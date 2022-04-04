Fort Lauderdale, FL

MODS 25th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration raised funds to support inclusivity initiatives

NicoleLewis

The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) hosted its 25th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration, and the event raised funds to support the Museum’s accessibility and inclusivity initiatives. The evening was presented by Bank of America and featured more than 60 South Florida restaurants, fine wines, spirits and craft beers enjoyed by approximately 1,600 guests. Since its inception 25 years ago, this event has raised more than $5 million. All proceeds support the Museum’s mission of connecting people to inspiring science.

“How wonderful to celebrate 25 years together in person at our community’s hometown science museum,” said Joseph P. Cox, president & CEO of MODS. “A big thank you to the sponsors, guests, restaurants and spirits purveyors and MODS staff for their steadfast support, which goes directly to our Opening Doors accessibility initiatives. It was a delicious evening of scrumptious bites, delectable sweets, wines and spirits. Most importantly, we came together to help provide access for those who are underserved in our community. ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjSmn_0ewRomSC00
Joseph P. Cox, president & CEO of MODS and Kathleen DeLongMODS

MODS strongly believes that every individual, regardless of financial means, should be able to visit the Museum. Our Opening Doors Initiative enables individuals, families and educational groups better access to the Museum and its resources. This evening helped underwrite the Museum’s Opening Doors initiatives. These inclusivity and accessibility programs have a direct impact on our south Florida community, especially children.

“For 25 years, we have celebrated alongside The Museum of Discovery & Science as part of a shared mission to inspire learning,” said Lori Chevy, president, Bank of America Fort Lauderdale. “The funds raised during this event will provide underserved members of our Broward County community with an opportunity to experience MODS through educational programs, accommodations and discounts.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1bCI_0ewRomSC00
Lori Chevy, president, Bank of America Fort Lauderdale and GuestsMODS

The Grand Tasting took place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and VIP access began at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Afterparty Lounge where guests continued to enjoy additional culinary delights and danced under the Great Gravity Clock. Event highlights included tastings from South Florida’s leading restaurants and a vast array of wines and spirits from around the world, courtesy of beverage sponsor Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. There was a wide assortment of craft beers to taste in the Outdoor Science Park, great prizes in the silent auction and a complimentary wine glass was provided to every guest.

Guests voted for their favorite restaurants and the 2022 People’s Choice Culinary winners were 1st place John Knox Village, 2nd place YOLO and 3rd place Ten Palms Restaurant at Gulfstream Park. The Beverage People's Beverage winners were 1st place Rock N Roll Tequila, 2nd Place Shaw Ross and 3rd Place Copper Cane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asfLL_0ewRomSC00
MODS

One of the distinguishing features of the Wine, Spirits, and Culinary Celebration is the quality of the restaurants. The event’s legendary Grand Tasting featured samplings from beloved local restaurants included the following: Another Fare to Remember, Barbados Tourism Marketing, Boatyard, Bo's Gastro Pub, C.L.A.S.S. Soiree Steakhouse, CrepeMaker, Edible Live Program - Incredible Edible Experience!, Gold Marquess, Healthy Xpress, Hellenic Republic, John Knox Village, Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Nikki's Foods LLC, Noodle Station, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Red Chair Catering, Sistrunk Marketplace, Tasteful Thoughts, Ten Palms Restaurant at Gulfstream Park, The Hollywood Donut Factory, The Ice Butcher, Toro Latin Kitchen, Wild Honey Supper Club, Wild Thyme, YOLO and Zona Fresca.

This year’s libations from the event’s exclusive sponsor Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and an array of craft beers including fan favorites included: American Icon, Bacardi USA, Bang Energy, Barton & Guestier, C Mondavi, Campari, Casa Lumbre, Clip Bandits/ Tequila 512, Constellation Brands, Copper Cane, Delicato Family Vineyards, Enovation Brands, Fifth Generation / Tito's Vodka, Foley Family Wines, Funky Buddha Brewery, FXMUSA, Kill Cliff, Make it Better/ Eleven Vodka, Pali Wine, Palm Bay International, Prestige Wine Imports, PRUSA, Rock N Roll Tequila, Rodney Strong, Royal Wine Company, Shady Distillery, Shaw Ross, Ste Michelle Wine Estates, Tarpon River Brewing and Wagner Family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rdcls_0ewRomSC00
MODS

Major sponsors of the 25th Annual Wine & Culinary Celebration were: Bank of America, Doubletime Digital, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Advanced Roofing, Andrew Migliorini, BankUnited, Benedetti Orthodontics, Berkowitz Pollack Brant, BNYMellon, Brown & Brown Insurance, Centuric, Citrix, City Furniture, Colliers International, CTS, Debra Hixon, Elliott Flynn, Ellis Diversified, Inc., Filthy Organics, George Reres Law, P.A., Gold Coast Beverage, Grant Thornton, Greenberg Traurig, Gunster, Hampton by Hilton, Hollie Gray, Jenn & Mike Ring, JM Family Enterprises, Joe Cox & Jeremy Collette, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, JM Lexus, John Knox Village, J.P. Morgan, Leo Goodwin Foundation, Lifestyle Media Group, Lochrie & Chakas, PA, M. Austin & Christine Forman, MAD Studios, Maurice Davis, Merrill, Michael Kimmey, Moss Construction, M&T Bank, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Republic Services, RV Retailer, LLC, Sheltair, Stiles Corporation, Truist, Wells Fargo, Yacht Sales International and Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4by7AF_0ewRomSC00
MODS

