is possible that in pre-Christian times Päivätär especially had a significant role as the giver of life and was widely worshipped among different Finno-Ugric tribes.

Read full story

Why Friedrich is Poor (Little Women Explained)

When Friedrich tells Jo that the sensational stories can corrupt a person´s mind, Jo agrees with him because these sensational stories have been already corrupting her mind. Louisa did the same as Jo, she wrote sensational stories and then she had a moment of clarity. We could compare this to a person who is working for a company. Payment is small, they get no appreciation and they are asked to produce content that goes against their own values.

Read full story

Bear in Finnish Folklore

The main reason why bears were worshipped was the fact that bears go-to winter sleep/hibernation. The way bears went to sleep every autumn and woke up again in the spring was proof of the supernatural powers of the bear. The ancient people believed that, like the winter nature, the bear died and was reborn again in the spring. It was forbidden to kill bears during their hibernation but it was supposed to awake with a special spell. If the bear was awakened without these rituals, that would have made the spirit of the forest angry and they would curse the hunters.

Read full story

Divination With Dice

Throughout history dice have been used for gaming and gambling but did you know that they've been also used as a form of divination. Divination from dices is calledpodomantia. The oldest dices are from ancient Persia from the area of modern Iran and they are approximately 5000 years old. In Chinese dices, number 1 is often painted with red colour because red is the colour of good luck in Chinese cultures. Many times in Chinese dices numbers are painted black and red. Origins of modern dice are in ancient Rome in a flat small object called Alea. Alea had two sides. On the other side, it read yes and on the other side no. Another end was round and the other end was a squire. Alea was rolled like a dreidel and when it fall down a person could interpret the message. Later on, alea developed into a dice that had four sides. First dice were made of animal tooths and bones. After that dice that had six sides appeared and they were often made from clay, ivory and stone. Nowadays most dice are made of plastic or wood. For divination purposes, dices were thrown against large flat stones, animal skins and to the top of shaman drums. In divination, numbers symbolize different possibilities and actions that you can take in your life.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott, The Philosopher and the German Soldier

“Although Emerson never noticed Alcott´s schoolgirl crush on him, he did notice her love for Goethe. For her 18th birthday, Emerson gave her a copy of Goethe´s Wilhelm Meister´s apprenticeship. This copy now in Houghton Library at Harvard, is well-worn and marked with Alcott´s marginal comments, showing the care and attention with which she read Goethe´s novel”.

Read full story

Christmas Tree, the Evergreen Symbol of the Holiday Season

Throughout history, people in the northern hemisphere celebrated the Winter solstice between December 21st and 22nd. They decorated their homes, particularly doors and windows with ever-green tree branches to please their gods. In many cultures, it was believed that the sun itself was a good who got weak and sick during the long winter and returned in the spring stronger each day. Winter solstice was believed to be the time when the sun returned to its strength. Evergreen plants served as a reminder that soon sun would return and all life would flourish again.

Read full story
7 comments

Little Women: Jo´s journey as a writer

Little Women is a Bildungsroman. Bildungsroman is a literal genre that originates from Germany. English translation could be a “coming of age” novel. The focus of a Bildungsroman is on the moral and psychological development of the character.

Read full story

Legend of Mulan

Legend of Mulan has inspired people for thousands of years. She has become a vital part of Chinese culture and storytelling. Who was the real Mulan? Did she really exist or has her legend evolved from many different female soldiers? Let´s find out.

Read full story

Little Women: Laurie Character Analysis

Booktuber Emily and I got together to talk about Laurie´s character arc and how it is missing from every single Little Women adaptation. Hello friends and welcome to Small Umbrella In The Rain. A podcast series on all things Louisa May Alcott and Little Women. This is a special episode. A collaboration between me and booktuber Emiloid. Emily and I discovered that we have lots of similar opinions and thoughts about Little Women and our first conversation actually lasted four hours! We had so much fun that we are probably going to do more collaborations in the future. I hope you guys enjoy this. This is Small Umbrella In The Rain: The Laurie Problem.

Read full story

Little Women: Jo and Friedrich On Education

I have been reading the biography of Charles Follen for the Little Women podcast. Charles was a German immigrant who immigrated to the United States and became one of the early figures of transcendentalism and became friends with Louisa May Alcott´s uncle Samuel May.

Read full story

Finnish Mythology: Forest Blanket

There are certain universal themes that you can find in myths across the globe. One of them is the forest enchantment. In Finnish folklore, there is a similar concept called metsänpeitto, the forest blanket. In Finnish mythology, the forest is often in the heart of mysterious events. Myths and legends are nature-centric and spirits and deities are manifestations of nature. 70 % of Finland is covered by the forest. According to the old Finnish expression entering the forest was like entering into a church. We even have created words for all kinds of forest-based activities.

Read full story

Demons in Latvian Folklore

In Latvian myths, fairy tales and folklore devil is not an evil character. He is easily fooled by Dievs (God) and by people. He is physically strong but he is lazy. The realm of the devil was not like Christian Hell. It was more similar to our world. Entrances to his kingdom were in forests rivers, graveyards, swamps, caves, under the rocks and in the sea. It was believed that the devil kidnapped people and took them to his world the same way as some unfortunate souls of the dead who came back to claim the life of a person they knew in their lifetime.

Read full story

Animals In Finnish Folklore

The world view of the people that lived in ancient Finland in pre-written times was animistic. They believed that everything in nature had its own soul and spirit. Animals were part of nature and they all had their own soul and spirit living inside them as well. Agriculture arrived at what is now known as Finland about 7000 years ago but even after its arrival fishing and hunting remained an important part of the culture. One of the most common elements in old Finnish folk belief was the connection to elements; earth, fire, air, and water. Especially elements of water and the earth were essential because they were closest to humans. Invisible spirits, animals, and plants were divided to represent different elements. The role of the animals was important and they often appear in Finnish folk songs and folk magic.

Read full story
Finland, MN

How to Paint the Northern Lights With Watercolors

I was born in northern Finland, so I’ve had the privilege of seeing the northern lights several times in my life. They never fail to impress me. In this tutorial, I will show you how I paint the northern lights with watercolours and how you can paint them as well.

Read full story

Mother Earth and Underworld in Lithuanian Folklore

​Žemyna was very much beloved goddess by the ancient Balts. Žemyna was the personification of the earth. She was the goddess who nourished all life; humans, plants and animals. Everything rose from her and returned to her. Every major celebration began with an invocation to Žemyna. The Head of the household filled a ladle with beer and poured some into the ground while saying a prayer. They drank some beer, thanked the gods and the other members of the household. Then he passed the ladle on and everyone got a chance to express their gratitude. In rituals, black pigs and multiple slices of bread were left as sacrifices. She was one of the daughters of the sun goddess Saulė. Žemyna had a brother called Žemepatis who protected farmsteads and households.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy