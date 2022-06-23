Art as inspiration: Creative destinations and activities to explore in Pinal County

“Deer in Headlights” via artist Trevor O’Tool Trevor O’Tool’s website

By Nicole Underwood / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Exploring creativity in Pinal County can take you to interesting places. This month, new activities are available for local residents interested in being inspired by the available art scene in various Pinal County cities. Here are a few to art activities to place on your radar:

“Deer in the Headlights” installation - Year-round, Apache Junction

These larger-than life deer created by artist Trevor O’Tool are a sight to see at Tangerine Sky Park , located in Marana and opened in 2018. The sculpted deer family involved Marana High School welding students to participate with the artist and celebrate Marana's natural environment. See how the deer were made here. Weighing over 750 pounds, the deer are a sight to behold and a creative addition to family, friendly park.

Art installations are becoming a focus in Pinal County arts commission, with a recent fund of $60,000 set aside for art-related projects to be installed in the community. Trevor was selected from 13 other artists for the first-ever installation to be placed at Pinal County’s Dutchman Dog Park. His concept will continue a traditional fabrication method using metalwork, woodwork and wax bronze casting. Stay tuned for this new Pinal County installation on Trevor’s website or Instagram account .

Artist Lisa Swanson in front of ArtMobile ArtMobile Van website

ArtMobile Van - Various times

Ceramic artist Lisa Swanson is the director and founder of ArtMobile, a nonprofit which exists to build creative healthy communities through the practice of community-centered arts in health programs across Pinal County, from Casa Grande and Stanfield to Arizona City.



Her formula of “Creativity + Socialization = Wellness” has created various art-focused events and partnerships that help reach residents from age 4 to 94. As a teaching artist, Lisa’s passion for teaching other people art and improving quality of life has made quite the impact.

Lisa has provided creating sessions for the aging community in Pinal County spaces such as The Opportunity Tree, Caliche Senior Living, Florence Senior Center, Maricopa Senior Center and others. She was recently covered by Pinal Central Times for her work.

Visit her art center called “Fourth Street” or schedule an appointment with her ArtMobile to provide art-focused activities to your community. For more information, visit Lisa’s ArtMobile Van website.

Maricopa Taste of the Arts - July 23