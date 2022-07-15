Let it pour: Why monsoon weather matters in Arizona

(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.

The history of monsoon activity and how monsoons are formed is a point of fascination for many who haven’t yet experienced this weather show. The name "monsoon" originates from "mausim," which is Arabic for "season" or "wind-shift." The high air pressure combined with heat causes swirling in the air, generating intense winds. During the summer, winds shift to the south / southeast with northern moisture thanks to the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, bringing on the heavy rains.

According to weather research at ASU, monsoon activity accounts for “roughly half the annual precipitation in central Arizona” and also accounts for nearly three-fourths of the annual precipitation in the southern part of the state - a very necessary resource for the dry desert.

The intensity of theses storms plus windshift creates high-pressured air movement that are almost subtropical in nature, called the “Bermuda High (H).” Add the intense desert heat with thermal low surface pressure (L), and you have a perfect mixture to create what we know as a monsoon thunderstorm, powered by “intense surface heating.”

There are different terms when describing these crazy storms, such as “bursts,” which refer to “a weak trough in the upper level westerlies.” The strong surface heating combined with south-eastern moisture creates destabilization, causing a burst of water, or thunderstorm. Other terms like “spotter training” refers to professional climatologists and meteorologists identifying environmental signatures to locate signs of severe thunderstorms, such as wind gusts or damage patterns, to help serve the public and coordinate with weather professionals on preparedness for severe weather events. Visit NOAA Severe Storms Spotters Guide to learn more about weather spotting techniques.

A term many Arizonans are familiar with are “haboobs,” which are different from monsoons. Haboobs are essentially dust walls that are generated from surface outflow courtesy of a thunderstorm cell. This is another Arabic word, deriving from “habb”, which translates to "wind." They can reach a wind velocity of nearly 30 mph, with heights over 3000 feet - truly a sight to behold (and no visibility, so strong encouragement to stay indoors when one descends.)

Last year, according to weather.gov’s Monsoon Review, the 2021 monsoon was one of the wetter on record. Arizona specifically received an average rainfall of 7.93 inches, making it the 20th wettest on record since 1895, and above the average of 6.39 inches from the past 10 years prior. The average temperature in the southwest during monsoon season was 76°F, which apparently was the coolest since 2017, yet 6th warmest on record since 1895. You can view all of the recorded Southern Arizona flood history from monsoon water on weather.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XV2ut_0ggCremg00
Aquifer Boundary in Pima CountyTucson Water

Hydrologist Thomas Meixner, a professor and head of the University of Arizona's Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department, was quoted in Tucson as saying, "Because our [2021] monsoon [season] has been so long and intense, this water is now running out to the Santa Cruz, out of Pima County, through Pinal County, up into Maricopa County and the Gila River.” In Tucson, monsoon water becomes an important resource to recharging the aquifer, as well as reducing water usage to keep water plants and grass alive.

This season, while the monsoon thunderstorm season is off to a slower start, it is well on its way. Still prepare for the pouring of water that is sure to fall onto the desert floor in upcoming weeks. And be sure to ready by stocking up on sand bags before you enjoy the water show.

