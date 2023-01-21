Can it Be Too Hot to Fly?

NicoleDoyle_Sheffield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQq9F_0kLNyL5o00
Photo byReet TalrejaonUnsplash

It would take a great deal of heat for a flight to be canceled, but is it possible for the Earth to reach these temperatures? The reason that heat could cause a canceled flight is that it would make the air too thin for takeoff.

During times of extreme heat, the air is less dense and generates less lift as it takes off. This means that airplanes with a lot of passengers or cargo loads simply have a tougher time getting off the ground.

There may be some cases that require some aircraft to reduce some weight by offloading cargo or passengers to make the aircraft lighter. In some cases, they could even reduce the amount of fuel that they carry, which may call for a fuel stop along the way. While some extremely hot temperatures have been recorded in the past, there have been very few cases of airplanes being unable to handle scorching temperatures. In fact, most airports have designed longer runways to make up for the extra speed that aircraft need to have to generate lift for takeoff. 

Can it be too hot to fly? The answer is yes, but flights canceled due to heat are because they would take temperatures that the planet has not commonly experienced.

As the technology for airplanes and aviation has evolved, it has also been designed to withstand the most abnormal conditions, including extreme heat. However, in years past, planes have been known to not be able to withstand certain conditions, including heat or rain.

To learn more about this topic and other things pertaining to inclement weather, click the following link: https://www.sheffield.com/2022/does-rain-cancel-flights.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# airplanes# heat# flight cancellations

Comments / 1

Published by

Blogger that is focused on describing the newest and latest trends in the aviation and aircraft dispatcher industry. I also look to answer questions that prospective students have about the industry or our curriculum.

Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 followers

More from NicoleDoyle_Sheffield

Does Rain Cancel Flights?

One of the primary considerations that someone that is flying will think about is whether or not their flight will be canceled due to inclement weather. Does rain cancel flights? The answer is that modern airplanes and flights are rarely ever delayed because of rain. There are certain weather patterns that are conducive to canceling flights. The most inclement weather includes thunderstorms, snowstorms, wind shear, wind shear, icing, icing, and fog. The most common reason that rain would cause a delay in flights is if there are thunderstorms with rain. Thunderstorms are an extremely dangerous condition for flights because they could interrupt the electronics inside of an airplane and even cause problems with communication between airplanes and ground control. Rain is best seen as a precursor to other secondary factors that cause delays, but not as a principal cause of a flight being delayed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy