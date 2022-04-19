The Hyundai Air & Sea Show to Offer One Lucky Winner a Ride in a Top Gun Fighter Jet

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Miami Beach is offering the chance for one lucky fan to experience the thrill of flying in a fighter jet. Interested participants can apply to be selected for the 45-minute ride on an L-39C Albatros fighter jet operated by decorated Navy pilot Matthew “Whiz” Buckley. The single-engine, two-seat fighter attack jet has a maximum speed of 500 mph and can pull up to 8 Gs. The aerobatic experience includes aileron rolls, wingovers, loops, barrel rolls, and low-altitude attacks. The mission will be filmed in high definition with onboard GoPro cameras and the lucky winner will take home the commemorative patches on their flight suit.

Hyundai Air & Sea Show

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will feature a bevy of land, air and and sea entertainment over Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-29, 2022), highlighted by a concert featuring internationally-known rock band 3 Doors Down. Following the show, a special night pyro-parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will kick off a fireworks extravaganza.

***You will need to be medically capable of climbing into the aircraft and be in good physical condition – no heart issues, etc. If selected, we suggest a physical examination by a FAA approved doctor prior to the flight.

The contest opens on April 15 and goes through May 15.

Hyundai Air & Sea Show® showcases our country’s state-of-the-art military technology through multiple dynamic air and sea events, interactive displays along Ocean Drive, and more, all in support of our National Heroes who dedicate 365-days-a-year to protect our freedom.

Event attendees will have the incredible opportunity of setting their eyes skyward to view state-of-the-art military air assets, as well as view powerboat demonstrations, extreme water sports, an Action/Military Zone featuring a Monster Energy motocross exhibition, Military recruiting exhibits and more, all along the beautiful beachfront of Miami Beach, Florida. There is no shortage of engaging activities for fans. The patriotic, family-friendly event has something for everyone.