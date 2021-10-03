Water Spirits in Finnish Mythology

Niina Pekantytär

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7Bmu_0cFhw4Fq00
unsplash

Fear of water

Finland is a country of thousand lakes and there are lots of stories told about water spirits. These stories vary in different areas. Our ancestors in all parts of the world had valid reasons to fear water. Things like scuba diving and marine research equipment weren´t developed until the 21st century and even today there are many things we don´t know about the depths of the oceans.

In the Finnish language is there is an expression vesi vanhin voitehista, water is the oldest medicine. From very early on the healing properties of water have been acknowledged. Water can also be destructive. Storms and floods can cause lots of damage. Finnish water spirits have this dual aspect. They are not entirely bad or good. They are similar to humans.

Vedenemä The Mermaid

​Finland being a very forestry country, it is no surprise that mermaid stories and legends are not very common. Mermaids in Finnish folklore are known as merenneito (maiden of the sea) vedenneito (maiden of water) and vedenemä (mother of water). Stories about the mermaids can be mostly found from the coast of southern and western Finland.

Vedenemä was described to be an erotic character who had big breasts, long green hair and green skin. In Finnish folklore, mermaids did not have tails. They wore dresses made of seafoam. The image of a mermaid with a tail arrived in Finland as late as at the end of the 19th century together with the first children´s book illustrations (especially Hans Christian Andersen´s Little Mermaid).

All over the world mermaids are believed to seduce sailors. Finnish mermaids were no exception. With their beautiful songs and their good looks, they could cause shipwrecks but if they that the sailor was particularly good looking they might spare their life. According to the sailor's mermaids like to sit on rocks combing their long green hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9jkG_0cFhw4Fq00
unsplash

Utuneito

​In Finnish folklore, there was a group of ethereal water spirits. Utuneito means the mist maiden. Mist maidens were fairy-like beings who were completely made from the morning mist and water steam. During the morning twilight mist maidens gathered above lakes and ponds to sing and dance. They were graceful creatures and their songs were hauntingly beautiful.

Vedenneito means a water maiden. Vedenneito was a humanized water spirit who lived in lakes and ponds and they were the personifications of the water. If the waters would dry out from the lake or the stream vedenneito would vanish and if all the waters would flow into a river Vedenneito would flow into the river as well. Sometimes vedenneito was believed to be a spirit of a young woman who had drowned herself. Another story from Finnish mythology tells that all water spirits were sons and daughters of Finnish sea goddess Vellamo and the sea god Ahti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNpwm_0cFhw4Fq00
unsplash

Vetehinen

​Mermaids are more common characters in the folklore of western Finland. Vetehinen belongs to the storytelling tradition of eastern Finland. It was a male water spirit, whose skin was either green, grey or blue and it looked like an old man. It had a beard made of moss and seaweed and trousers weaved from seaweed. According to some legends, Vetehinen was a man who had drowned themself.

Vetehinen is similar to the Russian water demon, Vodjanov. In Slavic stories, Vodjanov is always a malevolent spirit who is eager to drown innocent swimmers. In Finland, Vetehinen is not all bad character. In some stories, Vetehinen can favour some fishermen and tell them where all the best fishing places are. They live in the bottoms of lakes and ponds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gi3Mb_0cFhw4Fq00
Theodore Kittelsen 1904

Näkki

​Näkki is the most well-known water spirit in Finnish mythology. You can find a similar character from Sweden where it is called Näck, Nokken in Norway, The Neck in Britain and Nixen in Germany.
In Finnish folklore, Näkki was a terrible evil water demon. It lived in the deepest end of lakes, ponds and whirlpools and sometimes it lurked children under the docks. According to some description Näkki was completely made of seaweed and therefore it could never be killed in the water. In Sweden, Näck was most often described to be a handsome man. A talented violinist who seduced young women with his music. There were also stories told in Finland where näkki appeared as a young man or a woman but most often in Finnish folklore Näkki was a shapeless demon.

