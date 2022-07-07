Cure the summertime blues with these fun, local activities

Burgers and Beer event happening in Casa Grande iStock.com

By Nicole Underwood / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) - With temperatures rising across the Valley, it's tough to stay cool. Thankfully, the cool monsoon weather and cooler events can help you beat the heat while surviving the summer. Here are a few fun ways to pass the time with family and friends in Pinal County.

1. “Downtown After Dark”: Casa Grande Main Street’s Monthly Happy Hour

Every second Friday of every month, Main Street comes to life in the city of Casa Grande, featuring delicious food and fun activities from 5:00-8:00 p.m. This month features a “burgers and beer” theme, as a fundraiser for the organization who orchestrates the regular gatherings.



Many of the Main Street businesses will be open for those interested in shopping to linger later than regular hours. Through these types of events, Casa Grande Main Street hopes to continue promoting these downtown businesses with fun, community-centered activities. Visit their Instagram for a list of participating businesses.

2. Twilight cruise on Dolly Steamboat at Canyon Lake

Want to dine at dusk in the middle of a lake at sunset? Head out to Canyon Lake in grandeur on an epic Dolly steamboat cruise with the ambiance of the twilight. This relaxing option of entertainment is available for both adults and children to enjoy the magic of the desert on water.



Observe Canyon Lake wildlife such as bighorn sheep and bald eagles along your “Mark Twain” voyage, paired with a meal for meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Need to take a break inside? No worries - their lower and upper decks are air conditioned! Plus, other cruise theme options are available during the summer. Reserve your dining spot on their website today.



Children at the Pinal County Historical Society Museum via Pinal Central

3. Mosey around the museum in Florence, Arizona

Want a creative and educational destination this summer? Consider the Pinal County Historical Society Museum, the perfect place for learning about the area’s history and also selecting unique gifts for loved ones. According to their website , both the museum and gift shop will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment during the month of July.