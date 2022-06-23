Notable award-winning artist collectives continue to grow in Pinal County

By Nicole Underwood / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

"Metaphysical Horse” via artist Vanessa Ortiz Vanessa Ortiz - Artists of the Superstitions webpage

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Finding local art in Pinal County is a journey in itself. Mainstay locations like the Pinal County Historical Museum in Florence or the historic Casa Grande Neon Sign Park are worth the visit. But, to discover local artists and galleries, engaging with self-organized art collectives offers a dynamic way to intimately explore the facets of these active art communities.

Within the collectives, you will find an abundance of artists who are growing the scene and producing incredible work, while also providing events for the community to experience. Discover three of the notable artist collectives in Pinal County who are making a name for themselves in the Valley.

Artists of the Superstitions



Founded in March 2007, Artists of the Superstitions was formerly known as the Gold Canyon Artists Group, composed of award-winning artists living and working in the Gold Canyon and Apache Junction. The three founding members — Faith Rein, Kathleen Seery, and Sandra Mayville — began the collective in their respective homes, which has now grown to represent over 75 artists.



Their active website is a hub for their members to be connected to various calls to show their work, and remain connected to each other to support their community’s work. If you are an artist who lives in the area, this site is a great starting point to consider joining. The artist collective hosts a diverse group of artists who produce work in a variety of art mediums, from watercolor, acrylic and oil painting, to photography, wood turning, pottery, jewelry and more.



Thanks to the organization of the group, the artists exhibit at multiple venues and group shows across the Valley, as well as host studio tours in the spring and fall. Their recent spring art event, which was a free, self-guided tour, showcased 60 juried artists displaying art and locally-made jewelry for sale in over a dozen home studios in the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.



The collective supports their artist members, like Vanessa Ortiz , who recently won Best of Show from the Botanical Group Art Show hosted by Blick Art Materials in Tempe. You can explore all hosted members or consider joining the collective by visiting their website , as well as visiting their Facebook group for ongoing activities,

Jewelry image via artist Kathleen Bye San Tan Artists Guild Facebook page

San Tan Artists Guild



San Tan Artists Guild is a prominent art guild representing artists in San Tan Valley, Arizona. According to their Facebook page , the guild’s mission is to support, encourage, and promote the works of its artist members by providing networking, training, workshops, lectures, and show opportunities. They provide a beautiful array of current works from their members on Instagram for those who follow on social media, or examples of member work on their updated website.



Virtual galleries such as these are great ways to explore the variety of work from their talented artists and discover locally-made creative products, perfect for one-of-a-kind gifts or ways to adorn your home.



The collective also frequently shows work at the Queen Creek Olive Mill, just outside of Pinal County. If you want to become more involved, member meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month from September through May, with a break during the summer according to their website.



You can explore any updates on their upcoming events or membership opportunities by going online or email directly at santanartistsguild@gmail.com .

Glasswork via artist Doreen Brignoli-McDaniel / CoolGlassARTbyNoli Ocotillo Artists Group Instagram page