Back in the old day's adults told children not to go swimming too deep otherwise Näkki would catch them. Fear was real because people did not know what dangers waters hold inside them. In the past when a drowned person was pulled from the water their body was filled with black dots. These were believed to be fingerprints of näkki and proofs that näkki had killed the person.

In both the Finnish and Swedish languages, there are words derived from Näkki. The old Finnish word for seashell is näkinkenkä which literally means näkki´s shoe and the Swedish word for waterlily is näckrose näck´s rose. There was a spell that people could say before they went swimming which would keep näkki away. Magical words were Näkki maalle minä veteen, älä tule ottamaan (näkki to the land, me into the water, do not dare to take me) and when person rise up from the water they would say minä maalle, näkki veteen (me to the land, näkki back into the water).

Finnish Waterspirits video essay

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Folklorist and historian. Alcott essayist. A host of the Little Women Podcast.

Finland, MN
82 followers

More from Niina Pekantytär

Laumes The Baltic Fairies

Baltic mythology is part of the oldest mythical layer in European storytelling with its roots dating back to the Ice Age. Baltic fairy is known as lauma (singular) (plural laumes). Worship of these creatures in Baltic lands dates back to Mesolithic times and belief for them is even older than the Baltic pantheon with different gods and goddesses. Laumes were servants of Laimathe, (the name Laima translates as “luck”) Baltic goddess of faith. Laumes were also closely connected to Baltic earth goddess Zemyna. Worship of the mother earth is ancient and dates back over 30 000 years within Europe. Both Zemyna and Laima were some of the most worshipped and respected goddesses in Latvia and Lithuania during Pre-Christian times.

Read full story

Beaivvi The Sun Goddess of the Sápmi

Beaivvi (Beiwe) is the sun goddess of the Sapmi people. She is more of a force of nature than a personified goddess. She has been depicted both as feminine and masculine. The archetype of the feminine Beaivvi has been connected to springtime and fertility. White animals were sacrificed in her honour. If white animals were not available, the animals had to at least have a white ribbon tied to their ear. Mostly white female reindeers were sacrificed in a mid-winter festival celebrated to her honour. The entrance of the Kota was greased with butter so that Beaivi could “eat” and become stronger every passing day before returning to the sky. The sacrificial rituals were an important role while saying farewell to the Kaamos (time period when the sun does not come up) and returning of the sun. The returning sun was welcomed by bowing.

Read full story
2 comments

Mardipäev Estonian Day of the Dead

In Estonia, Mardipäev is celebrated on November 10th Day of St. Martins. In the northern hemisphere often festivals and celebrations that were related to the agricultural world take place around the same time. Mardipäev shares similarities with festivals like Kekri in Finland, Vélinés in Lithuania, Calan Gaeaf in Wales and Samhain in Ireland.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott Re-Writing Her Life

The self-censoring happens even in Little Women. It raises the question what is the intention of the author? In the book when Amy burns Jo´s manuscript it happens because Jo has been bullying Amy for weeks and she has had enough. Little Women is framed against Pilgrim´s process. A story where the protagonist learns to overcome their biggest flaws. For Jo, her biggest flaw is her temper. Why would Louisa make her literal counterpart to face that if there was no intention? She is the creator and the one who controls the story? another explanation is that Louisa is censoring her own writing because when Jo writes the story again, it becomes a lot better. Second self-censoring happens with Weekly Volcano. As I explained earlier Louisa used herself as an example but never admitted that. In the last Little Women book, Jo´s boys, when Jo has become a famous writer, she is very much against when her nephew Demi begins to write stories for a magazine. Jo does not approve. Almost like Louisa is echoing her own history with sensationalism. Louisa began to self-censor her diaries when Little Women became a best-seller. As a writer, she was marketed as ”the friend of all children”.

