It would take a great deal of heat for a flight to be canceled, but is it possible for the Earth to reach these temperatures? The reason that heat could cause a canceled flight is that it would make the air too thin for takeoff.

During times of extreme heat, the air is less dense and generates less lift as it takes off. This means that airplanes with a lot of passengers or cargo loads simply have a tougher time getting off the ground.

There may be some cases that require some aircraft to reduce some weight by offloading cargo or passengers to make the aircraft lighter. In some cases, they could even reduce the amount of fuel that they carry, which may call for a fuel stop along the way. While some extremely hot temperatures have been recorded in the past, there have been very few cases of airplanes being unable to handle scorching temperatures. In fact, most airports have designed longer runways to make up for the extra speed that aircraft need to have to generate lift for takeoff.

Can it be too hot to fly? The answer is yes, but flights canceled due to heat are because they would take temperatures that the planet has not commonly experienced.

As the technology for airplanes and aviation has evolved, it has also been designed to withstand the most abnormal conditions, including extreme heat. However, in years past, planes have been known to not be able to withstand certain conditions, including heat or rain.

