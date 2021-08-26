The Great Resignation: Why People Are Finally Putting Their Mental Health First

Nicole Osti

Image of a woman sitting on her couch working on an iPad while her cat sits beside her.Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

What is the Great Resignation?

This pandemic-driven phenomenon is the long-awaited mindset shift from “living to work” to “working to live.” Employees — especially in the United States — are shifting their priorities from helping their companies make millions off their hard work to spending more time with their families and taking better care of themselves.

When the world shut down, our lives shifted from commutes and colorless offices to just rolling out of bed 10 minutes before work and logging online from the comfort of our home. It was an adjustment, yes, but it turns out a lot more people enjoyed it than initially anticipated.

Suddenly people were experiencing a whole new way of being productive while maintaining a healthier work/life balance. Listening to heavy metal while analyzing statistics? Rock on. Cat purring in your lap during your mid-morning meeting? Heavenly. Making a balanced lunch instead of grabbing a bag of Cheetos from the vending machine? Sign. Me. Up.

It’s addictive to realize life doesn’t have to revolve around a commute, cubicles, or 10 hours days.

So what should employers be doing to prevent the Great Resignation?

First and foremost, create a culture of caring where your employees feel valued and heard. Allow employees to submit suggestions on what they’d like to see change, with the option of remaining anonymous to avoid retaliation. Your employees have plenty to say but may not feel safe doing so.

In my experience, some companies do this beautifully, and others attempt but fall far short of authenticity. And keep in mind that people most often leave bosses, not companies. If you see a steady flow of resignations as a boss, do some self-reflection and ask yourself why that is.

Secondly, companies need to incorporate valuable, non-financial benefits because higher pay is excellent (and we all deserve to be paid far more than we currently make), but money only matters to a certain degree. Other benefits can include:

  • childcare
  • remote options
  • bonuses (tiered or on a rolling basis)
  • opportunities for growth
  • paid continuing education
  • paid training (especially when you’re forcing employees to give up their Saturdays)
  • flexible work hours/schedules
  • PTO/sick time (that go beyond the state minimum because being unable to get sick and take a week’s vacation in the same year is ridiculous, especially during a pandemic)
  • dedicated mental health days
  • EAP benefits
  • optional coaching
  • in house counseling (conducted by licensed professionals only)
  • focus groups

There are countless ways an employer can retain their current employees, with the above being only the ones I can think of off the top of my head.

The two most essential caveats to these strategies are consistency and communication. Without clearly communicating these strategies to employees in an organized manner and maintaining consistency from the beginning, you might as well hang up the “Help Wanted” sign now.

What happens next?

This pandemic is nowhere near reaching its endpoint, which means that people will continue to leave jobs that force them to choose between the faceless corporations that pay them unlivable wages and themselves unless things change.

If you’re an employer whose employees have been flipping you the peace sign as they walk out the door, what steps are you taking to earn them back?