Read full story

Winter Holidays of Ancient Finland

In pre-Christian Finland, pagan celebrations were connected to the land and the wheel of the year was filled with celebrational days to honour spirits of the earth and the land. In the Middle Ages, these spirits were re-named after Catholic saints but in many cases, the ritual worship remained similar. Winter was the time of inner reflection. The term “pagan holiday” in this case refers to nature-based spirituality which was something very common in a culture that had such a tight relationship to the surrounding nature.

Read full story

Calan Gaeaf The Welsh Halloween

When I lived in Wales I celebrated Calan Gaeaf with my friends. Calan Gaeaf is Welsh and it is derived from Nos Calan Gaeaf which means the night of the spirits. Calan Gaeaf has been traditionally celebrated in Wales during the night between the last day of October and the first of November. It is a very similar festival to Samhain in Ireland and Samhain in Scotland, Kekri in Finland, Mardipäev in Estonia and Velines in Lithuania etc.

Read full story

Northern Lights In Myths and Legends

Growing up in northern Finland I've seen northern lights several times. Living near the sea dancing lights I saw were mostly green but every time when I went up north to visit my grandparents I saw northern lights in all colours of the rainbow. Still, today when I see northern lights during dark October nights I see them as a true miracle of nature and I understand how they captivated the minds of the people in the past the same way as they captivate the imagination of a modern human. There are several myths told about the northern lights and I will share some of them with you.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott´s transcendentalism

Louisa May Alcott was born into New England´s transcendentalist movement. Transcendentalism was very much an American movement but its roots were within German philosophy and romanticism. Especially in the transnational ideas of Immanuel Kant and his new ethic of “universal hospitality”. There are a couple of basic principles within transcendentalist philosophy; Human beings are inherently good and pure. Nature was the ultimate mediator and expression of God who was present all around. Self-reflection and being true to one self was encouraged. From a very early age, Louisa practised self-reflection and observance and her novels, Little Women and Old Fashioned girl have the biggest transcendentalist influences.

Read full story

Autumn Festivals In Latvia and Lithuania

The autumn time holidays are pretty similar in the Baltic countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In the Latvia festival, Abjumidas began the autumn season. Abjumidas was celebrated to honour the god Jumis. He was the pagan god of harvest and fertility ​and he was celebrated during autumn equinox between the 22nd and 24th of September.

Read full story
1 comments

Many Definitions of Scandinavia

I have noticed that many people who are not from Scandinavian countries struggle to understand what Scandinavia means. There are many definitions and interpretations for Scandinavia..even more than the ones I am providing here.

Read full story

Manāt The Goddess of Faith in Arabic Mythology

In Arabic mythology, Manat was the goddess of faith and death. Her sacred place was a large, dark marble stone that was kept in the temple of al-Mushalla near the city of Yathrib (later known as Medina). Manat was the leader goddess of two Yathrib-tribes. These tribes were Banu Awas and Banu al-Khazraj. She was also worshipped among Hijaz-tribes in the western Arabian Peninsula and among Nabateans in the north. Several members of these tribes made pilgrimages to the temple.

Read full story

Little Women and Rose in Bloom, Mac and Friedrich Parallels

I read that, and I think to myself, She has a sorrow, she is lonely, she would find comfort in true love. I haf a heart full, full for her. Shall I not go and say, ‘If this is not too poor a thing to gif for what I shall hope to receive, take it in Gott’s name?’”

Read full story

Willows In Finnish Mythology

In the Finnish language, there are two words for Willow. There is “paju” which means willow bush. “Paju” is a word with Finno-Ugric roots, and then there is “raita” which originates from Baltic languages and refers to the willow-tree. Willow grows very fast and can live up to 50–80 years. Willow grows next to the water, in places that have lots of sunlight.

