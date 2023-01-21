Photo by Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

You might be with someone that you love and care about and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the plug in the tub after taking a bath. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly leaving the plug in and it really bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to what your partner has to say about this issue. Do your best to work on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Take the plug out.

If you know that your partner is going to leave the plug in the bath tub, then do your best to remove it when he or she gets done. Try your best to be patient with your partner, while he or she works on adjusting to new habits.

3. Put a sign in the bathroom.

Put up a sign in the bathroom to remind your partner to remove the plug from the bath tub. This might help him or her get into the routine of doing this, and it might help him or her develop new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she leaves the plug in the bath tub after using it, then try talking to him or her about this issue. Take the plug out if necessary, and put a sign up in the bathroom if you think it might help.