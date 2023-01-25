Getting Rid of All the Dust

Photo by Photo by Apostolos Vamvouras on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner never dusts the furniture. So, what do you do if your partner never dusts the furniture? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to what your partner has to say about the issue and try to come up with a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Create a schedule.

Work together to make a schedule in which both of you take turns dusting around your house. Try to take turns so that both of you can work on this project as a team.

3. Hold each other accountable.

If you or your partner forgets that it is time to dust the house, then do your best to hold each other accountable. Remind each other if necessary, and try to follow through with the chore during the time you are assigned.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner doesn't dust the furniture, then try talking to him or her. Create a schedule in which both of you take turns doing this chore, and try to hold each other accountable.