Read full story

List of Turkic Gods and Goddesses

The ancestry of Turkic people goes far and wide from Tatars to Kazakhstan. From Caucasus mountains to Yakip people in North-East Russia. Turkic people speak languages that belong to the subcategory of Turkish languages that are part of the Altaic language group. Therefore Turkic mythology has elements from Tengrism (Central Asian shamanism). Tatar myths have influences from both Finno-Uralic shamanism and Indo-Iranian mythology. Later migration also brought elements from Islam which got mixed with existing Turkic polytheism. This list includes major and minor deities from Turkic mythology.

Read full story

Was Louisa May Alcott Forced To Marry Jo In The Novel?

Interpreting Little Women from our modern-day/fourth way of feminism can be problematic. The controversial concept of feminism is a relatively new term that began to be employed at the end of the 19th century and it is under debate still today about what the term actually includes. To understand Louisa May Alcott´s views on marriage we need to be aware of her transcendentalist and women´s rights movement ideas and laws regarding marriage and property. In Little Women 2019 adaptation Amy says that marriage is an economical proposition and she was right. Back in the 19th century, most marriages were made because of economical reasons, but what we often miss is that it was during Louisa May Alcott´s lifetime out of the women’s rights movement a growing sense of equality, an ideal of companionate marriage grew. Marriage no longer was a choice made by a person´s parents but an individual choice with love and courtship increasing their presence. Alcott rejects a marriage of convenience, calling it along with any other endeavour to love without the true feelings a mere “shadow”.

Read full story

Al-Lāt ​The Earth Mother of Arabic Mythology

Before the spread of Islam people in the Middle Eastern cultures worshipped multiple gods and goddesses. The neopagan practice of worshipping polytheist Arabic deities and spirits is known as wathanism. Arabic cultures are tribal cultures and each tribe had their own protector deity. People believed in the ancestral spirits and jinnis the spirit of certain places and areas. Arabic deities were personifications of certain social customs and phenomenons in nature.

Read full story

Louisa May Alcott In Love, Story Behind Jo and Friedrich

There is a very compelling case to be made that Henry David Thoreau was the real-life Friedrich. Although Louisa once called Emerson “the god of my idolatry,” it was Thoreau who especially merited her lifelong affection. The ties between Henry and the Alcott´s are more extensive than one might expect. From the time when the Alcott´s moved to Concord, in March 1840 until Henry´s passing in 1862. He was a frequent guest in the Alcott´s home, taking tea or dinner with the family. Bronson who admired the young man´s intellect often visited him in his hut at Walden´s Pond. If the connection between Henry and the Alcott´s was strong, the connection between Louisa and Henry was even stronger. As a child, she attended the Concord academy that was operated by Henry and his brother (Erisman). As a teenager and well into her 20´s Louisa visited his Walden cabin and took long nature walks with Henry that she remembered well into her maturity.

Read full story

Autumn Festivals In Latvia

The autumn time holidays are pretty similar in the Baltic countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In Latvia festival, Abjumidas began the autumn season. Abjumidas was celebrated to honour the god Jumis. He was the pagan god of harvest and fertility ​and he was celebrated during autumn equinox between the 22nd and 24th of September.

Read full story

Little Women: Why Jo and Laurie Don´t End Up Together

In the book before Laurie moves to Concord, he has been tossed around in Europe from one boarding school to another and then he moves to live with his grandfather and they have to build their relationship from the scratch. Older Mr Lawrence had rejected the marriage of Laurie´s parents so since the beginning Laurie feels unwanted and this is why he becomes so attached to the Marches. He even calls Marmee his mother and that is why he is clinging on to Jo so much. Because of Jo´s idealization towards the masculine Laurie thought he could do anything and she would always forgive him. Hannah describes Laurie as a weathercock. He is a character with constant mood changes. He can be sensitive but he also has a high temper. Which has never been shown in the films. He can be very inconsiderate towards other people´s feelings (same way as Jo) like during the time when he was catfishing Meg (never adapted). Times, when Laurie is sweet and caring, are the times when he puts other people before him. Like during Beth´s illness and when he went to cheer up Amy when she was staying at aunt March.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy