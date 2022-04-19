The Hyundai Air & Sea Show to Offer One Lucky Winner a Ride in a Top Gun Fighter Jet

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Miami Beach is offering the chance for one lucky fan to experience the thrill of flying in a fighter jet. Interested participants can apply to be selected for the 45-minute ride on an L-39C Albatros fighter jet operated by decorated Navy pilot Matthew “Whiz” Buckley. The single-engine, two-seat fighter attack jet has a maximum speed of 500 mph and can pull up to 8 Gs. The aerobatic experience includes aileron rolls, wingovers, loops, barrel rolls, and low-altitude attacks. The mission will be filmed in high definition with onboard GoPro cameras and the lucky winner will take home the commemorative patches on their flight suit.
The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will feature a bevy of land, air and and sea entertainment over Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-29, 2022), highlighted by a concert featuring internationally-known rock band 3 Doors Down. Following the show, a special night pyro-parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will kick off a fireworks extravaganza.
***You will need to be medically capable of climbing into the aircraft and be in good physical condition – no heart issues, etc. If selected, we suggest a physical examination by a FAA approved doctor prior to the flight.
To enter, click here.
The contest opens on April 15 and goes through May 15.
Hyundai Air & Sea Show® showcases our country’s state-of-the-art military technology through multiple dynamic air and sea events, interactive displays along Ocean Drive, and more, all in support of our National Heroes who dedicate 365-days-a-year to protect our freedom.
Event attendees will have the incredible opportunity of setting their eyes skyward to view state-of-the-art military air assets, as well as view powerboat demonstrations, extreme water sports, an Action/Military Zone featuring a Monster Energy motocross exhibition, Military recruiting exhibits and more, all along the beautiful beachfront of Miami Beach, Florida. There is no shortage of engaging activities for fans. The patriotic, family-friendly event has something for everyone.
