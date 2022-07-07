Check out the charm of Casa Grande's Main Street

Street Fair and Car Show Casa Grande Main Street website

By Nicole Underwood / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, AZ) - Rural communities in Arizona have had a big impact on the state’s overall appeal and history. While Phoenix continues to lead as the sixth largest city in the country, the 340,104 living in rural Arizona (according to the 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau ) have proud and rich traditions connecting the history of Arizona to present-day residents and visitors.



One such place is the city of Casa Grande. With historic charm and modern amenities, the vibrant community of Casa Grande is family friendly and full of life. Founded in 1879 and incorporated in 1915, Casa Grande is the largest city in Pinal County and was named by Travelocity as a top 25 Most Giving Cities in the US.



They boast fun activities on their website to explore, such as their popular Dave White Municipal Golf Course, library programs and sport leagues, exciting Palm Island Family Aquatic Center, community centers, over 19 national parks and numerous annual events that bring folks together. They also are investing a considerable amount of energy into a Community Services Master Plan, with a 10-year planning horizon. You are able to view it online July 14 at 6:00 p.m. by registering online.

Local businesses aligning the street Casa Grande Main Street website

A Casa Grande family favorite which remains at the top of the list is the thriving historic downtown area: Casa Grande Main Street. If you are a newcomer, be prepared to enjoy the variety of locally owned businesses, restaurants, and community events this area has to offer.