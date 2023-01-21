Does Rain Cancel Flights?

One of the primary considerations that someone that is flying will think about is whether or not their flight will be canceled due to inclement weather. Does rain cancel flights? The answer is that modern airplanes and flights are rarely ever delayed because of rain. There are certain weather patterns that are conducive to canceling flights. The most inclement weather includes thunderstorms, snowstorms, wind shear, wind shear, icing, icing, and fog. The most common reason that rain would cause a delay in flights is if there are thunderstorms with rain. Thunderstorms are an extremely dangerous condition for flights because they could interrupt the electronics inside of an airplane and even cause problems with communication between airplanes and ground control. Rain is best seen as a precursor to other secondary factors that cause delays, but not as a principal cause of a flight being delayed.

There are various steps that airlines will go through to determine whether they think there is inclement weather and whether a flight should be delayed or canceled due to it. There are air traffic control centers and airport towers whose main jobs are to gather all the intricate weather information needed hours in advance to predict routes that might be blocked by bad weather. It is safe to say that you are in good hands when an executive decision is made regarding whether or not to cancel a flight due to weather.

