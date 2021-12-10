Opinion: 2021 Wrapped

As 2021 winds down, I decided to really reflect on this past year. While it seemed like the world was ending, 2021 was honestly one of the best years I’ve ever had. I realize how lucky I am to even say that. The majority of growth I’ve been able to experience this year stems from the pandemic in some way, shape or form. I wanted to share some of the biggest takeaways I’ve seen from this “new normal” as I hope it may relate to other young professionals looking for an optimistic outlook on the future when it seems like there is no end in sight to COVID-19.

Our hygiene is absolutely terrifying. Before the pandemic I definitely didn’t care about germs or washing my hands frequently. I would go about my day without recognizing how many germs are transferred every minute in public or private settings. Either way, shit was nasty. Now I find myself in search for hand sanitizer in public every day like a crazy person.

Politics are relevant, regardless of your interests. I haven’t always been into following politics. My education level is still subpar at best, but I do know where I lean and what my thoughts are on certain political subjects and why I feel the way I do. With all the crazy things going on around the world, especially in the USA, it is imperative to at least be aware of what is going on and its potential impact on the future. Here is a quick quiz that helped me form some deeper opinions if need be:

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/where-do-you-fit-take-the-pew-political-party-quiz

Corporate jobs are not as deep as I thought (depending on your situation). I am very driven by my career and income. That being said, working at a large “remote” corporation has shown me that not everything is as you’d expect. Putting my goals first and being selfish with what I want in my career has proven to be a winning mentality so far in this pursuit. Asking for everything is something I’ve become very comfortable with, the worst outcome being a “no” and then moving on. I strongly encourage you to make the career path switch if you are un-happy, have the tough conversations, ask for the raise/promotion you deserve; make sure you are taking full advantage of the fact that you’re working at someone else’s company.

Remind yourself that you can still have interests and build a life outside of your 9–5 as long as you get the job done well.

Quarantine is an introvert’s paradise. I consider myself a social introvert. I enjoy meeting new people of different backgrounds, and getting to know them on a deeper level. That being said, I need my own space and have no inclination to be surrounded by people in order to feel good. I prefer a nice balance. This solitude made me realize I don’t need to hang out with people unless I genuinely wanted to see them; subsequently making me care way less about other’s opinions in the process. Both results drastically changing my outlook on social efforts. While in deep quarantine I was content being by myself and learning about things I was interested in with no distractions, which goes into my next point…

Self-Reflection and Mental Health are very slept on. I was a large skeptic of seeing a therapist and the importance of mental health in general. However, the last 3–4 months I’ve seen a tele-health therapist bi-weekly, started journaling daily and focusing on getting to know my brain on a deeper level. What am I passionate about? Why am I feeling this way? What do I want to accomplish and how? What are my real interests? Skills?

It is crazy how much can change from just organizing your thoughts on paper and coming up with a strategy in order to execute on your goals both short and long-term. I’ve seen direct results in all aspects of my life from this simple change while not being afraid to look in the mirror and learn more about myself. Very encouraged to look into this deeper if possible.

Check out this article by Psych Central to learn more: https://psychcentral.com/blog/ready-set-journal-64-journaling-prompts-for-self-discovery#the-journal-prompts

Find a therapist in any US city: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists

You can do so much more with your time than you may think. I didn’t really realize how much time I was wasting every day until I reflected on what I accomplished on a given week day. I’d have some slow days at work and just end up doing absolutely nothing productive all day… like there isn’t a whole world moving outside of my 9–5?

As of late, I started prioritizing time management and efficiency way more. Implementing a morning routine has helped a lot. Finding things to learn both in and outside of work, trying to spend less time on social media (something I am a hypocrite in for sure), even prioritizing health and relaxation more and just figuring out how to stimulate my mind in different ways. We are in the golden age of information; literally google anything and find any resource for free if you want to learn something new. The problem may be finding out what you want to learn, but I assure you once you find out what that is and tie it into your goals it is worth it 100% - something I am still learning more about each day.

Hopefully my experiences so far can assist others in their own journey in some way. All in all; no day should be taken for granted.

*I am very lucky to have survived a pandemic and be in the place I am. My peers and I are all healthy, safe, and acknowledge the seriousness of COVID-19, the detrimental amount of stress and fatalities that have stemmed from it all. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of any employers*