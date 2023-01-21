Swinging in the Park

Photo by Photo by Margot Den Toonder on Unsplash

You might have started dating someone that you like and care about and though the two of you might have a lot in common, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes swing when the two of you take walks in the park. So, what do you do if your partner likes swinging and you don't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about how you feel and listen to what he or she has to say about the issue. Try to compromise on a solution that might work for both of you.

2. Do your best to understand.

Try to understand why your partner likes to swing when he or she is at the park. Maybe, it reminds him or her of his or her childhood. Maybe, it is just a fun activity to him or her. Try to be patient with your partner and instead of dismissing his or her idea of fun, do your best to show respect.

3. Join your partner.

Maybe, you dismissed this activity before trying it out yourself. If this is the case, do your best to give this activity a chance. Maybe, it will be fun for both of you.

If you started dating someone that you like and care about but you have an issue that he or she likes to swing when the two of you go to the park, then talk to him or her about this issue. Do your best to be understanding and if you have the chance, join your partner. You might find that swinging is a fun, recreational activity.