The Museum of Discovery and Science to Host The Mother of All Baby Showers on Friday, May 6

The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) will host The Mother of All Baby Showers (MOABS) event on Friday, May 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This eighth annual event, presented by Memorial Healthcare System, is the nation’s largest adults-only night out for expectant and new parents and brings together the expertise of local and national companies and offers expectant and new parents an experience unlike any other, according to the press release.

“MODS is a community resource for family-focused education,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “We are proud to host this event and the opportunity to bring important resources and information to new parents and parents-to-be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFJ2R_0fE4Wb9c00
The Mother of All Baby Showers (MOABS)MODS

MOABS offers an opportunity for parents to prepare for the arrival of a new baby by learning some of the parenting basics and researching the many choices they will encounter as consumers. Educational sessions include self-care, physical and mental health during and after pregnancy, pediatrics, car safety, planning for your child’s financial future, must-have products and more. There also will be a “Try It Before You Buy It” area that will give attendees the chance to interact with maternity, juvenile and family-focused national and local companies. The evening also offers tasty treats, mini spa treatments, and giveaways valued at more than $20,000.

“Our event provides something for everyone whether you’re planning for a pregnancy, have a baby or getting ready to send your child to preschool,” said Amy Lundy, creator of MOABS.

MOABS is a true one-stop shopping experience for gathering useful information and resources, meeting other parents and parents-to-be, celebrating parenthood and getting pampered and gifted in the process. All of the hand-picked local and national brands represented at the event fit in perfectly as many were created by parents for parents. To see the agenda and to register for the event, please visit themotherofallbabyshowers.com/south-florida.

